322 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 11,123 total cases with 510 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 322 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 11,123 with 510 deaths.

New cases reported today: 322

New deaths reported today: 17

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 171 15 39 8 Alcorn 12 1 0 0 Amite 46 0 6 0 Attala 233 7 64 7 Benton 13 0 1 0 Bolivar 130 10 16 4 Calhoun 58 4 23 4 Carroll 110 6 45 5 Chickasaw 114 12 32 8 Choctaw 20 2 0 0 Claiborne 49 0 1 0 Clarke 98 12 14 5 Clay 79 3 0 0 Coahoma 76 3 0 0 Copiah 195 2 0 0 Covington 105 0 1 0 Desoto 384 5 9 1 Forrest 416 26 69 14 Franklin 19 1 1 0 George 17 1 0 0 Greene 7 1 0 0 Grenada 58 2 14 2 Hancock 79 10 6 3 Harrison 215 6 1 1 Hinds 768 22 73 13 Holmes 288 20 51 9 Humphreys 44 5 12 3 Issaquena 0 0 0 0 Itawamba 75 7 33 6 Jackson 284 13 39 4 Jasper 110 3 1 0 Jefferson 35 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 68 2 3 1 Jones 319 8 40 3 Kemper 101 7 23 4 Lafayette 107 3 37 0 Lamar 173 4 3 2 Lauderdale 578 45 154 27 Lawrence 77 0 1 0 Leake 352 6 3 0 Lee 89 4 5 0 Leflore 200 22 51 11 Lincoln 202 18 68 14 Lowndes 112 4 9 2 Madison 526 17 84 11 Marion 87 7 14 2 Marshall 66 3 2 0 Monroe 222 23 92 20 Montgomery 71 1 0 0 Neshoba 397 21 47 11 Newton 186 2 2 0 Noxubee 134 2 11 2 Oktibbeha 102 6 28 4 Panola 50 2 0 0 Pearl River 195 26 42 8 Perry 36 2 0 0 Pike 176 11 14 6 Pontotoc 25 2 3 0 Prentiss 36 3 22 3 Quitman 21 0 0 0 Rankin 282 6 5 0 Scott 521 6 10 1 Sharkey 6 0 0 0 Simpson 75 0 4 0 Smith 111 7 27 4 Stone 24 0 0 0 Sunflower 69 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 18 1 0 0 Tate 56 0 2 0 Tippah 69 11 0 0 Tishomingo 14 0 1 0 Tunica 44 2 12 2 Union 60 4 18 3 Walthall 46 0 0 0 Warren 133 4 33 2 Washington 113 4 4 1 Wayne 37 0 3 0 Webster 23 1 0 0 Wilkinson 78 9 5 2 Winston 75 0 0 0 Yalobusha 71 0 24 0 Yazoo 182 2 4 0 Total 11,123 510 1,461 243

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.