317 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 317 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 23 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 307,836 with 7,119 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2460828316
Alcorn29806513020
Amite120141559
Attala21347317536
Benton973254610
Bolivar477212923231
Calhoun163531366
Carroll1209265110
Chickasaw2050576015
Choctaw7341710
Claiborne101330459
Clarke17707612331
Clay182854385
Coahoma28977812912
Copiah2932658311
Covington25478013739
De Soto2082624811324
Forrest752514722751
Franklin82123404
George238147598
Greene129433526
Grenada25538415532
Hancock3728856914
Harrison1751030248568
Hinds19910411805131
Holmes18687210420
Humphreys94332349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29717713423
Jackson1311824324035
Jasper219748432
Jefferson64828417
Jefferson Davis10543291
Jones829716022042
Kemper95428449
Lafayette603911718755
Lamar6110845413
Lauderdale7198237443100
Lawrence126423272
Leake2613738815
Lee987117022241
Leflore346812423652
Lincoln387110919740
Lowndes627214425663
Madison990821036869
Marion26607915824
Marshall42761006415
Monroe406113219055
Montgomery125542549
Neshoba399417620359
Newton2451618715
Noxubee126233356
Oktibbeha45589722236
Panola444510310415
Pearl River442814118837
Perry125138218
Pike318810413535
Pontotoc4169728612
Prentiss2757599915
Quitman7891600
Rankin1333427639261
Scott31087211518
Sharkey49617438
Simpson28828415720
Smith158834668
Stone1793318514
Sunflower32958912220
Tallahatchie175540507
Tate3227828019
Tippah28486811913
Tishomingo22226710227
Tunica102725182
Union40397513123
Walthall1306436913
Warren428411817037
Washington528113319139
Wayne2613416911
Webster1135326112
Wilkinson64928255
Winston22598113039
Yalobusha1592368222
Yazoo30446814018
Total307,8367,11910,4391,973

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

