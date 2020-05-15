318 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 10,801 total cases with 493 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 318 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 10,801 with 493 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 318
- New deaths reported today: 13
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|166
|15
|39
|8
|Alcorn
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|41
|0
|6
|0
|Attala
|224
|5
|64
|5
|Benton
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|127
|10
|16
|4
|Calhoun
|58
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|109
|4
|45
|3
|Chickasaw
|114
|11
|32
|7
|Choctaw
|19
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|48
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|97
|11
|14
|5
|Clay
|78
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|75
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|190
|1
|1
|0
|Covington
|104
|0 *
|1
|0
|DeSoto
|369
|5
|9
|1
|Forrest
|380
|26
|69
|14
|Franklin
|19
|1
|1
|0
|George
|18
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|58
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|78
|10
|6
|3
|Harrison
|214
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|745
|20
|70
|12
|Holmes
|278
|19
|51
|9
|Humphreys
|42
|5
|11
|3
|Itawamba
|75
|7
|33
|6
|Jackson
|283
|13
|39
|4
|Jasper
|110
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|67
|2 *
|3
|1
|Jones
|304
|7
|39
|2
|Kemper
|100
|7
|23
|4
|Lafayette
|107
|3
|37
|0
|Lamar
|166
|4
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|566
|45
|135
|27
|Lawrence
|74
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|351
|6
|3
|0
|Lee
|85
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|199
|22
|51
|11
|Lincoln
|197
|17
|67
|13
|Lowndes
|108
|4
|9
|2
|Madison
|507
|17
|67
|11
|Marion
|86
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|65
|2
|2
|0
|Monroe
|215
|23
|92
|20
|Montgomery
|71
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|369
|19
|46
|9
|Newton
|172
|2
|2
|0
|Noxubee
|132
|2
|9
|2
|Oktibbeha
|99
|6
|28
|4
|Panola
|47
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|195
|26
|42
|8
|Perry
|36
|2
|0
|0
|Pike
|174
|10
|14
|5
|Pontotoc
|25
|2
|3
|0
|Prentiss
|36
|2
|22
|2
|Quitman
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|276
|6
|5
|0
|Scott
|504
|6
|10
|1
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|75
|0
|4
|0
|Smith
|109
|7
|27
|4
|Stone
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|69
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|18
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|55
|0
|2
|0
|Tippah
|67
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|44
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|59
|4
|18
|3
|Walthall
|44
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|129
|4
|33
|2
|Washington
|100
|4
|4
|1
|Wayne
|33
|0
|3
|0
|Webster
|22
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|78
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|73
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|66
|0
|24
|0
|Yazoo
|180
|2
|4
|0
|Total
|10,801
|493
|1,416
|231
* Note: One death that was previously reported from Covington County has been corrected to Jefferson Davis County.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.