301 new coronavirus cases, 44 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 301 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 44 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 295,295 with 6,724 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2346 78 72 15 Alcorn 2918 62 130 20 Amite 1117 34 55 8 Attala 2065 69 175 36 Benton 935 24 45 10 Bolivar 4612 123 232 31 Calhoun 1579 28 36 4 Carroll 1184 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2011 52 60 15 Choctaw 696 17 1 0 Claiborne 984 29 45 9 Clarke 1693 71 123 31 Clay 1792 51 38 5 Coahoma 2786 68 129 11 Copiah 2781 58 81 11 Covington 2489 80 136 39 De Soto 19690 230 113 24 Forrest 7217 138 226 51 Franklin 761 19 40 4 George 2318 45 59 7 Greene 1277 33 52 6 Grenada 2475 78 155 32 Hancock 3479 75 69 14 Harrison 16722 280 483 65 Hinds 18812 389 805 130 Holmes 1823 70 104 20 Humphreys 928 27 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2900 75 134 23 Jackson 12603 228 236 34 Jasper 2134 45 43 2 Jefferson 627 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 1019 31 8 1 Jones 7978 147 219 41 Kemper 902 23 44 9 Lafayette 5736 113 187 55 Lamar 5884 80 53 13 Lauderdale 6836 226 * 442 99 Lawrence 1204 21 27 2 Leake 2526 71 88 15 Lee 9691 160 222 41 Leflore 3376 118 237 52 Lincoln 3544 103 185 39 Lowndes 6031 140 256 62 Madison 9466 203 365 69 Marion 2527 78 158 24 Marshall 4033 92 64 15 Monroe 3990 126 190 55 Montgomery 1226 39 54 9 Neshoba 3817 169 203 59 Newton 2299 52 87 15 Noxubee 1228 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4414 93 222 36 Panola 4308 94 103 14 Pearl River 4174 130 187 36 Perry 1217 34 21 7 Pike 3007 96 132 35 Pontotoc 4097 71 86 12 Prentiss 2698 58 99 15 Quitman 772 14 0 0 Rankin 12725 265 392 61 Scott 2939 70 115 18 Sharkey 489 17 43 8 Simpson 2758 79 158 20 Smith 1528 32 65 8 Stone 1724 29 84 14 Sunflower 3189 86 121 20 Tallahatchie 1709 39 50 7 Tate 3029 74 80 19 Tippah 2789 65 119 13 Tishomingo 2123 65 102 27 Tunica 990 23 18 2 Union 3956 74 131 23 Walthall 1242 40 69 13 Warren 4130 115 170 37 Washington 5218 130 191 39 Wayne 2542 41 69 11 Webster 1106 31 61 12 Wilkinson 624 26 25 5 Winston 2217 77 130 39 Yalobusha 1448 36 82 22 Yazoo 2899 63 139 18 Total 295,295 6,724 10,390 1,954

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.