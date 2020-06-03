302 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 16,322 total cases with 782 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 302 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 16,322 with 782 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Adams 1 Claiborne 3 Holmes 2 Jackson 1 Jones 1 Leflore 2 Madison 2 Neshoba 2 Wayne 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 202 16 44 9 Alcorn 19 1 0 0 Amite 65 1 12 1 Attala 307 18 82 15 Benton 14 0 1 0 Bolivar 166 11 17 4 Calhoun 67 4 23 4 Carroll 116 11 45 9 Chickasaw 140 14 34 9 Choctaw 48 2 0 0 Claiborne 114 5 33 4 Clarke 155 19 20 8 Clay 118 4 0 0 Coahoma 128 4 0 0 Copiah 325 4 0 0 Covington 177 2 1 0 Desoto 559 8 19 3 Forrest 592 39 88 28 Franklin 29 2 3 1 George 28 1 0 0 Greene 33 1 16 0 Grenada 100 3 14 2 Hancock 90 12 8 3 Harrison 265 7 3 2 Hinds 1066 26 83 13 Holmes 441 30 84 15 Humphreys 60 7 16 5 Itawamba 90 7 34 6 Jackson 309 14 40 5 Jasper 166 4 0 0 Jefferson 42 1 0 0 Jefferson Davis 81 3 4 1 Jones 686 32 101 19 Kemper 149 11 32 7 Lafayette 150 4 39 1 Lamar 248 5 4 2 Lauderdale 760 68 202 45 Lawrence 108 1 1 0 Leake 454 12 2 0 Lee 185 7 22 1 Leflore 273 36 92 23 Lincoln 278 29 86 22 Lowndes 241 9 19 5 Madison 757 27 101 15 Marion 116 9 15 2 Marshall 85 3 2 0 Monroe 267 25 92 22 Montgomery 86 1 0 0 Neshoba 722 44 70 23 Newton 283 4 4 0 Noxubee 193 6 15 3 Oktibbeha 267 14 74 11 Panola 85 3 0 0 Pearl River 212 31 46 11 Perry 51 3 0 0 Pike 205 11 15 6 Pontotoc 45 3 3 1 Prentiss 53 3 22 3 Quitman 31 0 0 0 Rankin 453 8 8 0 Scott 662 12 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 104 0 5 0 Smith 153 11 43 7 Stone 32 0 0 0 Sunflower 93 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 30 1 0 0 Tate 88 1 2 0 Tippah 76 11 0 0 Tishomingo 35 0 1 0 Tunica 56 3 12 2 Union 86 7 20 6 Walthall 63 0 0 0 Warren 191 10 37 7 Washington 194 7 8 1 Wayne 235 3 1 0 Webster 67 3 18 2 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 122 1 0 0 Yalobusha 97 6 26 6 Yazoo 291 4 11 2 Total 16,322 782 1,993 406

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

Statewide Combined Testing as of June 2

COVID-19 testing providers around the state include commercial laboratories as well as hospital labs. Combined with testing done by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory, the figures provide a complete picture of all Mississippi testing.

PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual.

Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.

Total tests PCR Antibody MSDH Public Health Laboratory 35,333 35,333 0 Other providers 157,029 149,002 8,027 Total tests for COVID-19 statewide 192,362 184,335 8,027

MSDH Individuals Tested as of June 2

MSDH Public Health Laboratory (MPHL) testing totals as of 6 p.m. These totals are for tests performed at the MPHL only.

Total individuals tested by the MPHL: 33,688

Total positive individuals from MPHL tests: 2,887

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.