313 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 14,044 total cases with 670 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 313 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 14,044 with 670 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala 1 Grenada 1 Harrison 1 Jones 1 Lauderdale 1 Leake 2 Leflore 3 Lincoln 1 Lowndes 1 Neshoba 1 Panola 1 Pearl River 1 Smith 1 Washington 1 Yazoo 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 190 15 40 8 Alcorn 14 1 0 0 Amite 56 1 9 1 Attala 277 15 79 14 Benton 14 0 1 0 Bolivar 149 11 17 4 Calhoun 61 4 23 4 Carroll 114 10 46 8 Chickasaw 128 12 34 8 Choctaw 35 2 0 0 Claiborne 64 2 2 1 Clarke 135 17 17 7 Clay 104 3 0 0 Coahoma 113 3 0 0 Copiah 285 4 0 0 Covington 141 1 1 0 Desoto 493 6 15 2 Forrest 511 37 86 26 Franklin 27 2 2 1 George 20 1 0 0 Greene 11 1 0 0 Grenada 82 3 14 2 Hancock 87 11 9 3 Harrison 245 7 3 2 Hinds 920 24 80 13 Holmes 373 24 77 12 Humphreys 53 7 16 5 Itawamba 85 7 34 6 Jackson 300 13 40 4 Jasper 148 3 1 0 Jefferson 40 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 75 2 3 1 Jones 525 19 58 9 Kemper 131 10 28 6 Lafayette 125 4 38 1 Lamar 227 5 5 2 Lauderdale 699 57 184 37 Lawrence 99 1 1 0 Leake 395 12 1 0 Lee 117 5 15 1 Leflore 250 30 82 17 Lincoln 250 22 85 17 Lowndes 182 8 19 5 Madison 687 21 96 12 Marion 112 9 14 2 Marshall 76 3 2 0 Monroe 253 24 92 21 Montgomery 81 1 0 0 Neshoba 565 34 66 18 Newton 250 4 3 0 Noxubee 169 6 14 3 Oktibbeha 150 10 39 7 Panola 64 3 0 0 Pearl River 207 31 45 11 Perry 49 2 0 0 Pike 202 11 15 6 Pontotoc 28 3 3 1 Prentiss 41 3 22 3 Quitman 25 0 0 0 Rankin 373 6 5 0 Scott 623 10 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 93 0 4 0 Smith 133 11 30 7 Stone 30 0 0 0 Sunflower 78 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 25 1 0 0 Tate 69 1 2 0 Tippah 71 11 0 0 Tishomingo 26 0 1 0 Tunica 52 3 12 2 Union 78 5 20 4 Walthall 51 0 0 0 Warren 158 7 36 5 Washington 163 6 7 1 Wayne 148 0 2 0 Webster 59 1 18 1 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 105 1 0 0 Yalobusha 85 5 25 5 Yazoo 223 3 11 1 Total 14,044 670 1,767 341

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.