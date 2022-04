JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 321 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.

The new cases were reported to MSDH between April 22 and 25, 2022.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 797,161 with 12,436 deaths.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.