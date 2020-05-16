Breaking News
date 2020-05-16
322 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 11,123 total cases with 510 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 322 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 11,123 with 510 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 322
  • New deaths reported today: 17

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams17115398
Alcorn12100
Amite46060
Attala2337647
Benton13010
Bolivar13010164
Calhoun584234
Carroll1106455
Chickasaw11412328
Choctaw20200
Claiborne49010
Clarke9812145
Clay79300
Coahoma76300
Copiah195200
Covington105010
Desoto384591
Forrest416266914
Franklin19110
George17100
Greene7100
Grenada582142
Hancock791063
Harrison215611
Hinds768227313
Holmes28820519
Humphreys445123
Issaquena0000
Itawamba757336
Jackson28413394
Jasper110310
Jefferson35000
Jefferson Davis68231
Jones3198403
Kemper1017234
Lafayette1073370
Lamar173432
Lauderdale5784515427
Lawrence77010
Leake352630
Lee89450
Leflore200225111
Lincoln202186814
Lowndes112492
Madison526178411
Marion877142
Marshall66320
Monroe222239220
Montgomery71100
Neshoba397214711
Newton186220
Noxubee1342112
Oktibbeha1026284
Panola50200
Pearl River19526428
Perry36200
Pike17611146
Pontotoc25230
Prentiss363223
Quitman21000
Rankin282650
Scott5216101
Sharkey6000
Simpson75040
Smith1117274
Stone24000
Sunflower69300
Tallahatchie18100
Tate56020
Tippah691100
Tishomingo14010
Tunica442122
Union604183
Walthall46000
Warren1334332
Washington113441
Wayne37030
Webster23100
Wilkinson78952
Winston75000
Yalobusha710240
Yazoo182240
Total11,1235101,461243

