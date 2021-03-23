306 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 306 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 21 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 303,238 with 6,977 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2407817815
Alcorn29486313020
Amite116837559
Attala21207217536
Benton956244610
Bolivar471812523231
Calhoun161530365
Carroll1203255110
Chickasaw2031556015
Choctaw7211610
Claiborne100530459
Clarke17327512331
Clay181354385
Coahoma28687412911
Copiah2863608111
Covington25288013639
De Soto2030124511324
Forrest744114322651
Franklin79922404
George235846597
Greene129233526
Grenada25228015532
Hancock3631846914
Harrison1724529848568
Hinds19530400805131
Holmes18447110420
Humphreys93830348
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29357613423
Jackson1296323924035
Jasper218247432
Jefferson63727417
Jefferson Davis10393281
Jones820515421941
Kemper93725449
Lafayette587911618755
Lamar6019845413
Lauderdale6986232443100
Lawrence124222272
Leake2581728815
Lee978916722241
Leflore344712323652
Lincoln380710619439
Lowndes621114325763
Madison974120636869
Marion26337815824
Marshall4198996415
Monroe403813019055
Montgomery124940549
Neshoba393317320359
Newton2400568715
Noxubee124631356
Oktibbeha45029722236
Panola440210110414
Pearl River434813418836
Perry124138218
Pike312010113435
Pontotoc4144728612
Prentiss2737589915
Quitman7841600
Rankin1313327139261
Scott30447211518
Sharkey49217438
Simpson28328415720
Smith156734668
Stone1763308414
Sunflower32508812120
Tallahatchie173640507
Tate3173798019
Tippah28246811913
Tishomingo21756710227
Tunica101525182
Union39997413123
Walthall1284426913
Warren421411717037
Washington525713219139
Wayne2600416911
Webster1130326112
Wilkinson63527255
Winston22428013039
Yalobusha1533368222
Yazoo30006714018
Total303,2386,97710,4231,964

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

