322 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 322 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 301,924 with 6,938 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2394797815
Alcorn29466313020
Amite116237559
Attala21147217536
Benton953244610
Bolivar468712523231
Calhoun161229365
Carroll1201255110
Chickasaw2025556015
Choctaw7181610
Claiborne100030459
Clarke17237512331
Clay180854385
Coahoma28647212911
Copiah2843608111
Covington25208013639
De Soto2015624411324
Forrest742214222651
Franklin78821404
George235245597
Greene129033526
Grenada25198015532
Hancock3599826914
Harrison1717729648568
Hinds19388399805131
Holmes18367010420
Humphreys93829348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba29297613423
Jackson1291123624035
Jasper217847432
Jefferson63627417
Jefferson Davis10373281
Jones817915321941
Kemper93125449
Lafayette586311418755
Lamar6002845413
Lauderdale6952231443100
Lawrence123422272
Leake2575728815
Lee978116722241
Leflore342612323652
Lincoln378410419039
Lowndes619714325763
Madison969120636769
Marion26317815824
Marshall4131986415
Monroe403013019055
Montgomery124940549
Neshoba391717220359
Newton2386548715
Noxubee124031356
Oktibbeha44849722236
Panola440010010414
Pearl River430313318836
Perry124038218
Pike309510113435
Pontotoc4138728612
Prentiss2729589915
Quitman7831500
Rankin1308527139261
Scott30197111518
Sharkey49217438
Simpson28238215720
Smith156334668
Stone1758308414
Sunflower32428712120
Tallahatchie173339507
Tate3150788019
Tippah28236811913
Tishomingo21466710227
Tunica101325182
Union39967413123
Walthall1269426913
Warren419411617037
Washington525713219139
Wayne2594416911
Webster1129326112
Wilkinson63327255
Winston22368013039
Yalobusha1518368222
Yazoo29876714018
Total301,9246,93810,4181,964

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

