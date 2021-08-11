3,163 new coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,163 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 25 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 371,712 with 7,710 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3645908317
Alcorn37947513020
Amite147644579
Attala24607418736
Benton1123254710
Bolivar518413623733
Calhoun192833366
Carroll1324315110
Chickasaw2308606115
Choctaw87719100
Claiborne108731469
Clarke20028012331
Clay216955415
Coahoma32548612912
Copiah3442709912
Covington32528514239
De Soto2429428811324
Forrest996716826853
Franklin91424415
George312752619
Greene153435566
Grenada28288915432
Hancock4830887014
Harrison2338234350372
Hinds25781466828135
Holmes21147410420
Humphreys104933349
Issaquena178600
Itawamba33118213524
Jackson1729426425536
Jasper249248442
Jefferson74829417
Jefferson Davis12973591
Jones983717422543
Kemper111730449
Lafayette692312718755
Lamar7971925412
Lauderdale8888246457102
Lawrence154827272
Leake3093779216
Lee1149518122343
Leflore382712723955
Lincoln433811719840
Lowndes770215326263
Madison1162023340270
Marion30668316024
Marshall49151066515
Monroe458913819155
Montgomery139645549
Neshoba504918220959
Newton2911658715
Noxubee142735356
Oktibbeha53539822236
Panola491711210415
Pearl River584316019940
Perry143339238
Pike397811613637
Pontotoc4688748613
Prentiss32096410015
Quitman8931900
Rankin1667630147065
Scott36527711618
Sharkey53718458
Simpson34249316020
Smith192637688
Stone2612388514
Sunflower36259512420
Tallahatchie189344507
Tate3615888019
Tippah33707112114
Tishomingo24917010227
Tunica119227182
Union46097913223
Walthall1589516913
Warren509912816938
Washington580214019341
Wayne3083467911
Webster1329326212
Wilkinson83733255
Winston24788513039
Yalobusha1804418222
Yazoo35787814920
Total371,7127,71010,8052,016

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

