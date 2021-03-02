301 new coronavirus cases, 44 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 301 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 44 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 295,295 with 6,724 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2346787215
Alcorn29186213020
Amite111734558
Attala20656917536
Benton935244510
Bolivar461212323231
Calhoun157928364
Carroll1184255110
Chickasaw2011526015
Choctaw6961710
Claiborne98429459
Clarke16937112331
Clay179251385
Coahoma27866812911
Copiah2781588111
Covington24898013639
De Soto1969023011324
Forrest721713822651
Franklin76119404
George231845597
Greene127733526
Grenada24757815532
Hancock3479756914
Harrison1672228048365
Hinds18812389805130
Holmes18237010420
Humphreys92827348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba29007513423
Jackson1260322823634
Jasper213445432
Jefferson62727407
Jefferson Davis10193181
Jones797814721941
Kemper90223449
Lafayette573611318755
Lamar5884805313
Lauderdale6836226 *44299
Lawrence120421272
Leake2526718815
Lee969116022241
Leflore337611823752
Lincoln354410318539
Lowndes603114025662
Madison946620336569
Marion25277815824
Marshall4033926415
Monroe399012619055
Montgomery122639549
Neshoba381716920359
Newton2299528715
Noxubee122831356
Oktibbeha44149322236
Panola43089410314
Pearl River417413018736
Perry121734217
Pike30079613235
Pontotoc4097718612
Prentiss2698589915
Quitman7721400
Rankin1272526539261
Scott29397011518
Sharkey48917438
Simpson27587915820
Smith152832658
Stone1724298414
Sunflower31898612120
Tallahatchie170939507
Tate3029748019
Tippah27896511913
Tishomingo21236510227
Tunica99023182
Union39567413123
Walthall1242406913
Warren413011517037
Washington521813019139
Wayne2542416911
Webster1106316112
Wilkinson62426255
Winston22177713039
Yalobusha1448368222
Yazoo28996313918
Total295,2956,72410,3901,954

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

