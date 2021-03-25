317 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 317 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 303,942 with 6,987 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2410 81 78 15 Alcorn 2948 63 130 20 Amite 1177 37 55 9 Attala 2125 73 175 36 Benton 960 24 46 10 Bolivar 4732 125 232 31 Calhoun 1615 30 36 6 Carroll 1205 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2033 55 60 15 Choctaw 723 16 1 0 Claiborne 1007 30 45 9 Clarke 1738 75 123 31 Clay 1814 54 38 5 Coahoma 2871 75 129 11 Copiah 2871 61 81 11 Covington 2529 80 136 39 De Soto 20389 246 113 24 Forrest 7456 143 226 51 Franklin 801 22 40 4 George 2360 46 59 7 Greene 1293 33 52 6 Grenada 2523 80 155 32 Hancock 3641 84 69 14 Harrison 17283 298 485 68 Hinds 19586 401 805 131 Holmes 1846 71 104 20 Humphreys 939 30 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2939 76 134 23 Jackson 12977 239 240 35 Jasper 2183 47 43 2 Jefferson 638 27 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1040 32 9 1 Jones 8226 154 219 41 Kemper 940 25 44 9 Lafayette 5899 116 187 55 Lamar 6031 84 54 13 Lauderdale 7012 233 443 100 Lawrence 1244 22 27 2 Leake 2591 72 88 15 Lee 9795 168 222 41 Leflore 3453 123 236 52 Lincoln 3827 106 194 40 Lowndes 6214 143 257 63 Madison 9775 207 368 69 Marion 2636 78 158 24 Marshall 4205 99 64 15 Monroe 4039 130 190 55 Montgomery 1249 40 54 9 Neshoba 3943 173 203 59 Newton 2408 56 87 15 Noxubee 1249 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4508 97 222 36 Panola 4408 101 104 14 Pearl River 4362 136 188 36 Perry 1244 38 21 8 Pike 3130 101 134 35 Pontotoc 4147 72 86 12 Prentiss 2740 58 99 15 Quitman 786 16 0 0 Rankin 13170 271 392 61 Scott 3053 72 115 18 Sharkey 493 17 43 8 Simpson 2845 84 157 20 Smith 1571 34 66 8 Stone 1766 30 85 14 Sunflower 3258 88 121 20 Tallahatchie 1741 40 50 7 Tate 3178 79 80 19 Tippah 2824 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2185 67 102 27 Tunica 1017 25 18 2 Union 4001 74 131 23 Walthall 1292 42 69 13 Warren 4229 117 170 37 Washington 5262 132 191 39 Wayne 2602 41 69 11 Webster 1131 32 61 12 Wilkinson 637 27 25 5 Winston 2249 80 130 39 Yalobusha 1540 36 82 22 Yazoo 3017 67 140 18 Total 303,942 6,987 10,425 1,967

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.