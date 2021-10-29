309 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 309 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 504,318 with 10,075 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46231208818
Alcorn570310213020
Amite206556579
Attala33529018936
Benton1503394710
Bolivar634415123933
Calhoun280947447
Carroll1698405211
Chickasaw3033676115
Choctaw134727120
Claiborne133338469
Clarke29769413332
Clay309477415
Coahoma418610913814
Copiah45019210414
Covington43039414239
De Soto3239441212426
Forrest1352725328360
Franklin121428445
George504879739
Greene221249576
Grenada373410815632
Hancock77581307215
Harrison3444654253477
Hinds32131632853139
Holmes26898810920
Humphreys130039359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba466010513524
Jackson2458238628341
Jasper336965462
Jefferson95834417
Jefferson Davis17254391
Jones1391324323743
Kemper1423415010
Lafayette859814019956
Lamar105381385612
Lauderdale12048318481107
Lawrence213840272
Leake4100889917
Lee1570723522543
Leflore468314424055
Lincoln547613520640
Lowndes1110519227966
Madison1468028141672
Marion423910816224
Marshall65041376917
Monroe682217919155
Montgomery1802576410
Neshoba666420622860
Newton3832798715
Noxubee187140416
Oktibbeha715813327040
Panola658513110315
Pearl River959124021042
Perry207756249
Pike586315417643
Pontotoc67791068613
Prentiss47628210115
Quitman10692800
Rankin2213739249269
Scott47439811719
Sharkey64220458
Simpson447011616320
Smith267551718
Stone3618648814
Sunflower425310512420
Tallahatchie229352507
Tate46411118019
Tippah47328112014
Tishomingo36349210328
Tunica160839193
Union61069413223
Walthall2196646914
Warren675717617438
Washington747116220241
Wayne4409728013
Webster2036466714
Wilkinson105139256
Winston31609113539
Yalobusha2380478222
Yazoo44698915220
Total504,31810,07511,2942,091

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

