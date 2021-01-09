3,203 new coronavirus cases, 46 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,203 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 46 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 236,868 with 5,146 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty-two deaths occurred between January 1 and January 8, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Amite1
Attala1
Bolivar2
Forrest2
Jones1
Lee1
Madison2
Panola1
Pearl River1
Pike1
Pontotoc1
Prentiss1
Rankin3
Union2
Yalobusha1

24 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 29 and January 4, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Amite1
Attala1
Benton1
Chickasaw1
Choctaw1
Desoto1
Grenada2
Harrison2
Hinds1
Issaquena1
Lee1
Marion1
Monroe1
Neshoba1
Rankin2
Sunflower1
Tunica1
Warren3
Winston1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1924647215
Alcorn246945 *12719
Amite93125547
Attala186555 *17134
Benton770224510
Bolivar379610122330
Calhoun127919254
Carroll100318469
Chickasaw1746425315
Choctaw5691210
Claiborne79022449
Clarke13026011030
Clay148031 *243
Coahoma21195312711
Copiah230647759
Covington20196813539
De Soto1609015211122
Forrest566711022448
Franklin63812402
George184137487
Greene104527526
Grenada20826715532
Hancock232056 *6914
Harrison12085172 *47759
Hinds15180295761110
Holmes16466710320
Humphreys78422338
Issaquena154600
Itawamba24865612422
Jackson952216621528
Jasper158631352
Jefferson50417304
Jefferson Davis8152481
Jones582510121541
Kemper73219449
Lafayette46338718752
Lamar4562615213
Lauderdale542817340788
Lawrence97117272
Leake2211608812
Lee840313321441
Leflore289010423350
Lincoln28188117036
Lowndes49769821044
Madison779615135166
Marion19486915722
Marshall3211636415
Monroe33699618953
Montgomery105032549
Neshoba320114819756
Newton1752418614
Noxubee104720324
Oktibbeha37517821235
Panola34557310213
Pearl River29998915831
Perry94731217
Pike24377511934
Pontotoc342449374
Prentiss2330479915
Quitman637700
Rankin9872186 *36453
Scott230442394
Sharkey41017438
Simpson22346615219
Smith113220588
Stone133518839
Sunflower26896711116
Tallahatchie132133437
Tate2549588019
Tippah2206431015
Tishomingo17245610127
Tunica80620182
Union32055411719
Walthall1073366713
Warren31668816337
Washington462111918839
Wayne1864276911
Webster86523 *5811
Wilkinson55824245
Winston19375911432
Yalobusha1095348122
Yazoo22865213918
Total236,8685,1469,7551,779

* Note: One death previously reported in Attala County has been corrected to Rankin County, one death previously reported in Hancock County has been corrected to Harrison County, and one death previously reported in Webster County has been corrected to Clay County. One death in Alcorn County was counted twice, and has been corrected.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

