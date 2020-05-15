1  of  2
318 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 10,801 total cases with 493 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 318 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 10,801 with 493 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 318
  • New deaths reported today: 13

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams16615398
Alcorn12100
Amite41060
Attala2245645
Benton13010
Bolivar12710164
Calhoun584234
Carroll1094453
Chickasaw11411327
Choctaw19200
Claiborne48000
Clarke9711145
Clay78300
Coahoma75300
Copiah190110
Covington1040 *10
DeSoto369591
Forrest380266914
Franklin19110
George18100
Greene7100
Grenada582142
Hancock781063
Harrison214611
Hinds745207012
Holmes27819519
Humphreys425113
Itawamba757336
Jackson28313394
Jasper110310
Jefferson34000
Jefferson Davis672 *31
Jones3047392
Kemper1007234
Lafayette1073370
Lamar166432
Lauderdale5664513527
Lawrence74010
Leake351630
Lee85450
Leflore199225111
Lincoln197176713
Lowndes108492
Madison507176711
Marion867142
Marshall65220
Monroe215239220
Montgomery71100
Neshoba36919469
Newton172220
Noxubee132292
Oktibbeha996284
Panola47200
Pearl River19526428
Perry36200
Pike17410145
Pontotoc25230
Prentiss362222
Quitman20000
Rankin276650
Scott5046101
Sharkey5000
Simpson75040
Smith1097274
Stone24000
Sunflower69300
Tallahatchie18100
Tate55020
Tippah671100
Tishomingo13010
Tunica442122
Union594183
Walthall44000
Warren1294332
Washington100441
Wayne33030
Webster22100
Wilkinson78952
Winston73000
Yalobusha660240
Yazoo180240
Total10,8014931,416231

Note: One death that was previously reported from Covington County has been corrected to Jefferson Davis County.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

