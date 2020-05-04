327 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 7,877 total cases with 310 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 327 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 7,877 with 310 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 327
- New deaths reported today: 7
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|149
|9
|24
|4
|Alcorn
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|30
|0
|1
|0
|Attala
|128
|2
|35
|2
|Benton
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|110
|7
|14
|1
|Calhoun
|56
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|77
|2
|4
|1
|Chickasaw
|78
|8
|25
|6
|Choctaw
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|62
|3
|11
|2
|Clay
|52
|2
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|70
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|124
|1
|2
|1
|Covington
|74
|0
|0
|0
|Desoto
|304
|4
|1
|1
|Forrest
|248
|14
|21
|6
|Franklin
|18
|1
|0
|0
|George
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|35
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|68
|5
|6
|3
|Harrison
|184
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|542
|9
|16
|5
|Holmes
|168
|10
|27
|2
|Humphreys
|25
|4
|6
|2
|Itawamba
|64
|4
|32
|3
|Jackson
|267
|7
|39
|1
|Jasper
|62
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|43
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|185
|2
|13
|0
|Kemper
|79
|3
|19
|1
|Lafayette
|93
|3
|35
|0
|Lamar
|121
|3
|1
|0
|Lauderdale
|432
|27
|100
|14
|Lawrence
|53
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|247
|2
|0
|0
|Lee
|72
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|174
|17
|42
|7
|Lincoln
|154
|11
|49
|7
|Lowndes
|61
|3
|5
|2
|Madison
|286
|10
|39
|7
|Marion
|75
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|48
|2
|0
|0
|Monroe
|175
|16
|88
|14
|Montgomery
|35
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|222
|4
|25
|0
|Newton
|93
|0
|1
|0
|Noxubee
|88
|1
|9
|1
|Oktibbeha
|54
|3
|9
|3
|Panola
|40
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|181
|20
|41
|6
|Perry
|31
|1
|0
|0
|Pike
|155
|7
|13
|4
|Pontotoc
|22
|2
|4
|0
|Prentiss
|32
|1
|20
|1
|Quitman
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|207
|6
|6
|0
|Scott
|369
|2
|9
|1
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|49
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|81
|4
|23
|2
|Stone
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|57
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|45
|0
|1
|0
|Tippah
|58
|10
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|8
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|36
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|30
|2
|8
|1
|Walthall
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|83
|2
|5
|0
|Washington
|77
|3
|4
|1
|Wayne
|24
|0
|1
|0
|Webster
|20
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|70
|7
|5
|2
|Winston
|49
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|151
|2
|0
|0
|Total
|7,877
|310
|915
|125
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.