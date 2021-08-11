3,163 new coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,163 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 25 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 371,712 with 7,710 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3645
|90
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3794
|75
|130
|20
|Amite
|1476
|44
|57
|9
|Attala
|2460
|74
|187
|36
|Benton
|1123
|25
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5184
|136
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|1928
|33
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1324
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2308
|60
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|877
|19
|10
|0
|Claiborne
|1087
|31
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2002
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|2169
|55
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3254
|86
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3442
|70
|99
|12
|Covington
|3252
|85
|142
|39
|De Soto
|24294
|288
|113
|24
|Forrest
|9967
|168
|268
|53
|Franklin
|914
|24
|41
|5
|George
|3127
|52
|61
|9
|Greene
|1534
|35
|56
|6
|Grenada
|2828
|89
|154
|32
|Hancock
|4830
|88
|70
|14
|Harrison
|23382
|343
|503
|72
|Hinds
|25781
|466
|828
|135
|Holmes
|2114
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|1049
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|178
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3311
|82
|135
|24
|Jackson
|17294
|264
|255
|36
|Jasper
|2492
|48
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|748
|29
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1297
|35
|9
|1
|Jones
|9837
|174
|225
|43
|Kemper
|1117
|30
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6923
|127
|187
|55
|Lamar
|7971
|92
|54
|12
|Lauderdale
|8888
|246
|457
|102
|Lawrence
|1548
|27
|27
|2
|Leake
|3093
|77
|92
|16
|Lee
|11495
|181
|223
|43
|Leflore
|3827
|127
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4338
|117
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|7702
|153
|262
|63
|Madison
|11620
|233
|402
|70
|Marion
|3066
|83
|160
|24
|Marshall
|4915
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4589
|138
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1396
|45
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|5049
|182
|209
|59
|Newton
|2911
|65
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1427
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|5353
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4917
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|5843
|160
|199
|40
|Perry
|1433
|39
|23
|8
|Pike
|3978
|116
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|4688
|74
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3209
|64
|100
|15
|Quitman
|893
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|16676
|301
|470
|65
|Scott
|3652
|77
|116
|18
|Sharkey
|537
|18
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3424
|93
|160
|20
|Smith
|1926
|37
|68
|8
|Stone
|2612
|38
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3625
|95
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1893
|44
|50
|7
|Tate
|3615
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3370
|71
|121
|14
|Tishomingo
|2491
|70
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1192
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4609
|79
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1589
|51
|69
|13
|Warren
|5099
|128
|169
|38
|Washington
|5802
|140
|193
|41
|Wayne
|3083
|46
|79
|11
|Webster
|1329
|32
|62
|12
|Wilkinson
|837
|33
|25
|5
|Winston
|2478
|85
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1804
|41
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3578
|78
|149
|20
|Total
|371,712
|7,710
|10,805
|2,016
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.