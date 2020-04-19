Breaking News
300 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 4,274 total cases with 159 deaths

Coronavirus
Coronavirus update

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 300 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 4,274 with 159 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 300
  • New deaths reported today: 7

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams8162
Alcorn800
Amite170 *0
Attala3601
Benton700
Bolivar8254
Calhoun3921
Carroll1410
Chickasaw4321
Choctaw1210
Claiborne1000
Clarke2721
Clay2510
Coahoma4820
Copiah4610
Covington2901
Desoto23431
Forrest14442
Franklin1600
George1010
Greene300
Grenada2001
Hancock5252
Harrison14453
Hinds33755
Holmes5840
Humphreys1231
Itawamba2111
Jackson20562
Jasper2310
Jefferson401
Jefferson Davis810
Jones7002
Kemper1900
Lafayette6431
Lamar6710
Lauderdale202147
Lawrence1600
Leake7710
Lee6040
Leflore9171
Lincoln10162
Lowndes3212
Madison13542
Marion4311
Marshall3820
Monroe6852
Montgomery1510
Neshoba6520
Newton2601
Noxubee2200
Oktibbeha4322
Panola3520
Pearl River126102
Perry2210
Pike10422
Pontotoc1821
Prentiss1902
Quitman1300
Rankin13321
Scott13001
Sharkey300
Simpson2101
Smith4511
Stone1800
Sunflower4720
Tallahatchie810
Tate3100
Tippah4771
Tishomingo400
Tunica3111
Union1111
Walthall2400
Warren2110
Washington7131
Wayne1100
Webster1510
Wilkinson585 *1
Winston3300
Yalobusha1500
Yazoo9110
Total4,27415969

* One death previously reported in Amite County has been corrected to Wilkinson County

Click here for more information from MSDH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

