3,164 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,164 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 356,055 with 7,613 deaths.

On Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said a vast majority of the cases are patients who are unvaccinated.

Vast majority of cases in unvaccinated – with spill over effects to some vaccinated individuals (primarily older or with weak immune systems) pic.twitter.com/LQdXYIKeJ1 — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) August 5, 2021

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3539 90 83 17 Alcorn 3665 74 130 20 Amite 1410 44 57 9 Attala 2330 74 180 36 Benton 1095 25 46 10 Bolivar 5041 134 236 33 Calhoun 1856 32 36 6 Carroll 1281 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2248 60 60 15 Choctaw 839 19 2 0 Claiborne 1064 31 46 9 Clarke 1920 80 123 31 Clay 2067 54 40 5 Coahoma 3183 86 129 12 Copiah 3358 69 97 12 Covington 3085 84 140 39 De Soto 23762 286 113 24 Forrest 9300 163 261 53 Franklin 889 24 41 5 George 2894 51 60 8 Greene 1461 35 53 6 Grenada 2734 88 154 32 Hancock 4513 88 70 14 Harrison 21667 336 498 72 Hinds 24906 455 822 135 Holmes 2050 74 104 20 Humphreys 1028 33 34 9 Issaquena 174 6 0 0 Itawamba 3204 81 135 24 Jackson 16183 257 245 36 Jasper 2379 48 44 2 Jefferson 725 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1230 34 9 1 Jones 9411 171 224 42 Kemper 1057 29 44 9 Lafayette 6716 125 187 55 Lamar 7467 90 54 12 Lauderdale 8350 244 456 102 Lawrence 1474 26 27 2 Leake 2951 76 92 16 Lee 11048 180 223 43 Leflore 3721 125 239 55 Lincoln 4264 116 198 40 Lowndes 7314 152 262 63 Madison 11306 229 398 70 Marion 2954 83 160 24 Marshall 4783 106 65 15 Monroe 4429 138 190 55 Montgomery 1354 44 54 9 Neshoba 4572 181 209 59 Newton 2719 64 87 15 Noxubee 1378 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 5133 98 222 36 Panola 4847 112 104 15 Pearl River 5452 155 199 39 Perry 1379 38 23 8 Pike 3797 115 136 37 Pontotoc 4580 73 86 13 Prentiss 3059 63 99 15 Quitman 874 19 0 0 Rankin 16076 294 463 64 Scott 3519 77 116 18 Sharkey 522 18 45 8 Simpson 3330 91 160 20 Smith 1861 36 68 8 Stone 2426 38 85 14 Sunflower 3534 95 123 20 Tallahatchie 1864 42 50 7 Tate 3565 88 80 19 Tippah 3210 69 120 14 Tishomingo 2425 70 102 27 Tunica 1175 27 18 2 Union 4445 79 131 23 Walthall 1531 49 69 13 Warren 4844 128 169 38 Washington 5704 140 193 41 Wayne 2879 45 77 11 Webster 1266 32 61 12 Wilkinson 800 32 25 5 Winston 2385 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1754 41 82 22 Yazoo 3471 77 149 20 Total 356,055 7,613 10,729 2,012

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.