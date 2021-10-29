309 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 309 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 504,318 with 10,075 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4623 120 88 18 Alcorn 5703 102 130 20 Amite 2065 56 57 9 Attala 3352 90 189 36 Benton 1503 39 47 10 Bolivar 6344 151 239 33 Calhoun 2809 47 44 7 Carroll 1698 40 52 11 Chickasaw 3033 67 61 15 Choctaw 1347 27 12 0 Claiborne 1333 38 46 9 Clarke 2976 94 133 32 Clay 3094 77 41 5 Coahoma 4186 109 138 14 Copiah 4501 92 104 14 Covington 4303 94 142 39 De Soto 32394 412 124 26 Forrest 13527 253 283 60 Franklin 1214 28 44 5 George 5048 79 73 9 Greene 2212 49 57 6 Grenada 3734 108 156 32 Hancock 7758 130 72 15 Harrison 34446 542 534 77 Hinds 32131 632 853 139 Holmes 2689 88 109 20 Humphreys 1300 39 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4660 105 135 24 Jackson 24582 386 283 41 Jasper 3369 65 46 2 Jefferson 958 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1 Jones 13913 243 237 43 Kemper 1423 41 50 10 Lafayette 8598 140 199 56 Lamar 10538 138 56 12 Lauderdale 12048 318 481 107 Lawrence 2138 40 27 2 Leake 4100 88 99 17 Lee 15707 235 225 43 Leflore 4683 144 240 55 Lincoln 5476 135 206 40 Lowndes 11105 192 279 66 Madison 14680 281 416 72 Marion 4239 108 162 24 Marshall 6504 137 69 17 Monroe 6822 179 191 55 Montgomery 1802 57 64 10 Neshoba 6664 206 228 60 Newton 3832 79 87 15 Noxubee 1871 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7158 133 270 40 Panola 6585 131 103 15 Pearl River 9591 240 210 42 Perry 2077 56 24 9 Pike 5863 154 176 43 Pontotoc 6779 106 86 13 Prentiss 4762 82 101 15 Quitman 1069 28 0 0 Rankin 22137 392 492 69 Scott 4743 98 117 19 Sharkey 642 20 45 8 Simpson 4470 116 163 20 Smith 2675 51 71 8 Stone 3618 64 88 14 Sunflower 4253 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2293 52 50 7 Tate 4641 111 80 19 Tippah 4732 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3634 92 103 28 Tunica 1608 39 19 3 Union 6106 94 132 23 Walthall 2196 64 69 14 Warren 6757 176 174 38 Washington 7471 162 202 41 Wayne 4409 72 80 13 Webster 2036 46 67 14 Wilkinson 1051 39 25 6 Winston 3160 91 135 39 Yalobusha 2380 47 82 22 Yazoo 4469 89 152 20 Total 504,318 10,075 11,294 2,091

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.