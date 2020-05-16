322 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 11,123 total cases with 510 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 322 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 11,123 with 510 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 322
- New deaths reported today: 17
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|171
|15
|39
|8
|Alcorn
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|46
|0
|6
|0
|Attala
|233
|7
|64
|7
|Benton
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|130
|10
|16
|4
|Calhoun
|58
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|110
|6
|45
|5
|Chickasaw
|114
|12
|32
|8
|Choctaw
|20
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|49
|0
|1
|0
|Clarke
|98
|12
|14
|5
|Clay
|79
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|76
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|195
|2
|0
|0
|Covington
|105
|0
|1
|0
|Desoto
|384
|5
|9
|1
|Forrest
|416
|26
|69
|14
|Franklin
|19
|1
|1
|0
|George
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|58
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|79
|10
|6
|3
|Harrison
|215
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|768
|22
|73
|13
|Holmes
|288
|20
|51
|9
|Humphreys
|44
|5
|12
|3
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|75
|7
|33
|6
|Jackson
|284
|13
|39
|4
|Jasper
|110
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|35
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|68
|2
|3
|1
|Jones
|319
|8
|40
|3
|Kemper
|101
|7
|23
|4
|Lafayette
|107
|3
|37
|0
|Lamar
|173
|4
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|578
|45
|154
|27
|Lawrence
|77
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|352
|6
|3
|0
|Lee
|89
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|200
|22
|51
|11
|Lincoln
|202
|18
|68
|14
|Lowndes
|112
|4
|9
|2
|Madison
|526
|17
|84
|11
|Marion
|87
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|66
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|222
|23
|92
|20
|Montgomery
|71
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|397
|21
|47
|11
|Newton
|186
|2
|2
|0
|Noxubee
|134
|2
|11
|2
|Oktibbeha
|102
|6
|28
|4
|Panola
|50
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|195
|26
|42
|8
|Perry
|36
|2
|0
|0
|Pike
|176
|11
|14
|6
|Pontotoc
|25
|2
|3
|0
|Prentiss
|36
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|282
|6
|5
|0
|Scott
|521
|6
|10
|1
|Sharkey
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|75
|0
|4
|0
|Smith
|111
|7
|27
|4
|Stone
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|69
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|18
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|56
|0
|2
|0
|Tippah
|69
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|14
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|44
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|60
|4
|18
|3
|Walthall
|46
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|133
|4
|33
|2
|Washington
|113
|4
|4
|1
|Wayne
|37
|0
|3
|0
|Webster
|23
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|78
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|75
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|71
|0
|24
|0
|Yazoo
|182
|2
|4
|0
|Total
|11,123
|510
|1,461
|243
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.