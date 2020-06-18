Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

2nd staffer at Mississippi State Capitol tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Mississippi_New_State_Capitol_Building_in_Jackson_402991

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lawmakers at the Mississippi State Capitol said another staffer tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The first staffer tested positive for the virus earlier this week. The staffer was part of the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories