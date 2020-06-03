302 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 16,322 total cases with 782 deaths

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 302 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 16,322 with 782 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Adams1
Claiborne3
Holmes2
Jackson1
Jones1
Leflore2
Madison2
Neshoba2
Wayne1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams20216449
Alcorn19100
Amite651121
Attala307188215
Benton14010
Bolivar16611174
Calhoun674234
Carroll11611459
Chickasaw14014349
Choctaw48200
Claiborne1145334
Clarke15519208
Clay118400
Coahoma128400
Copiah325400
Covington177210
Desoto5598193
Forrest592398828
Franklin29231
George28100
Greene331160
Grenada1003142
Hancock901283
Harrison265732
Hinds1066268313
Holmes441308415
Humphreys607165
Itawamba907346
Jackson30914405
Jasper166400
Jefferson42100
Jefferson Davis81341
Jones6863210119
Kemper14911327
Lafayette1504391
Lamar248542
Lauderdale7606820245
Lawrence108110
Leake4541220
Lee1857221
Leflore273369223
Lincoln278298622
Lowndes2419195
Madison7572710115
Marion1169152
Marshall85320
Monroe267259222
Montgomery86100
Neshoba722447023
Newton283440
Noxubee1936153
Oktibbeha267147411
Panola85300
Pearl River212314611
Perry51300
Pike20511156
Pontotoc45331
Prentiss533223
Quitman31000
Rankin453880
Scott66212132
Sharkey7000
Simpson104050
Smith15311437
Stone32000
Sunflower93300
Tallahatchie30100
Tate88120
Tippah761100
Tishomingo35010
Tunica563122
Union867206
Walthall63000
Warren19110377
Washington194781
Wayne235310
Webster673182
Wilkinson85952
Winston122100
Yalobusha976266
Yazoo2914112
Total16,3227821,993406

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

Statewide Combined Testing as of June 2

COVID-19 testing providers around the state include commercial laboratories as well as hospital labs. Combined with testing done by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory, the figures provide a complete picture of all Mississippi testing.

PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual.

Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.

Total testsPCRAntibody
MSDH Public Health Laboratory35,33335,3330
Other providers157,029149,0028,027
Total tests for COVID-19 statewide192,362184,3358,027

MSDH Individuals Tested as of June 2

MSDH Public Health Laboratory (MPHL) testing totals as of 6 p.m. These totals are for tests performed at the MPHL only.

  • Total individuals tested by the MPHL: 33,688
  • Total positive individuals from MPHL tests: 2,887

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

