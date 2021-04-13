317 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 317 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 23 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 307,836 with 7,119 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2460
|82
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|2980
|65
|130
|20
|Amite
|1201
|41
|55
|9
|Attala
|2134
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|973
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4772
|129
|232
|31
|Calhoun
|1635
|31
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1209
|26
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2050
|57
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|734
|17
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|1013
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1770
|76
|123
|31
|Clay
|1828
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2897
|78
|129
|12
|Copiah
|2932
|65
|83
|11
|Covington
|2547
|80
|137
|39
|De Soto
|20826
|248
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7525
|147
|227
|51
|Franklin
|821
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2381
|47
|59
|8
|Greene
|1294
|33
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2553
|84
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3728
|85
|69
|14
|Harrison
|17510
|302
|485
|68
|Hinds
|19910
|411
|805
|131
|Holmes
|1868
|72
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|943
|32
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|168
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2971
|77
|134
|23
|Jackson
|13118
|243
|240
|35
|Jasper
|2197
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|648
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1054
|32
|9
|1
|Jones
|8297
|160
|220
|42
|Kemper
|954
|28
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6039
|117
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6110
|84
|54
|13
|Lauderdale
|7198
|237
|443
|100
|Lawrence
|1264
|23
|27
|2
|Leake
|2613
|73
|88
|15
|Lee
|9871
|170
|222
|41
|Leflore
|3468
|124
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3871
|109
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6272
|144
|256
|63
|Madison
|9908
|210
|368
|69
|Marion
|2660
|79
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4276
|100
|64
|15
|Monroe
|4061
|132
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1255
|42
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3994
|176
|203
|59
|Newton
|2451
|61
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1262
|33
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4558
|97
|222
|36
|Panola
|4445
|103
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4428
|141
|188
|37
|Perry
|1251
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3188
|104
|135
|35
|Pontotoc
|4169
|72
|86
|12
|Prentiss
|2757
|59
|99
|15
|Quitman
|789
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13334
|276
|392
|61
|Scott
|3108
|72
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|496
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2882
|84
|157
|20
|Smith
|1588
|34
|66
|8
|Stone
|1793
|31
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3295
|89
|122
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1755
|40
|50
|7
|Tate
|3227
|82
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2848
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2222
|67
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1027
|25
|18
|2
|Union
|4039
|75
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1306
|43
|69
|13
|Warren
|4284
|118
|170
|37
|Washington
|5281
|133
|191
|39
|Wayne
|2613
|41
|69
|11
|Webster
|1135
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|649
|28
|25
|5
|Winston
|2259
|81
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1592
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3044
|68
|140
|18
|Total
|307,836
|7,119
|10,439
|1,973
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.