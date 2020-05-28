328 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 14,372 total cases with 693 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 328 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 14,372 with 693 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Carroll 1 Clarke 1 Clay 1 Coahoma 1 Forrest 1 Jasper 1 Jones 3 Kemper 1 Lauderdale 1 Lincoln 2 Lowndes 1 Madison 1 Monroe 1 Neshoba 3 Oktibbeha 1 Perry 1 Washington 1 Yazoo 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 190 15 40 8 Alcorn 14 1 0 0 Amite 56 1 9 1 Attala 284 15 79 14 Benton 15 0 1 0 Bolivar 154 11 17 4 Calhoun 63 4 23 4 Carroll 115 11 46 9 Chickasaw 130 12 34 8 Choctaw 34 2 0 0 Claiborne 69 2 4 1 Clarke 138 18 17 7 Clay 108 4 0 0 Coahoma 114 4 0 0 Copiah 290 4 0 0 Covington 143 1 1 0 Desoto 503 6 19 2 Forrest 523 38 87 27 Franklin 28 2 2 1 George 21 1 0 0 Greene 9 1 0 0 Grenada 85 3 14 2 Hancock 87 11 9 3 Harrison 247 7 3 2 Hinds 959 24 80 13 Holmes 385 24 77 12 Humphreys 58 7 16 5 Itawamba 84 7 34 6 Jackson 303 13 40 4 Jasper 152 4 1 0 Jefferson 40 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 77 2 4 1 Jones 566 22 63 12 Kemper 136 11 28 7 Lafayette 127 4 38 1 Lamar 231 5 5 2 Lauderdale 713 58 189 37 Lawrence 102 1 1 0 Leake 400 12 1 0 Lee 124 5 16 1 Leflore 251 30 82 17 Lincoln 250 24 86 19 Lowndes 189 9 19 5 Madison 694 22 97 12 Marion 114 9 14 2 Marshall 77 3 2 0 Monroe 252 25 92 22 Montgomery 81 1 0 0 Neshoba 589 37 67 20 Newton 256 4 3 0 Noxubee 173 6 14 3 Oktibbeha 154 11 42 7 Panola 64 3 0 0 Pearl River 206 31 45 11 Perry 50 3 0 0 Pike 203 11 15 6 Pontotoc 29 3 3 1 Prentiss 42 3 22 3 Quitman 25 0 0 0 Rankin 385 6 5 0 Scott 630 10 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 95 0 5 0 Smith 145 11 30 7 Stone 30 0 0 0 Sunflower 78 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 26 1 0 0 Tate 74 1 2 0 Tippah 71 11 0 0 Tishomingo 28 0 1 0 Tunica 53 3 12 2 Union 80 5 20 4 Walthall 52 0 0 0 Warren 159 7 37 5 Washington 166 7 8 1 Wayne 154 0 2 0 Webster 61 1 18 0 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 105 1 0 0 Yalobusha 85 5 25 5 Yazoo 227 4 11 2 Total 14,372 693 1,795 352

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

