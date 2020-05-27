313 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 14,044 total cases with 670 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 313 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 14,044 with 670 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Attala
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Leake
|2
|Leflore
|3
|Lincoln
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Panola
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Smith
|1
|Washington
|1
|Yazoo
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|190
|15
|40
|8
|Alcorn
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|56
|1
|9
|1
|Attala
|277
|15
|79
|14
|Benton
|14
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|149
|11
|17
|4
|Calhoun
|61
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|114
|10
|46
|8
|Chickasaw
|128
|12
|34
|8
|Choctaw
|35
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|64
|2
|2
|1
|Clarke
|135
|17
|17
|7
|Clay
|104
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|113
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|285
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|141
|1
|1
|0
|Desoto
|493
|6
|15
|2
|Forrest
|511
|37
|86
|26
|Franklin
|27
|2
|2
|1
|George
|20
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|82
|3
|14
|2
|Hancock
|87
|11
|9
|3
|Harrison
|245
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|920
|24
|80
|13
|Holmes
|373
|24
|77
|12
|Humphreys
|53
|7
|16
|5
|Itawamba
|85
|7
|34
|6
|Jackson
|300
|13
|40
|4
|Jasper
|148
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|40
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|75
|2
|3
|1
|Jones
|525
|19
|58
|9
|Kemper
|131
|10
|28
|6
|Lafayette
|125
|4
|38
|1
|Lamar
|227
|5
|5
|2
|Lauderdale
|699
|57
|184
|37
|Lawrence
|99
|1
|1
|0
|Leake
|395
|12
|1
|0
|Lee
|117
|5
|15
|1
|Leflore
|250
|30
|82
|17
|Lincoln
|250
|22
|85
|17
|Lowndes
|182
|8
|19
|5
|Madison
|687
|21
|96
|12
|Marion
|112
|9
|14
|2
|Marshall
|76
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|253
|24
|92
|21
|Montgomery
|81
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|565
|34
|66
|18
|Newton
|250
|4
|3
|0
|Noxubee
|169
|6
|14
|3
|Oktibbeha
|150
|10
|39
|7
|Panola
|64
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|207
|31
|45
|11
|Perry
|49
|2
|0
|0
|Pike
|202
|11
|15
|6
|Pontotoc
|28
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|41
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|373
|6
|5
|0
|Scott
|623
|10
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|93
|0
|4
|0
|Smith
|133
|11
|30
|7
|Stone
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|78
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|25
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|69
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|71
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|26
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|52
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|78
|5
|20
|4
|Walthall
|51
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|158
|7
|36
|5
|Washington
|163
|6
|7
|1
|Wayne
|148
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|59
|1
|18
|1
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|105
|1
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|85
|5
|25
|5
|Yazoo
|223
|3
|11
|1
|Total
|14,044
|670
|1,767
|341
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.