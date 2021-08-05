3,164 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,164 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 356,055 with 7,613 deaths.

On Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said a vast majority of the cases are patients who are unvaccinated.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3539908317
Alcorn36657413020
Amite141044579
Attala23307418036
Benton1095254610
Bolivar504113423633
Calhoun185632366
Carroll1281315110
Chickasaw2248606015
Choctaw8391920
Claiborne106431469
Clarke19208012331
Clay206754405
Coahoma31838612912
Copiah3358699712
Covington30858414039
De Soto2376228611324
Forrest930016326153
Franklin88924415
George289451608
Greene146135536
Grenada27348815432
Hancock4513887014
Harrison2166733649872
Hinds24906455822135
Holmes20507410420
Humphreys102833349
Issaquena174600
Itawamba32048113524
Jackson1618325724536
Jasper237948442
Jefferson72528417
Jefferson Davis12303491
Jones941117122442
Kemper105729449
Lafayette671612518755
Lamar7467905412
Lauderdale8350244456102
Lawrence147426272
Leake2951769216
Lee1104818022343
Leflore372112523955
Lincoln426411619840
Lowndes731415226263
Madison1130622939870
Marion29548316024
Marshall47831066515
Monroe442913819055
Montgomery135444549
Neshoba457218120959
Newton2719648715
Noxubee137835356
Oktibbeha51339822236
Panola484711210415
Pearl River545215519939
Perry137938238
Pike379711513637
Pontotoc4580738613
Prentiss3059639915
Quitman8741900
Rankin1607629446364
Scott35197711618
Sharkey52218458
Simpson33309116020
Smith186136688
Stone2426388514
Sunflower35349512320
Tallahatchie186442507
Tate3565888019
Tippah32106912014
Tishomingo24257010227
Tunica117527182
Union44457913123
Walthall1531496913
Warren484412816938
Washington570414019341
Wayne2879457711
Webster1266326112
Wilkinson80032255
Winston23858413039
Yalobusha1754418222
Yazoo34717714920
Total356,0557,61310,7292,012

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories