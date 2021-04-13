317 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 317 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 23 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 307,836 with 7,119 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2460 82 83 16 Alcorn 2980 65 130 20 Amite 1201 41 55 9 Attala 2134 73 175 36 Benton 973 25 46 10 Bolivar 4772 129 232 31 Calhoun 1635 31 36 6 Carroll 1209 26 51 10 Chickasaw 2050 57 60 15 Choctaw 734 17 1 0 Claiborne 1013 30 45 9 Clarke 1770 76 123 31 Clay 1828 54 38 5 Coahoma 2897 78 129 12 Copiah 2932 65 83 11 Covington 2547 80 137 39 De Soto 20826 248 113 24 Forrest 7525 147 227 51 Franklin 821 23 40 4 George 2381 47 59 8 Greene 1294 33 52 6 Grenada 2553 84 155 32 Hancock 3728 85 69 14 Harrison 17510 302 485 68 Hinds 19910 411 805 131 Holmes 1868 72 104 20 Humphreys 943 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2971 77 134 23 Jackson 13118 243 240 35 Jasper 2197 48 43 2 Jefferson 648 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1054 32 9 1 Jones 8297 160 220 42 Kemper 954 28 44 9 Lafayette 6039 117 187 55 Lamar 6110 84 54 13 Lauderdale 7198 237 443 100 Lawrence 1264 23 27 2 Leake 2613 73 88 15 Lee 9871 170 222 41 Leflore 3468 124 236 52 Lincoln 3871 109 197 40 Lowndes 6272 144 256 63 Madison 9908 210 368 69 Marion 2660 79 158 24 Marshall 4276 100 64 15 Monroe 4061 132 190 55 Montgomery 1255 42 54 9 Neshoba 3994 176 203 59 Newton 2451 61 87 15 Noxubee 1262 33 35 6 Oktibbeha 4558 97 222 36 Panola 4445 103 104 15 Pearl River 4428 141 188 37 Perry 1251 38 21 8 Pike 3188 104 135 35 Pontotoc 4169 72 86 12 Prentiss 2757 59 99 15 Quitman 789 16 0 0 Rankin 13334 276 392 61 Scott 3108 72 115 18 Sharkey 496 17 43 8 Simpson 2882 84 157 20 Smith 1588 34 66 8 Stone 1793 31 85 14 Sunflower 3295 89 122 20 Tallahatchie 1755 40 50 7 Tate 3227 82 80 19 Tippah 2848 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2222 67 102 27 Tunica 1027 25 18 2 Union 4039 75 131 23 Walthall 1306 43 69 13 Warren 4284 118 170 37 Washington 5281 133 191 39 Wayne 2613 41 69 11 Webster 1135 32 61 12 Wilkinson 649 28 25 5 Winston 2259 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1592 36 82 22 Yazoo 3044 68 140 18 Total 307,836 7,119 10,439 1,973

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

