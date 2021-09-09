3,138 new coronavirus cases, 83 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,138 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 83 additional deaths in Mississippi.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 458,420 with 8,870 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4116 109 87 18 Alcorn 4866 83 130 20 Amite 1867 50 57 9 Attala 3143 83 187 36 Benton 1342 29 47 10 Bolivar 5843 143 237 33 Calhoun 2500 38 36 6 Carroll 1552 35 52 11 Chickasaw 2726 62 61 15 Choctaw 1202 24 11 0 Claiborne 1229 33 46 9 Clarke 2649 84 133 31 Clay 2767 70 41 5 Coahoma 3758 96 133 12 Copiah 4155 80 102 13 Covington 3972 89 142 39 De Soto 28734 330 120 26 Forrest 12671 222 283 60 Franklin 1121 27 41 5 George 4315 66 62 9 Greene 1969 42 57 6 Grenada 3393 97 154 32 Hancock 6912 103 72 15 Harrison 31179 446 526 75 Hinds 30110 556 841 138 Holmes 2542 84 106 20 Humphreys 1199 36 34 9 Issaquena 187 6 0 0 Itawamba 4210 90 135 24 Jackson 22341 320 281 38 Jasper 3028 60 46 2 Jefferson 847 32 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1609 40 9 1 Jones 12708 207 228 43 Kemper 1345 37 49 10 Lafayette 7806 133 192 55 Lamar 9788 119 55 12 Lauderdale 11042 290 473 104 Lawrence 1982 31 27 2 Leake 3815 81 94 16 Lee 14000 208 223 43 Leflore 4309 138 239 55 Lincoln 5120 126 200 40 Lowndes 9905 169 269 64 Madison 13756 261 415 71 Marion 3904 96 161 24 Marshall 5762 115 65 15 Monroe 6153 155 191 55 Montgomery 1653 49 54 9 Neshoba 6276 197 212 59 Newton 3517 73 87 15 Noxubee 1693 37 38 6 Oktibbeha 6615 114 229 36 Panola 5882 115 103 15 Pearl River 8415 197 210 42 Perry 1900 49 24 9 Pike 5245 128 139 37 Pontotoc 5819 89 86 13 Prentiss 4161 74 101 15 Quitman 994 25 0 0 Rankin 20738 345 480 68 Scott 4334 90 116 19 Sharkey 602 20 45 8 Simpson 4150 106 159 20 Smith 2355 46 72 8 Stone 3362 50 86 14 Sunflower 4004 103 124 20 Tallahatchie 2107 48 50 7 Tate 4067 94 80 19 Tippah 4232 78 120 14 Tishomingo 3107 85 103 28 Tunica 1442 32 19 2 Union 5486 85 132 23 Walthall 1981 54 69 14 Warren 6203 151 173 38 Washington 6593 146 193 41 Wayne 4098 62 80 13 Webster 1845 41 63 12 Wilkinson 971 35 25 6 Winston 2931 89 130 39 Yalobusha 2114 46 82 22 Yazoo 4079 86 149 20 Total 458,420 8,870 11,024 2,054

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.