302 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 302 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with one additional death.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 320,594 with 7,391 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3085 86 83 16 Alcorn 3300 74 130 20 Amite 1266 42 57 9 Attala 2151 73 175 36 Benton 1024 25 46 10 Bolivar 4844 133 236 33 Calhoun 1743 32 36 6 Carroll 1223 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2108 59 60 15 Choctaw 792 18 2 0 Claiborne 1032 30 45 9 Clarke 1790 80 123 31 Clay 1880 54 38 5 Coahoma 2997 84 129 12 Copiah 3000 66 83 11 Covington 2674 83 139 39 De Soto 22329 271 113 24 Forrest 7853 153 244 52 Franklin 850 23 40 4 George 2528 51 59 8 Greene 1319 34 53 6 Grenada 2641 87 154 32 Hancock 3881 87 69 14 Harrison 18476 317 490 70 Hinds 20816 424 806 132 Holmes 1905 74 104 20 Humphreys 975 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3051 78 135 24 Jackson 13761 250 241 35 Jasper 2223 48 43 2 Jefferson 663 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1086 34 9 1 Jones 8480 167 220 42 Kemper 967 29 44 9 Lafayette 6319 121 187 55 Lamar 6373 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7265 242 443 101 Lawrence 1315 24 27 2 Leake 2725 74 92 16 Lee 10072 176 222 42 Leflore 3516 125 236 52 Lincoln 4012 113 197 40 Lowndes 6533 150 258 63 Madison 10280 225 391 69 Marion 2714 80 158 24 Marshall 4578 105 65 15 Monroe 4166 136 190 55 Montgomery 1289 43 54 9 Neshoba 4069 180 203 59 Newton 2492 64 87 15 Noxubee 1280 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4671 98 222 36 Panola 4671 110 104 15 Pearl River 4618 148 194 39 Perry 1275 38 21 8 Pike 3375 111 134 36 Pontotoc 4265 73 86 13 Prentiss 2851 61 99 15 Quitman 823 16 0 0 Rankin 13953 282 393 61 Scott 3205 74 115 18 Sharkey 510 17 44 8 Simpson 2990 89 158 20 Smith 1642 34 68 8 Stone 1895 33 85 14 Sunflower 3394 91 123 20 Tallahatchie 1801 41 50 7 Tate 3429 86 80 19 Tippah 2927 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2325 69 102 27 Tunica 1081 27 18 2 Union 4160 77 131 23 Walthall 1355 47 69 13 Warren 4441 121 169 37 Washington 5428 138 190 39 Wayne 2650 42 69 11 Webster 1151 32 61 12 Wilkinson 697 32 25 5 Winston 2304 82 130 39 Yalobusha 1680 40 82 22 Yazoo 3147 71 141 18 Total 320,594 7,391 10,512 1,986

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.