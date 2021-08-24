3,291 new coronavirus cases, 111 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,291 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 111 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 416,789 with 8,158 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3888
|101
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|4383
|80
|129
|20
|Amite
|1651
|47
|57
|9
|Attala
|2820
|79
|187
|36
|Benton
|1243
|25
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5493
|140
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2221
|36
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1445
|34
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2492
|60
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1036
|21
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1175
|32
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2392
|81
|127
|31
|Clay
|2514
|60
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3447
|89
|132
|12
|Copiah
|3743
|75
|101
|12
|Covington
|3640
|88
|142
|39
|De Soto
|26204
|297
|120
|26
|Forrest
|11551
|190
|278
|59
|Franklin
|1005
|26
|41
|5
|George
|3763
|58
|62
|9
|Greene
|1795
|39
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3118
|92
|154
|32
|Hancock
|6052
|94
|71
|15
|Harrison
|27814
|376
|510
|73
|Hinds
|27843
|515
|830
|137
|Holmes
|2318
|78
|106
|20
|Humphreys
|1116
|34
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|183
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3743
|84
|135
|24
|Jackson
|20049
|280
|265
|37
|Jasper
|2803
|51
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|805
|30
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1471
|37
|9
|1
|Jones
|11423
|184
|227
|43
|Kemper
|1245
|32
|48
|9
|Lafayette
|7290
|129
|190
|55
|Lamar
|9113
|101
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|10116
|262
|458
|102
|Lawrence
|1778
|28
|27
|2
|Leake
|3521
|77
|92
|16
|Lee
|12705
|190
|223
|43
|Leflore
|4106
|131
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4642
|122
|199
|40
|Lowndes
|8875
|159
|266
|64
|Madison
|12659
|244
|409
|70
|Marion
|3509
|88
|160
|24
|Marshall
|5291
|108
|65
|15
|Monroe
|5389
|144
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1514
|47
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|5789
|186
|211
|59
|Newton
|3257
|67
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1562
|36
|37
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6009
|105
|227
|36
|Panola
|5374
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|7139
|174
|208
|41
|Perry
|1665
|42
|23
|9
|Pike
|4595
|122
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|5187
|83
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3755
|64
|100
|15
|Quitman
|938
|20
|0
|0
|Rankin
|18835
|319
|475
|66
|Scott
|3997
|83
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|569
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3764
|98
|160
|20
|Smith
|2172
|40
|69
|8
|Stone
|3043
|42
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3831
|99
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2010
|45
|50
|7
|Tate
|3778
|90
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3831
|75
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2773
|74
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1319
|29
|18
|2
|Union
|5048
|84
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1778
|53
|69
|13
|Warren
|5731
|139
|173
|38
|Washington
|6143
|142
|193
|41
|Wayne
|3588
|55
|80
|13
|Webster
|1585
|33
|62
|12
|Wilkinson
|896
|33
|25
|5
|Winston
|2645
|88
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1965
|43
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3826
|82
|149
|20
|Total
|416,789
|8,158
|10,907
|2,037
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.