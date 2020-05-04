1  of  2
327 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 7,877 total cases with 310 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 327 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 7,877 with 310 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 327
  • New deaths reported today: 7

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1499244
Alcorn10100
Amite30010
Attala1282352
Benton12010
Bolivar1107141
Calhoun564234
Carroll77241
Chickasaw788256
Choctaw14100
Claiborne30000
Clarke623112
Clay52200
Coahoma70300
Copiah124121
Covington74000
Desoto304411
Forrest24814216
Franklin18100
George14100
Greene6100
Grenada352142
Hancock68563
Harrison184611
Hinds5429165
Holmes16810272
Humphreys25462
Itawamba644323
Jackson2677391
Jasper62100
Jefferson23000
Jefferson Davis43120
Jones1852130
Kemper793191
Lafayette933350
Lamar121310
Lauderdale4322710014
Lawrence53010
Leake247200
Lee72450
Leflore17417427
Lincoln15411497
Lowndes61352
Madison28610397
Marion757142
Marshall48200
Monroe175168814
Montgomery35100
Neshoba2224250
Newton93010
Noxubee88191
Oktibbeha54393
Panola40200
Pearl River18120416
Perry31100
Pike1557134
Pontotoc22240
Prentiss321201
Quitman16000
Rankin207660
Scott369291
Sharkey5000
Simpson49020
Smith814232
Stone22000
Sunflower57300
Tallahatchie12100
Tate45010
Tippah581000
Tishomingo8010
Tunica362122
Union30281
Walthall33000
Warren83250
Washington77341
Wayne24010
Webster20100
Wilkinson70752
Winston49000
Yalobusha20000
Yazoo151200
Total7,877310915125

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

