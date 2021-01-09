3,203 new coronavirus cases, 46 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,203 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 46 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 236,868 with 5,146 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-two deaths occurred between January 1 and January 8, 2021 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|1
|Amite
|1
|Attala
|1
|Bolivar
|2
|Forrest
|2
|Jones
|1
|Lee
|1
|Madison
|2
|Panola
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Pike
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Prentiss
|1
|Rankin
|3
|Union
|2
|Yalobusha
|1
24 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 29 and January 4, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Amite
|1
|Attala
|1
|Benton
|1
|Chickasaw
|1
|Choctaw
|1
|Desoto
|1
|Grenada
|2
|Harrison
|2
|Hinds
|1
|Issaquena
|1
|Lee
|1
|Marion
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Rankin
|2
|Sunflower
|1
|Tunica
|1
|Warren
|3
|Winston
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1924
|64
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2469
|45 *
|127
|19
|Amite
|931
|25
|54
|7
|Attala
|1865
|55 *
|171
|34
|Benton
|770
|22
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3796
|101
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|1279
|19
|25
|4
|Carroll
|1003
|18
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1746
|42
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|569
|12
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|790
|22
|44
|9
|Clarke
|1302
|60
|110
|30
|Clay
|1480
|31 *
|24
|3
|Coahoma
|2119
|53
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2306
|47
|75
|9
|Covington
|2019
|68
|135
|39
|De Soto
|16090
|152
|111
|22
|Forrest
|5667
|110
|224
|48
|Franklin
|638
|12
|40
|2
|George
|1841
|37
|48
|7
|Greene
|1045
|27
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2082
|67
|155
|32
|Hancock
|2320
|56 *
|69
|14
|Harrison
|12085
|172 *
|477
|59
|Hinds
|15180
|295
|761
|110
|Holmes
|1646
|67
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|784
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|154
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2486
|56
|124
|22
|Jackson
|9522
|166
|215
|28
|Jasper
|1586
|31
|35
|2
|Jefferson
|504
|17
|30
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|815
|24
|8
|1
|Jones
|5825
|101
|215
|41
|Kemper
|732
|19
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4633
|87
|187
|52
|Lamar
|4562
|61
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|5428
|173
|407
|88
|Lawrence
|971
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2211
|60
|88
|12
|Lee
|8403
|133
|214
|41
|Leflore
|2890
|104
|233
|50
|Lincoln
|2818
|81
|170
|36
|Lowndes
|4976
|98
|210
|44
|Madison
|7796
|151
|351
|66
|Marion
|1948
|69
|157
|22
|Marshall
|3211
|63
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3369
|96
|189
|53
|Montgomery
|1050
|32
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3201
|148
|197
|56
|Newton
|1752
|41
|86
|14
|Noxubee
|1047
|20
|32
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3751
|78
|212
|35
|Panola
|3455
|73
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|2999
|89
|158
|31
|Perry
|947
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2437
|75
|119
|34
|Pontotoc
|3424
|49
|37
|4
|Prentiss
|2330
|47
|99
|15
|Quitman
|637
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|9872
|186 *
|364
|53
|Scott
|2304
|42
|39
|4
|Sharkey
|410
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2234
|66
|152
|19
|Smith
|1132
|20
|58
|8
|Stone
|1335
|18
|83
|9
|Sunflower
|2689
|67
|111
|16
|Tallahatchie
|1321
|33
|43
|7
|Tate
|2549
|58
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2206
|43
|101
|5
|Tishomingo
|1724
|56
|101
|27
|Tunica
|806
|20
|18
|2
|Union
|3205
|54
|117
|19
|Walthall
|1073
|36
|67
|13
|Warren
|3166
|88
|163
|37
|Washington
|4621
|119
|188
|39
|Wayne
|1864
|27
|69
|11
|Webster
|865
|23 *
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|558
|24
|24
|5
|Winston
|1937
|59
|114
|32
|Yalobusha
|1095
|34
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|2286
|52
|139
|18
|Total
|236,868
|5,146
|9,755
|1,779
* Note: One death previously reported in Attala County has been corrected to Rankin County, one death previously reported in Hancock County has been corrected to Harrison County, and one death previously reported in Webster County has been corrected to Clay County. One death in Alcorn County was counted twice, and has been corrected.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
