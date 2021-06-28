301 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 301 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths. The new COVID-19 cases were reported to MSDH between June 25 through June 27.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 321,138 with 7,401 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3087
|86
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3305
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1268
|42
|57
|9
|Attala
|2151
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|1024
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4848
|133
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1744
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1223
|30
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2112
|59
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|794
|18
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1032
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1790
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1882
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|3007
|84
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3005
|66
|83
|11
|Covington
|2677
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22371
|272
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7875
|153
|244
|52
|Franklin
|852
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2533
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1319
|34
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2641
|87
|154
|32
|Hancock
|3881
|87
|69
|14
|Harrison
|18512
|317
|490
|70
|Hinds
|20912
|424
|806
|132
|Holmes
|1906
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|975
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3052
|80
|135
|24
|Jackson
|13806
|250
|241
|35
|Jasper
|2225
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|663
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1086
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|8486
|167
|220
|42
|Kemper
|967
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6325
|121
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6385
|88
|53
|12
|Lauderdale
|7268
|242
|443
|101
|Lawrence
|1320
|25
|27
|2
|Leake
|2728
|74
|92
|16
|Lee
|10082
|176
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3517
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4018
|113
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6550
|150
|258
|63
|Madison
|10305
|227
|391
|69
|Marion
|2720
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4584
|105
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4169
|136
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1290
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4069
|180
|203
|59
|Newton
|2492
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1283
|34
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4674
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4674
|110
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4634
|148
|194
|39
|Perry
|1283
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3377
|111
|134
|36
|Pontotoc
|4277
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2854
|61
|99
|15
|Quitman
|825
|17
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13992
|282
|393
|61
|Scott
|3205
|74
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|510
|17
|44
|8
|Simpson
|2997
|89
|158
|20
|Smith
|1643
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|1896
|33
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3396
|92
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1801
|41
|50
|7
|Tate
|3433
|86
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2930
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2326
|69
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1082
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4164
|78
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1358
|47
|69
|13
|Warren
|4444
|121
|169
|37
|Washington
|5432
|138
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2655
|42
|69
|11
|Webster
|1151
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|699
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2307
|82
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1682
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3152
|71
|141
|18
|Total
|321,138
|7,401
|10,512
|1,986
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.