302 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 16,322 total cases with 782 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 302 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 16,322 with 782 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Adams
|1
|Claiborne
|3
|Holmes
|2
|Jackson
|1
|Jones
|1
|Leflore
|2
|Madison
|2
|Neshoba
|2
|Wayne
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|202
|16
|44
|9
|Alcorn
|19
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|65
|1
|12
|1
|Attala
|307
|18
|82
|15
|Benton
|14
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|166
|11
|17
|4
|Calhoun
|67
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|116
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|140
|14
|34
|9
|Choctaw
|48
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|114
|5
|33
|4
|Clarke
|155
|19
|20
|8
|Clay
|118
|4
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|128
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|325
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|177
|2
|1
|0
|Desoto
|559
|8
|19
|3
|Forrest
|592
|39
|88
|28
|Franklin
|29
|2
|3
|1
|George
|28
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|33
|1
|16
|0
|Grenada
|100
|3
|14
|2
|Hancock
|90
|12
|8
|3
|Harrison
|265
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|1066
|26
|83
|13
|Holmes
|441
|30
|84
|15
|Humphreys
|60
|7
|16
|5
|Itawamba
|90
|7
|34
|6
|Jackson
|309
|14
|40
|5
|Jasper
|166
|4
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|42
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|81
|3
|4
|1
|Jones
|686
|32
|101
|19
|Kemper
|149
|11
|32
|7
|Lafayette
|150
|4
|39
|1
|Lamar
|248
|5
|4
|2
|Lauderdale
|760
|68
|202
|45
|Lawrence
|108
|1
|1
|0
|Leake
|454
|12
|2
|0
|Lee
|185
|7
|22
|1
|Leflore
|273
|36
|92
|23
|Lincoln
|278
|29
|86
|22
|Lowndes
|241
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|757
|27
|101
|15
|Marion
|116
|9
|15
|2
|Marshall
|85
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|267
|25
|92
|22
|Montgomery
|86
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|722
|44
|70
|23
|Newton
|283
|4
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|193
|6
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|267
|14
|74
|11
|Panola
|85
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|212
|31
|46
|11
|Perry
|51
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|205
|11
|15
|6
|Pontotoc
|45
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|53
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|31
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|453
|8
|8
|0
|Scott
|662
|12
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|104
|0
|5
|0
|Smith
|153
|11
|43
|7
|Stone
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|93
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|30
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|88
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|76
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|35
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|56
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|86
|7
|20
|6
|Walthall
|63
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|191
|10
|37
|7
|Washington
|194
|7
|8
|1
|Wayne
|235
|3
|1
|0
|Webster
|67
|3
|18
|2
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|122
|1
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|97
|6
|26
|6
|Yazoo
|291
|4
|11
|2
|Total
|16,322
|782
|1,993
|406
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
Statewide Combined Testing as of June 2
COVID-19 testing providers around the state include commercial laboratories as well as hospital labs. Combined with testing done by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory, the figures provide a complete picture of all Mississippi testing.
PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual.
Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.
|Total tests
|PCR
|Antibody
|MSDH Public Health Laboratory
|35,333
|35,333
|0
|Other providers
|157,029
|149,002
|8,027
|Total tests for COVID-19 statewide
|192,362
|184,335
|8,027
MSDH Individuals Tested as of June 2
MSDH Public Health Laboratory (MPHL) testing totals as of 6 p.m. These totals are for tests performed at the MPHL only.
- Total individuals tested by the MPHL: 33,688
- Total positive individuals from MPHL tests: 2,887
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.