301 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 301 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths. The new COVID-19 cases were reported to MSDH between June 25 through June 27.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 321,138 with 7,401 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3087 86 83 16 Alcorn 3305 74 130 20 Amite 1268 42 57 9 Attala 2151 73 175 36 Benton 1024 25 46 10 Bolivar 4848 133 236 33 Calhoun 1744 32 36 6 Carroll 1223 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2112 59 60 15 Choctaw 794 18 2 0 Claiborne 1032 30 45 9 Clarke 1790 80 123 31 Clay 1882 54 38 5 Coahoma 3007 84 129 12 Copiah 3005 66 83 11 Covington 2677 83 139 39 De Soto 22371 272 113 24 Forrest 7875 153 244 52 Franklin 852 23 40 4 George 2533 51 59 8 Greene 1319 34 53 6 Grenada 2641 87 154 32 Hancock 3881 87 69 14 Harrison 18512 317 490 70 Hinds 20912 424 806 132 Holmes 1906 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3052 80 135 24 Jackson 13806 250 241 35 Jasper 2225 48 43 2 Jefferson 663 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1086 34 9 1 Jones 8486 167 220 42 Kemper 967 29 44 9 Lafayette 6325 121 187 55 Lamar 6385 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7268 242 443 101 Lawrence 1320 25 27 2 Leake 2728 74 92 16 Lee 10082 176 222 42 Leflore 3517 125 236 52 Lincoln 4018 113 197 40 Lowndes 6550 150 258 63 Madison 10305 227 391 69 Marion 2720 80 158 24 Marshall 4584 105 65 15 Monroe 4169 136 190 55 Montgomery 1290 44 54 9 Neshoba 4069 180 203 59 Newton 2492 64 87 15 Noxubee 1283 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4674 98 222 36 Panola 4674 110 104 15 Pearl River 4634 148 194 39 Perry 1283 38 21 8 Pike 3377 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4277 73 86 13 Prentiss 2854 61 99 15 Quitman 825 17 0 0 Rankin 13992 282 393 61 Scott 3205 74 115 18 Sharkey 510 17 44 8 Simpson 2997 89 158 20 Smith 1643 34 68 8 Stone 1896 33 85 14 Sunflower 3396 92 123 20 Tallahatchie 1801 41 50 7 Tate 3433 86 80 19 Tippah 2930 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2326 69 102 27 Tunica 1082 27 18 2 Union 4164 78 131 23 Walthall 1358 47 69 13 Warren 4444 121 169 37 Washington 5432 138 190 39 Wayne 2655 42 69 11 Webster 1151 32 61 12 Wilkinson 699 32 25 5 Winston 2307 82 130 39 Yalobusha 1682 40 82 22 Yazoo 3152 71 141 18 Total 321,138 7,401 10,512 1,986

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.