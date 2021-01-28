3 additional COVID-19 cases at Clinton Public School District

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting three positive COVID-19 cases in the district. One district employee at Clinton Park, one student at Northside and one student at Sumner Hill make up the three cases.

School administrators at each campus have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

These cases bring CPSD’s second semester positives to 60 since the start of the semester on January 5, 2021.

