3,163 new coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,163 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 25 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 371,712 with 7,710 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3645 90 83 17 Alcorn 3794 75 130 20 Amite 1476 44 57 9 Attala 2460 74 187 36 Benton 1123 25 47 10 Bolivar 5184 136 237 33 Calhoun 1928 33 36 6 Carroll 1324 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2308 60 61 15 Choctaw 877 19 10 0 Claiborne 1087 31 46 9 Clarke 2002 80 123 31 Clay 2169 55 41 5 Coahoma 3254 86 129 12 Copiah 3442 70 99 12 Covington 3252 85 142 39 De Soto 24294 288 113 24 Forrest 9967 168 268 53 Franklin 914 24 41 5 George 3127 52 61 9 Greene 1534 35 56 6 Grenada 2828 89 154 32 Hancock 4830 88 70 14 Harrison 23382 343 503 72 Hinds 25781 466 828 135 Holmes 2114 74 104 20 Humphreys 1049 33 34 9 Issaquena 178 6 0 0 Itawamba 3311 82 135 24 Jackson 17294 264 255 36 Jasper 2492 48 44 2 Jefferson 748 29 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1297 35 9 1 Jones 9837 174 225 43 Kemper 1117 30 44 9 Lafayette 6923 127 187 55 Lamar 7971 92 54 12 Lauderdale 8888 246 457 102 Lawrence 1548 27 27 2 Leake 3093 77 92 16 Lee 11495 181 223 43 Leflore 3827 127 239 55 Lincoln 4338 117 198 40 Lowndes 7702 153 262 63 Madison 11620 233 402 70 Marion 3066 83 160 24 Marshall 4915 106 65 15 Monroe 4589 138 191 55 Montgomery 1396 45 54 9 Neshoba 5049 182 209 59 Newton 2911 65 87 15 Noxubee 1427 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 5353 98 222 36 Panola 4917 112 104 15 Pearl River 5843 160 199 40 Perry 1433 39 23 8 Pike 3978 116 136 37 Pontotoc 4688 74 86 13 Prentiss 3209 64 100 15 Quitman 893 19 0 0 Rankin 16676 301 470 65 Scott 3652 77 116 18 Sharkey 537 18 45 8 Simpson 3424 93 160 20 Smith 1926 37 68 8 Stone 2612 38 85 14 Sunflower 3625 95 124 20 Tallahatchie 1893 44 50 7 Tate 3615 88 80 19 Tippah 3370 71 121 14 Tishomingo 2491 70 102 27 Tunica 1192 27 18 2 Union 4609 79 132 23 Walthall 1589 51 69 13 Warren 5099 128 169 38 Washington 5802 140 193 41 Wayne 3083 46 79 11 Webster 1329 32 62 12 Wilkinson 837 33 25 5 Winston 2478 85 130 39 Yalobusha 1804 41 82 22 Yazoo 3578 78 149 20 Total 371,712 7,710 10,805 2,016

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.