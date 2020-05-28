328 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 14,372 total cases with 693 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 328 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 14,372 with 693 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Carroll
|1
|Clarke
|1
|Clay
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Jasper
|1
|Jones
|3
|Kemper
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lincoln
|2
|Lowndes
|1
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Neshoba
|3
|Oktibbeha
|1
|Perry
|1
|Washington
|1
|Yazoo
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|190
|15
|40
|8
|Alcorn
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|56
|1
|9
|1
|Attala
|284
|15
|79
|14
|Benton
|15
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|154
|11
|17
|4
|Calhoun
|63
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|115
|11
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|130
|12
|34
|8
|Choctaw
|34
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|69
|2
|4
|1
|Clarke
|138
|18
|17
|7
|Clay
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|114
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|290
|4
|0
|0
|Covington
|143
|1
|1
|0
|Desoto
|503
|6
|19
|2
|Forrest
|523
|38
|87
|27
|Franklin
|28
|2
|2
|1
|George
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|85
|3
|14
|2
|Hancock
|87
|11
|9
|3
|Harrison
|247
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|959
|24
|80
|13
|Holmes
|385
|24
|77
|12
|Humphreys
|58
|7
|16
|5
|Itawamba
|84
|7
|34
|6
|Jackson
|303
|13
|40
|4
|Jasper
|152
|4
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|40
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|77
|2
|4
|1
|Jones
|566
|22
|63
|12
|Kemper
|136
|11
|28
|7
|Lafayette
|127
|4
|38
|1
|Lamar
|231
|5
|5
|2
|Lauderdale
|713
|58
|189
|37
|Lawrence
|102
|1
|1
|0
|Leake
|400
|12
|1
|0
|Lee
|124
|5
|16
|1
|Leflore
|251
|30
|82
|17
|Lincoln
|250
|24
|86
|19
|Lowndes
|189
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|694
|22
|97
|12
|Marion
|114
|9
|14
|2
|Marshall
|77
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|252
|25
|92
|22
|Montgomery
|81
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|589
|37
|67
|20
|Newton
|256
|4
|3
|0
|Noxubee
|173
|6
|14
|3
|Oktibbeha
|154
|11
|42
|7
|Panola
|64
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|206
|31
|45
|11
|Perry
|50
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|203
|11
|15
|6
|Pontotoc
|29
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|42
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|385
|6
|5
|0
|Scott
|630
|10
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|95
|0
|5
|0
|Smith
|145
|11
|30
|7
|Stone
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|78
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|26
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|74
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|71
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|28
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|53
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|80
|5
|20
|4
|Walthall
|52
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|159
|7
|37
|5
|Washington
|166
|7
|8
|1
|Wayne
|154
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|61
|1
|18
|0
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|105
|1
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|85
|5
|25
|5
|Yazoo
|227
|4
|11
|2
|Total
|14,372
|693
|1,795
|352
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.