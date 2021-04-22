319 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 319 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 310,137 with 7,173 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2473828316
Alcorn30316713020
Amite121641559
Attala21387317536
Benton977254610
Bolivar478713023432
Calhoun167132366
Carroll1212275110
Chickasaw2060576015
Choctaw7471720
Claiborne101630459
Clarke17827812331
Clay183554385
Coahoma29167912912
Copiah2949658311
Covington25558013739
De Soto2112025311324
Forrest758514922851
Franklin83123404
George241447598
Greene129633526
Grenada25808515532
Hancock3747856914
Harrison1762630648568
Hinds20065413804131
Holmes18757210420
Humphreys94732349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29827713423
Jackson1324624424035
Jasper220448432
Jefferson64928417
Jefferson Davis10633291
Jones832716122042
Kemper95828449
Lafayette610411818755
Lamar6164855413
Lauderdale7256238443100
Lawrence127223272
Leake2630738815
Lee991517122241
Leflore348112423652
Lincoln390410919740
Lowndes631614425663
Madison998821436869
Marion26727915824
Marshall43161036415
Monroe406713219055
Montgomery126042549
Neshoba401817620359
Newton2470618715
Noxubee126634356
Oktibbeha45869822236
Panola447310310415
Pearl River445114218837
Perry125638218
Pike324210513535
Pontotoc4181728612
Prentiss2772599915
Quitman7931600
Rankin1344227739261
Scott31247311518
Sharkey49817438
Simpson29098715720
Smith161034668
Stone1797338514
Sunflower33309012220
Tallahatchie176440507
Tate3286848019
Tippah28586811913
Tishomingo22356710227
Tunica103925182
Union40587613123
Walthall1321446913
Warren431411917037
Washington529713319139
Wayne2618416911
Webster1142326112
Wilkinson65929255
Winston22628113039
Yalobusha1606368222
Yazoo30676914018
Total310,1377,17310,4421,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

