328 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 14,372 total cases with 693 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 328 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 14,372 with 693 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Carroll1
Clarke1
Clay1
Coahoma1
Forrest1
Jasper1
Jones3
Kemper1
Lauderdale1
Lincoln2
Lowndes1
Madison1
Monroe1
Neshoba3
Oktibbeha1
Perry1
Washington1
Yazoo1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams19015408
Alcorn14100
Amite56191
Attala284157914
Benton15010
Bolivar15411174
Calhoun634234
Carroll11511469
Chickasaw13012348
Choctaw34200
Claiborne69241
Clarke13818177
Clay108400
Coahoma114400
Copiah290400
Covington143110
Desoto5036192
Forrest523388727
Franklin28221
George21100
Greene9100
Grenada853142
Hancock871193
Harrison247732
Hinds959248013
Holmes385247712
Humphreys587165
Itawamba847346
Jackson30313404
Jasper152410
Jefferson40000
Jefferson Davis77241
Jones566226312
Kemper13611287
Lafayette1274381
Lamar231552
Lauderdale7135818937
Lawrence102110
Leake4001210
Lee1245161
Leflore251308217
Lincoln250248619
Lowndes1899195
Madison694229712
Marion1149142
Marshall77320
Monroe252259222
Montgomery81100
Neshoba589376720
Newton256430
Noxubee1736143
Oktibbeha15411427
Panola64300
Pearl River206314511
Perry50300
Pike20311156
Pontotoc29331
Prentiss423223
Quitman25000
Rankin385650
Scott63010132
Sharkey7000
Simpson95050
Smith14511307
Stone30000
Sunflower78300
Tallahatchie26100
Tate74120
Tippah711100
Tishomingo28010
Tunica533122
Union805204
Walthall52000
Warren1597375
Washington166781
Wayne154020
Webster611180
Wilkinson85952
Winston105100
Yalobusha855255
Yazoo2274112
Total14,3726931,795352

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

