Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

313 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 14,044 total cases with 670 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 313 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 14,044 with 670 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala1
Grenada1
Harrison1
Jones1
Lauderdale1
Leake2
Leflore3
Lincoln1
Lowndes1
Neshoba1
Panola1
Pearl River1
Smith1
Washington1
Yazoo1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams19015408
Alcorn14100
Amite56191
Attala277157914
Benton14010
Bolivar14911174
Calhoun614234
Carroll11410468
Chickasaw12812348
Choctaw35200
Claiborne64221
Clarke13517177
Clay104300
Coahoma113300
Copiah285400
Covington141110
Desoto4936152
Forrest511378626
Franklin27221
George20100
Greene11100
Grenada823142
Hancock871193
Harrison245732
Hinds920248013
Holmes373247712
Humphreys537165
Itawamba857346
Jackson30013404
Jasper148310
Jefferson40000
Jefferson Davis75231
Jones52519589
Kemper13110286
Lafayette1254381
Lamar227552
Lauderdale6995718437
Lawrence99110
Leake3951210
Lee1175151
Leflore250308217
Lincoln250228517
Lowndes1828195
Madison687219612
Marion1129142
Marshall76320
Monroe253249221
Montgomery81100
Neshoba565346618
Newton250430
Noxubee1696143
Oktibbeha15010397
Panola64300
Pearl River207314511
Perry49200
Pike20211156
Pontotoc28331
Prentiss413223
Quitman25000
Rankin373650
Scott62310132
Sharkey7000
Simpson93040
Smith13311307
Stone30000
Sunflower78300
Tallahatchie25100
Tate69120
Tippah711100
Tishomingo26010
Tunica523122
Union785204
Walthall51000
Warren1587365
Washington163671
Wayne148020
Webster591181
Wilkinson85952
Winston105100
Yalobusha855255
Yazoo2233111
Total14,0446701,767341

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories