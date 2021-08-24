3,291 new coronavirus cases, 111 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,291 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 111 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 416,789 with 8,158 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3888 101 83 17 Alcorn 4383 80 129 20 Amite 1651 47 57 9 Attala 2820 79 187 36 Benton 1243 25 47 10 Bolivar 5493 140 237 33 Calhoun 2221 36 36 6 Carroll 1445 34 52 11 Chickasaw 2492 60 61 15 Choctaw 1036 21 11 0 Claiborne 1175 32 46 9 Clarke 2392 81 127 31 Clay 2514 60 41 5 Coahoma 3447 89 132 12 Copiah 3743 75 101 12 Covington 3640 88 142 39 De Soto 26204 297 120 26 Forrest 11551 190 278 59 Franklin 1005 26 41 5 George 3763 58 62 9 Greene 1795 39 57 6 Grenada 3118 92 154 32 Hancock 6052 94 71 15 Harrison 27814 376 510 73 Hinds 27843 515 830 137 Holmes 2318 78 106 20 Humphreys 1116 34 34 9 Issaquena 183 6 0 0 Itawamba 3743 84 135 24 Jackson 20049 280 265 37 Jasper 2803 51 44 2 Jefferson 805 30 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1471 37 9 1 Jones 11423 184 227 43 Kemper 1245 32 48 9 Lafayette 7290 129 190 55 Lamar 9113 101 55 12 Lauderdale 10116 262 458 102 Lawrence 1778 28 27 2 Leake 3521 77 92 16 Lee 12705 190 223 43 Leflore 4106 131 239 55 Lincoln 4642 122 199 40 Lowndes 8875 159 266 64 Madison 12659 244 409 70 Marion 3509 88 160 24 Marshall 5291 108 65 15 Monroe 5389 144 191 55 Montgomery 1514 47 54 9 Neshoba 5789 186 211 59 Newton 3257 67 87 15 Noxubee 1562 36 37 6 Oktibbeha 6009 105 227 36 Panola 5374 112 104 15 Pearl River 7139 174 208 41 Perry 1665 42 23 9 Pike 4595 122 136 37 Pontotoc 5187 83 86 13 Prentiss 3755 64 100 15 Quitman 938 20 0 0 Rankin 18835 319 475 66 Scott 3997 83 116 19 Sharkey 569 20 45 8 Simpson 3764 98 160 20 Smith 2172 40 69 8 Stone 3043 42 85 14 Sunflower 3831 99 124 20 Tallahatchie 2010 45 50 7 Tate 3778 90 80 19 Tippah 3831 75 120 14 Tishomingo 2773 74 102 27 Tunica 1319 29 18 2 Union 5048 84 132 23 Walthall 1778 53 69 13 Warren 5731 139 173 38 Washington 6143 142 193 41 Wayne 3588 55 80 13 Webster 1585 33 62 12 Wilkinson 896 33 25 5 Winston 2645 88 130 39 Yalobusha 1965 43 82 22 Yazoo 3826 82 149 20 Total 416,789 8,158 10,907 2,037

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.