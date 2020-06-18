2nd staffer at Mississippi State Capitol tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lawmakers at the Mississippi State Capitol said another staffer tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The first staffer tested positive for the virus earlier this week. The staffer was part of the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration.
