3,138 new coronavirus cases, 83 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,138 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 83 additional deaths in Mississippi.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 458,420 with 8,870 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams41161098718
Alcorn48668313020
Amite186750579
Attala31438318736
Benton1342294710
Bolivar584314323733
Calhoun250038366
Carroll1552355211
Chickasaw2726626115
Choctaw120224110
Claiborne122933469
Clarke26498413331
Clay276770415
Coahoma37589613312
Copiah41558010213
Covington39728914239
De Soto2873433012026
Forrest1267122228360
Franklin112127415
George431566629
Greene196942576
Grenada33939715432
Hancock69121037215
Harrison3117944652675
Hinds30110556841138
Holmes25428410620
Humphreys119936349
Issaquena187600
Itawamba42109013524
Jackson2234132028138
Jasper302860462
Jefferson84732417
Jefferson Davis16094091
Jones1270820722843
Kemper1345374910
Lafayette780613319255
Lamar97881195512
Lauderdale11042290473104
Lawrence198231272
Leake3815819416
Lee1400020822343
Leflore430913823955
Lincoln512012620040
Lowndes990516926964
Madison1375626141571
Marion39049616124
Marshall57621156515
Monroe615315519155
Montgomery165349549
Neshoba627619721259
Newton3517738715
Noxubee169337386
Oktibbeha661511422936
Panola588211510315
Pearl River841519721042
Perry190049249
Pike524512813937
Pontotoc5819898613
Prentiss41617410115
Quitman9942500
Rankin2073834548068
Scott43349011619
Sharkey60220458
Simpson415010615920
Smith235546728
Stone3362508614
Sunflower400410312420
Tallahatchie210748507
Tate4067948019
Tippah42327812014
Tishomingo31078510328
Tunica144232192
Union54868513223
Walthall1981546914
Warren620315117338
Washington659314619341
Wayne4098628013
Webster1845416312
Wilkinson97135256
Winston29318913039
Yalobusha2114468222
Yazoo40798614920
Total458,4208,87011,0242,054

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

