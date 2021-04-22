319 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 319 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 310,137 with 7,173 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2473 82 83 16 Alcorn 3031 67 130 20 Amite 1216 41 55 9 Attala 2138 73 175 36 Benton 977 25 46 10 Bolivar 4787 130 234 32 Calhoun 1671 32 36 6 Carroll 1212 27 51 10 Chickasaw 2060 57 60 15 Choctaw 747 17 2 0 Claiborne 1016 30 45 9 Clarke 1782 78 123 31 Clay 1835 54 38 5 Coahoma 2916 79 129 12 Copiah 2949 65 83 11 Covington 2555 80 137 39 De Soto 21120 253 113 24 Forrest 7585 149 228 51 Franklin 831 23 40 4 George 2414 47 59 8 Greene 1296 33 52 6 Grenada 2580 85 155 32 Hancock 3747 85 69 14 Harrison 17626 306 485 68 Hinds 20065 413 804 131 Holmes 1875 72 104 20 Humphreys 947 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2982 77 134 23 Jackson 13246 244 240 35 Jasper 2204 48 43 2 Jefferson 649 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1063 32 9 1 Jones 8327 161 220 42 Kemper 958 28 44 9 Lafayette 6104 118 187 55 Lamar 6164 85 54 13 Lauderdale 7256 238 443 100 Lawrence 1272 23 27 2 Leake 2630 73 88 15 Lee 9915 171 222 41 Leflore 3481 124 236 52 Lincoln 3904 109 197 40 Lowndes 6316 144 256 63 Madison 9988 214 368 69 Marion 2672 79 158 24 Marshall 4316 103 64 15 Monroe 4067 132 190 55 Montgomery 1260 42 54 9 Neshoba 4018 176 203 59 Newton 2470 61 87 15 Noxubee 1266 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4586 98 222 36 Panola 4473 103 104 15 Pearl River 4451 142 188 37 Perry 1256 38 21 8 Pike 3242 105 135 35 Pontotoc 4181 72 86 12 Prentiss 2772 59 99 15 Quitman 793 16 0 0 Rankin 13442 277 392 61 Scott 3124 73 115 18 Sharkey 498 17 43 8 Simpson 2909 87 157 20 Smith 1610 34 66 8 Stone 1797 33 85 14 Sunflower 3330 90 122 20 Tallahatchie 1764 40 50 7 Tate 3286 84 80 19 Tippah 2858 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2235 67 102 27 Tunica 1039 25 18 2 Union 4058 76 131 23 Walthall 1321 44 69 13 Warren 4314 119 170 37 Washington 5297 133 191 39 Wayne 2618 41 69 11 Webster 1142 32 61 12 Wilkinson 659 29 25 5 Winston 2262 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1606 36 82 22 Yazoo 3067 69 140 18 Total 310,137 7,173 10,442 1,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.