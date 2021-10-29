309 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 309 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 504,318 with 10,075 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4623
|120
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5703
|102
|130
|20
|Amite
|2065
|56
|57
|9
|Attala
|3352
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1503
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6344
|151
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2809
|47
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1698
|40
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3033
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1347
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1333
|38
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2976
|94
|133
|32
|Clay
|3094
|77
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4186
|109
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4501
|92
|104
|14
|Covington
|4303
|94
|142
|39
|De Soto
|32394
|412
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13527
|253
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1214
|28
|44
|5
|George
|5048
|79
|73
|9
|Greene
|2212
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3734
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7758
|130
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34446
|542
|534
|77
|Hinds
|32131
|632
|853
|139
|Holmes
|2689
|88
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1300
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4660
|105
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24582
|386
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3369
|65
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|958
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1725
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|13913
|243
|237
|43
|Kemper
|1423
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8598
|140
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10538
|138
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12048
|318
|481
|107
|Lawrence
|2138
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4100
|88
|99
|17
|Lee
|15707
|235
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4683
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5476
|135
|206
|40
|Lowndes
|11105
|192
|279
|66
|Madison
|14680
|281
|416
|72
|Marion
|4239
|108
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6504
|137
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6822
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1802
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6664
|206
|228
|60
|Newton
|3832
|79
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1871
|40
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7158
|133
|270
|40
|Panola
|6585
|131
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9591
|240
|210
|42
|Perry
|2077
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5863
|154
|176
|43
|Pontotoc
|6779
|106
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4762
|82
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1069
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22137
|392
|492
|69
|Scott
|4743
|98
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|642
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4470
|116
|163
|20
|Smith
|2675
|51
|71
|8
|Stone
|3618
|64
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4253
|105
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2293
|52
|50
|7
|Tate
|4641
|111
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4732
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3634
|92
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1608
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6106
|94
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2196
|64
|69
|14
|Warren
|6757
|176
|174
|38
|Washington
|7471
|162
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4409
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2036
|46
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1051
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3160
|91
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2380
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4469
|89
|152
|20
|Total
|504,318
|10,075
|11,294
|2,091
