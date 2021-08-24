3,291 new coronavirus cases, 111 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,291 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 111 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 416,789 with 8,158 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams38881018317
Alcorn43838012920
Amite165147579
Attala28207918736
Benton1243254710
Bolivar549314023733
Calhoun222136366
Carroll1445345211
Chickasaw2492606115
Choctaw103621110
Claiborne117532469
Clarke23928112731
Clay251460415
Coahoma34478913212
Copiah37437510112
Covington36408814239
De Soto2620429712026
Forrest1155119027859
Franklin100526415
George376358629
Greene179539576
Grenada31189215432
Hancock6052947115
Harrison2781437651073
Hinds27843515830137
Holmes23187810620
Humphreys111634349
Issaquena183600
Itawamba37438413524
Jackson2004928026537
Jasper280351442
Jefferson80530417
Jefferson Davis14713791
Jones1142318422743
Kemper124532489
Lafayette729012919055
Lamar91131015512
Lauderdale10116262458102
Lawrence177828272
Leake3521779216
Lee1270519022343
Leflore410613123955
Lincoln464212219940
Lowndes887515926664
Madison1265924440970
Marion35098816024
Marshall52911086515
Monroe538914419155
Montgomery151447549
Neshoba578918621159
Newton3257678715
Noxubee156236376
Oktibbeha600910522736
Panola537411210415
Pearl River713917420841
Perry166542239
Pike459512213637
Pontotoc5187838613
Prentiss37556410015
Quitman9382000
Rankin1883531947566
Scott39978311619
Sharkey56920458
Simpson37649816020
Smith217240698
Stone3043428514
Sunflower38319912420
Tallahatchie201045507
Tate3778908019
Tippah38317512014
Tishomingo27737410227
Tunica131929182
Union50488413223
Walthall1778536913
Warren573113917338
Washington614314219341
Wayne3588558013
Webster1585336212
Wilkinson89633255
Winston26458813039
Yalobusha1965438222
Yazoo38268214920
Total416,7898,15810,9072,037

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

