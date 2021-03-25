317 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 317 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 303,942 with 6,987 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2410817815
Alcorn29486313020
Amite117737559
Attala21257317536
Benton960244610
Bolivar473212523231
Calhoun161530366
Carroll1205255110
Chickasaw2033556015
Choctaw7231610
Claiborne100730459
Clarke17387512331
Clay181454385
Coahoma28717512911
Copiah2871618111
Covington25298013639
De Soto2038924611324
Forrest745614322651
Franklin80122404
George236046597
Greene129333526
Grenada25238015532
Hancock3641846914
Harrison1728329848568
Hinds19586401805131
Holmes18467110420
Humphreys93930349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29397613423
Jackson1297723924035
Jasper218347432
Jefferson63827417
Jefferson Davis10403291
Jones822615421941
Kemper94025449
Lafayette589911618755
Lamar6031845413
Lauderdale7012233443100
Lawrence124422272
Leake2591728815
Lee979516822241
Leflore345312323652
Lincoln382710619440
Lowndes621414325763
Madison977520736869
Marion26367815824
Marshall4205996415
Monroe403913019055
Montgomery124940549
Neshoba394317320359
Newton2408568715
Noxubee124931356
Oktibbeha45089722236
Panola440810110414
Pearl River436213618836
Perry124438218
Pike313010113435
Pontotoc4147728612
Prentiss2740589915
Quitman7861600
Rankin1317027139261
Scott30537211518
Sharkey49317438
Simpson28458415720
Smith157134668
Stone1766308514
Sunflower32588812120
Tallahatchie174140507
Tate3178798019
Tippah28246811913
Tishomingo21856710227
Tunica101725182
Union40017413123
Walthall1292426913
Warren422911717037
Washington526213219139
Wayne2602416911
Webster1131326112
Wilkinson63727255
Winston22498013039
Yalobusha1540368222
Yazoo30176714018
Total303,9426,98710,4251,967

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories