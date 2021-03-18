322 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 322 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 301,924 with 6,938 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2394 79 78 15 Alcorn 2946 63 130 20 Amite 1162 37 55 9 Attala 2114 72 175 36 Benton 953 24 46 10 Bolivar 4687 125 232 31 Calhoun 1612 29 36 5 Carroll 1201 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2025 55 60 15 Choctaw 718 16 1 0 Claiborne 1000 30 45 9 Clarke 1723 75 123 31 Clay 1808 54 38 5 Coahoma 2864 72 129 11 Copiah 2843 60 81 11 Covington 2520 80 136 39 De Soto 20156 244 113 24 Forrest 7422 142 226 51 Franklin 788 21 40 4 George 2352 45 59 7 Greene 1290 33 52 6 Grenada 2519 80 155 32 Hancock 3599 82 69 14 Harrison 17177 296 485 68 Hinds 19388 399 805 131 Holmes 1836 70 104 20 Humphreys 938 29 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2929 76 134 23 Jackson 12911 236 240 35 Jasper 2178 47 43 2 Jefferson 636 27 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1037 32 8 1 Jones 8179 153 219 41 Kemper 931 25 44 9 Lafayette 5863 114 187 55 Lamar 6002 84 54 13 Lauderdale 6952 231 443 100 Lawrence 1234 22 27 2 Leake 2575 72 88 15 Lee 9781 167 222 41 Leflore 3426 123 236 52 Lincoln 3784 104 190 39 Lowndes 6197 143 257 63 Madison 9691 206 367 69 Marion 2631 78 158 24 Marshall 4131 98 64 15 Monroe 4030 130 190 55 Montgomery 1249 40 54 9 Neshoba 3917 172 203 59 Newton 2386 54 87 15 Noxubee 1240 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4484 97 222 36 Panola 4400 100 104 14 Pearl River 4303 133 188 36 Perry 1240 38 21 8 Pike 3095 101 134 35 Pontotoc 4138 72 86 12 Prentiss 2729 58 99 15 Quitman 783 15 0 0 Rankin 13085 271 392 61 Scott 3019 71 115 18 Sharkey 492 17 43 8 Simpson 2823 82 157 20 Smith 1563 34 66 8 Stone 1758 30 84 14 Sunflower 3242 87 121 20 Tallahatchie 1733 39 50 7 Tate 3150 78 80 19 Tippah 2823 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2146 67 102 27 Tunica 1013 25 18 2 Union 3996 74 131 23 Walthall 1269 42 69 13 Warren 4194 116 170 37 Washington 5257 132 191 39 Wayne 2594 41 69 11 Webster 1129 32 61 12 Wilkinson 633 27 25 5 Winston 2236 80 130 39 Yalobusha 1518 36 82 22 Yazoo 2987 67 140 18 Total 301,924 6,938 10,418 1,964

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.