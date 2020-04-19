300 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 4,274 total cases with 159 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 300 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 4,274 with 159 deaths.

New cases reported today: 300

New deaths reported today: 7

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Total Cases Total Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 81 6 2 Alcorn 8 0 0 Amite 17 0 * 0 Attala 36 0 1 Benton 7 0 0 Bolivar 82 5 4 Calhoun 39 2 1 Carroll 14 1 0 Chickasaw 43 2 1 Choctaw 12 1 0 Claiborne 10 0 0 Clarke 27 2 1 Clay 25 1 0 Coahoma 48 2 0 Copiah 46 1 0 Covington 29 0 1 Desoto 234 3 1 Forrest 144 4 2 Franklin 16 0 0 George 10 1 0 Greene 3 0 0 Grenada 20 0 1 Hancock 52 5 2 Harrison 144 5 3 Hinds 337 5 5 Holmes 58 4 0 Humphreys 12 3 1 Itawamba 21 1 1 Jackson 205 6 2 Jasper 23 1 0 Jefferson 4 0 1 Jefferson Davis 8 1 0 Jones 70 0 2 Kemper 19 0 0 Lafayette 64 3 1 Lamar 67 1 0 Lauderdale 202 14 7 Lawrence 16 0 0 Leake 77 1 0 Lee 60 4 0 Leflore 91 7 1 Lincoln 101 6 2 Lowndes 32 1 2 Madison 135 4 2 Marion 43 1 1 Marshall 38 2 0 Monroe 68 5 2 Montgomery 15 1 0 Neshoba 65 2 0 Newton 26 0 1 Noxubee 22 0 0 Oktibbeha 43 2 2 Panola 35 2 0 Pearl River 126 10 2 Perry 22 1 0 Pike 104 2 2 Pontotoc 18 2 1 Prentiss 19 0 2 Quitman 13 0 0 Rankin 133 2 1 Scott 130 0 1 Sharkey 3 0 0 Simpson 21 0 1 Smith 45 1 1 Stone 18 0 0 Sunflower 47 2 0 Tallahatchie 8 1 0 Tate 31 0 0 Tippah 47 7 1 Tishomingo 4 0 0 Tunica 31 1 1 Union 11 1 1 Walthall 24 0 0 Warren 21 1 0 Washington 71 3 1 Wayne 11 0 0 Webster 15 1 0 Wilkinson 58 5 * 1 Winston 33 0 0 Yalobusha 15 0 0 Yazoo 91 1 0 Total 4,274 159 69

* One death previously reported in Amite County has been corrected to Wilkinson County

