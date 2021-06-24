302 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 302 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with one additional death.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 320,594 with 7,391 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3085868316
Alcorn33007413020
Amite126642579
Attala21517317536
Benton1024254610
Bolivar484413323633
Calhoun174332366
Carroll1223305110
Chickasaw2108596015
Choctaw7921820
Claiborne103230459
Clarke17908012331
Clay188054385
Coahoma29978412912
Copiah3000668311
Covington26748313939
De Soto2232927111324
Forrest785315324452
Franklin85023404
George252851598
Greene131934536
Grenada26418715432
Hancock3881876914
Harrison1847631749070
Hinds20816424806132
Holmes19057410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30517813524
Jackson1376125024135
Jasper222348432
Jefferson66328417
Jefferson Davis10863491
Jones848016722042
Kemper96729449
Lafayette631912118755
Lamar6373885312
Lauderdale7265242443101
Lawrence131524272
Leake2725749216
Lee1007217622242
Leflore351612523652
Lincoln401211319740
Lowndes653315025863
Madison1028022539169
Marion27148015824
Marshall45781056515
Monroe416613619055
Montgomery128943549
Neshoba406918020359
Newton2492648715
Noxubee128034356
Oktibbeha46719822236
Panola467111010415
Pearl River461814819439
Perry127538218
Pike337511113436
Pontotoc4265738613
Prentiss2851619915
Quitman8231600
Rankin1395328239361
Scott32057411518
Sharkey51017448
Simpson29908915820
Smith164234688
Stone1895338514
Sunflower33949112320
Tallahatchie180141507
Tate3429868019
Tippah29276811913
Tishomingo23256910227
Tunica108127182
Union41607713123
Walthall1355476913
Warren444112116937
Washington542813819039
Wayne2650426911
Webster1151326112
Wilkinson69732255
Winston23048213039
Yalobusha1680408222
Yazoo31477114118
Total320,5947,39110,5121,986

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

