3,164 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,164 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 356,055 with 7,613 deaths.
On Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said a vast majority of the cases are patients who are unvaccinated.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3539
|90
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3665
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1410
|44
|57
|9
|Attala
|2330
|74
|180
|36
|Benton
|1095
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|5041
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1856
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1281
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2248
|60
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|839
|19
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1064
|31
|46
|9
|Clarke
|1920
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|2067
|54
|40
|5
|Coahoma
|3183
|86
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3358
|69
|97
|12
|Covington
|3085
|84
|140
|39
|De Soto
|23762
|286
|113
|24
|Forrest
|9300
|163
|261
|53
|Franklin
|889
|24
|41
|5
|George
|2894
|51
|60
|8
|Greene
|1461
|35
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2734
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|4513
|88
|70
|14
|Harrison
|21667
|336
|498
|72
|Hinds
|24906
|455
|822
|135
|Holmes
|2050
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|1028
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|174
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3204
|81
|135
|24
|Jackson
|16183
|257
|245
|36
|Jasper
|2379
|48
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|725
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1230
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|9411
|171
|224
|42
|Kemper
|1057
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6716
|125
|187
|55
|Lamar
|7467
|90
|54
|12
|Lauderdale
|8350
|244
|456
|102
|Lawrence
|1474
|26
|27
|2
|Leake
|2951
|76
|92
|16
|Lee
|11048
|180
|223
|43
|Leflore
|3721
|125
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4264
|116
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|7314
|152
|262
|63
|Madison
|11306
|229
|398
|70
|Marion
|2954
|83
|160
|24
|Marshall
|4783
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4429
|138
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1354
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4572
|181
|209
|59
|Newton
|2719
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1378
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|5133
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4847
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|5452
|155
|199
|39
|Perry
|1379
|38
|23
|8
|Pike
|3797
|115
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|4580
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3059
|63
|99
|15
|Quitman
|874
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|16076
|294
|463
|64
|Scott
|3519
|77
|116
|18
|Sharkey
|522
|18
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3330
|91
|160
|20
|Smith
|1861
|36
|68
|8
|Stone
|2426
|38
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3534
|95
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1864
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3565
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3210
|69
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2425
|70
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1175
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4445
|79
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1531
|49
|69
|13
|Warren
|4844
|128
|169
|38
|Washington
|5704
|140
|193
|41
|Wayne
|2879
|45
|77
|11
|Webster
|1266
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|800
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2385
|84
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1754
|41
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3471
|77
|149
|20
|Total
|356,055
|7,613
|10,729
|2,012
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
