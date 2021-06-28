301 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 301 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths. The new COVID-19 cases were reported to MSDH between June 25 through June 27.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 321,138 with 7,401 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3087868316
Alcorn33057413020
Amite126842579
Attala21517317536
Benton1024254610
Bolivar484813323633
Calhoun174432366
Carroll1223305110
Chickasaw2112596015
Choctaw7941820
Claiborne103230459
Clarke17908012331
Clay188254385
Coahoma30078412912
Copiah3005668311
Covington26778313939
De Soto2237127211324
Forrest787515324452
Franklin85223404
George253351598
Greene131934536
Grenada26418715432
Hancock3881876914
Harrison1851231749070
Hinds20912424806132
Holmes19067410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30528013524
Jackson1380625024135
Jasper222548432
Jefferson66328417
Jefferson Davis10863491
Jones848616722042
Kemper96729449
Lafayette632512118755
Lamar6385885312
Lauderdale7268242443101
Lawrence132025272
Leake2728749216
Lee1008217622242
Leflore351712523652
Lincoln401811319740
Lowndes655015025863
Madison1030522739169
Marion27208015824
Marshall45841056515
Monroe416913619055
Montgomery129044549
Neshoba406918020359
Newton2492648715
Noxubee128334356
Oktibbeha46749822236
Panola467411010415
Pearl River463414819439
Perry128338218
Pike337711113436
Pontotoc4277738613
Prentiss2854619915
Quitman8251700
Rankin1399228239361
Scott32057411518
Sharkey51017448
Simpson29978915820
Smith164334688
Stone1896338514
Sunflower33969212320
Tallahatchie180141507
Tate3433868019
Tippah29306811913
Tishomingo23266910227
Tunica108227182
Union41647813123
Walthall1358476913
Warren444412116937
Washington543213819039
Wayne2655426911
Webster1151326112
Wilkinson69932255
Winston23078213039
Yalobusha1682408222
Yazoo31527114118
Total321,1387,40110,5121,986

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

