327 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 7,877 total cases with 310 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 327 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 7,877 with 310 deaths.

New cases reported today: 327

New deaths reported today: 7

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 149 9 24 4 Alcorn 10 1 0 0 Amite 30 0 1 0 Attala 128 2 35 2 Benton 12 0 1 0 Bolivar 110 7 14 1 Calhoun 56 4 23 4 Carroll 77 2 4 1 Chickasaw 78 8 25 6 Choctaw 14 1 0 0 Claiborne 30 0 0 0 Clarke 62 3 11 2 Clay 52 2 0 0 Coahoma 70 3 0 0 Copiah 124 1 2 1 Covington 74 0 0 0 Desoto 304 4 1 1 Forrest 248 14 21 6 Franklin 18 1 0 0 George 14 1 0 0 Greene 6 1 0 0 Grenada 35 2 14 2 Hancock 68 5 6 3 Harrison 184 6 1 1 Hinds 542 9 16 5 Holmes 168 10 27 2 Humphreys 25 4 6 2 Itawamba 64 4 32 3 Jackson 267 7 39 1 Jasper 62 1 0 0 Jefferson 23 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 43 1 2 0 Jones 185 2 13 0 Kemper 79 3 19 1 Lafayette 93 3 35 0 Lamar 121 3 1 0 Lauderdale 432 27 100 14 Lawrence 53 0 1 0 Leake 247 2 0 0 Lee 72 4 5 0 Leflore 174 17 42 7 Lincoln 154 11 49 7 Lowndes 61 3 5 2 Madison 286 10 39 7 Marion 75 7 14 2 Marshall 48 2 0 0 Monroe 175 16 88 14 Montgomery 35 1 0 0 Neshoba 222 4 25 0 Newton 93 0 1 0 Noxubee 88 1 9 1 Oktibbeha 54 3 9 3 Panola 40 2 0 0 Pearl River 181 20 41 6 Perry 31 1 0 0 Pike 155 7 13 4 Pontotoc 22 2 4 0 Prentiss 32 1 20 1 Quitman 16 0 0 0 Rankin 207 6 6 0 Scott 369 2 9 1 Sharkey 5 0 0 0 Simpson 49 0 2 0 Smith 81 4 23 2 Stone 22 0 0 0 Sunflower 57 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 12 1 0 0 Tate 45 0 1 0 Tippah 58 10 0 0 Tishomingo 8 0 1 0 Tunica 36 2 12 2 Union 30 2 8 1 Walthall 33 0 0 0 Warren 83 2 5 0 Washington 77 3 4 1 Wayne 24 0 1 0 Webster 20 1 0 0 Wilkinson 70 7 5 2 Winston 49 0 0 0 Yalobusha 20 0 0 0 Yazoo 151 2 0 0 Total 7,877 310 915 125

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.