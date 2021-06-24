302 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 302 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with one additional death.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 320,594 with 7,391 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3085
|86
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3300
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1266
|42
|57
|9
|Attala
|2151
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|1024
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4844
|133
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1743
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1223
|30
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2108
|59
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|792
|18
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1032
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1790
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|1880
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2997
|84
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3000
|66
|83
|11
|Covington
|2674
|83
|139
|39
|De Soto
|22329
|271
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7853
|153
|244
|52
|Franklin
|850
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2528
|51
|59
|8
|Greene
|1319
|34
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2641
|87
|154
|32
|Hancock
|3881
|87
|69
|14
|Harrison
|18476
|317
|490
|70
|Hinds
|20816
|424
|806
|132
|Holmes
|1905
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|975
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|169
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3051
|78
|135
|24
|Jackson
|13761
|250
|241
|35
|Jasper
|2223
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|663
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1086
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|8480
|167
|220
|42
|Kemper
|967
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6319
|121
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6373
|88
|53
|12
|Lauderdale
|7265
|242
|443
|101
|Lawrence
|1315
|24
|27
|2
|Leake
|2725
|74
|92
|16
|Lee
|10072
|176
|222
|42
|Leflore
|3516
|125
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|4012
|113
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6533
|150
|258
|63
|Madison
|10280
|225
|391
|69
|Marion
|2714
|80
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4578
|105
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4166
|136
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1289
|43
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4069
|180
|203
|59
|Newton
|2492
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1280
|34
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4671
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4671
|110
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4618
|148
|194
|39
|Perry
|1275
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3375
|111
|134
|36
|Pontotoc
|4265
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|2851
|61
|99
|15
|Quitman
|823
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13953
|282
|393
|61
|Scott
|3205
|74
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|510
|17
|44
|8
|Simpson
|2990
|89
|158
|20
|Smith
|1642
|34
|68
|8
|Stone
|1895
|33
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3394
|91
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1801
|41
|50
|7
|Tate
|3429
|86
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2927
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2325
|69
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1081
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4160
|77
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1355
|47
|69
|13
|Warren
|4441
|121
|169
|37
|Washington
|5428
|138
|190
|39
|Wayne
|2650
|42
|69
|11
|Webster
|1151
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|697
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2304
|82
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1680
|40
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3147
|71
|141
|18
|Total
|320,594
|7,391
|10,512
|1,986
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.