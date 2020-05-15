318 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 10,801 total cases with 493 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 318 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 10,801 with 493 deaths.

New cases reported today: 318

New deaths reported today: 13

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 166 15 39 8 Alcorn 12 1 0 0 Amite 41 0 6 0 Attala 224 5 64 5 Benton 13 0 1 0 Bolivar 127 10 16 4 Calhoun 58 4 23 4 Carroll 109 4 45 3 Chickasaw 114 11 32 7 Choctaw 19 2 0 0 Claiborne 48 0 0 0 Clarke 97 11 14 5 Clay 78 3 0 0 Coahoma 75 3 0 0 Copiah 190 1 1 0 Covington 104 0 * 1 0 DeSoto 369 5 9 1 Forrest 380 26 69 14 Franklin 19 1 1 0 George 18 1 0 0 Greene 7 1 0 0 Grenada 58 2 14 2 Hancock 78 10 6 3 Harrison 214 6 1 1 Hinds 745 20 70 12 Holmes 278 19 51 9 Humphreys 42 5 11 3 Itawamba 75 7 33 6 Jackson 283 13 39 4 Jasper 110 3 1 0 Jefferson 34 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 67 2 * 3 1 Jones 304 7 39 2 Kemper 100 7 23 4 Lafayette 107 3 37 0 Lamar 166 4 3 2 Lauderdale 566 45 135 27 Lawrence 74 0 1 0 Leake 351 6 3 0 Lee 85 4 5 0 Leflore 199 22 51 11 Lincoln 197 17 67 13 Lowndes 108 4 9 2 Madison 507 17 67 11 Marion 86 7 14 2 Marshall 65 2 2 0 Monroe 215 23 92 20 Montgomery 71 1 0 0 Neshoba 369 19 46 9 Newton 172 2 2 0 Noxubee 132 2 9 2 Oktibbeha 99 6 28 4 Panola 47 2 0 0 Pearl River 195 26 42 8 Perry 36 2 0 0 Pike 174 10 14 5 Pontotoc 25 2 3 0 Prentiss 36 2 22 2 Quitman 20 0 0 0 Rankin 276 6 5 0 Scott 504 6 10 1 Sharkey 5 0 0 0 Simpson 75 0 4 0 Smith 109 7 27 4 Stone 24 0 0 0 Sunflower 69 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 18 1 0 0 Tate 55 0 2 0 Tippah 67 11 0 0 Tishomingo 13 0 1 0 Tunica 44 2 12 2 Union 59 4 18 3 Walthall 44 0 0 0 Warren 129 4 33 2 Washington 100 4 4 1 Wayne 33 0 3 0 Webster 22 1 0 0 Wilkinson 78 9 5 2 Winston 73 0 0 0 Yalobusha 66 0 24 0 Yazoo 180 2 4 0 Total 10,801 493 1,416 231

* Note: One death that was previously reported from Covington County has been corrected to Jefferson Davis County.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.