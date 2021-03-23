306 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 306 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 303,238 with 6,977 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2407 81 78 15 Alcorn 2948 63 130 20 Amite 1168 37 55 9 Attala 2120 72 175 36 Benton 956 24 46 10 Bolivar 4718 125 232 31 Calhoun 1615 30 36 5 Carroll 1203 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2031 55 60 15 Choctaw 721 16 1 0 Claiborne 1005 30 45 9 Clarke 1732 75 123 31 Clay 1813 54 38 5 Coahoma 2868 74 129 11 Copiah 2863 60 81 11 Covington 2528 80 136 39 De Soto 20301 245 113 24 Forrest 7441 143 226 51 Franklin 799 22 40 4 George 2358 46 59 7 Greene 1292 33 52 6 Grenada 2522 80 155 32 Hancock 3631 84 69 14 Harrison 17245 298 485 68 Hinds 19530 400 805 131 Holmes 1844 71 104 20 Humphreys 938 30 34 8 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2935 76 134 23 Jackson 12963 239 240 35 Jasper 2182 47 43 2 Jefferson 637 27 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1039 32 8 1 Jones 8205 154 219 41 Kemper 937 25 44 9 Lafayette 5879 116 187 55 Lamar 6019 84 54 13 Lauderdale 6986 232 443 100 Lawrence 1242 22 27 2 Leake 2581 72 88 15 Lee 9789 167 222 41 Leflore 3447 123 236 52 Lincoln 3807 106 194 39 Lowndes 6211 143 257 63 Madison 9741 206 368 69 Marion 2633 78 158 24 Marshall 4198 99 64 15 Monroe 4038 130 190 55 Montgomery 1249 40 54 9 Neshoba 3933 173 203 59 Newton 2400 56 87 15 Noxubee 1246 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4502 97 222 36 Panola 4402 101 104 14 Pearl River 4348 134 188 36 Perry 1241 38 21 8 Pike 3120 101 134 35 Pontotoc 4144 72 86 12 Prentiss 2737 58 99 15 Quitman 784 16 0 0 Rankin 13133 271 392 61 Scott 3044 72 115 18 Sharkey 492 17 43 8 Simpson 2832 84 157 20 Smith 1567 34 66 8 Stone 1763 30 84 14 Sunflower 3250 88 121 20 Tallahatchie 1736 40 50 7 Tate 3173 79 80 19 Tippah 2824 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2175 67 102 27 Tunica 1015 25 18 2 Union 3999 74 131 23 Walthall 1284 42 69 13 Warren 4214 117 170 37 Washington 5257 132 191 39 Wayne 2600 41 69 11 Webster 1130 32 61 12 Wilkinson 635 27 25 5 Winston 2242 80 130 39 Yalobusha 1533 36 82 22 Yazoo 3000 67 140 18 Total 303,238 6,977 10,423 1,964

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

