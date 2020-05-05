330 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 8,207 total cases with 342 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 330 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. 32 new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 8,207 with 342 deaths.

New cases reported today: 330

New deaths reported today: 32

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 151 10 27 4 Alcorn 10 1 0 0 Amite 32 0 1 0 Attala 137 2 38 2 Benton 12 0 1 0 Bolivar 112 8 15 2 Calhoun 58 4 23 4 Carroll 111 3 29 2 Chickasaw 80 9 25 6 Choctaw 14 1 0 0 Claiborne 33 0 0 0 Clarke 67 6 12 3 Clay 57 2 0 0 Coahoma 70 3 0 0 Copiah 126 1 2 1 Covington 84 0 0 0 Desoto 308 4 1 1 Forrest 259 14 22 7 Franklin 17 1 0 0 George 14 1 0 0 Greene 6 1 0 0 Grenada 36 2 14 2 Hancock 68 5 6 3 Harrison 186 6 1 1 Hinds 565 9 16 5 Holmes 168 10 27 2 Humphreys 26 4 6 2 Itawamba 64 6 32 5 Jackson 270 9 39 1 Jasper 64 2 0 0 Jefferson 24 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 45 1 2 0 Jones 193 2 15 0 Kemper 79 3 20 1 Lafayette 96 3 36 0 Lamar 125 3 1 0 Lauderdale 436 33 104 18 Lawrence 57 0 1 0 Leake 257 2 0 0 Lee 75 4 5 0 Leflore 175 18 42 8 Lincoln 155 12 49 8 Lowndes 65 3 7 2 Madison 298 11 40 8 Marion 76 7 14 2 Marshall 48 2 0 0 Monroe 177 16 88 14 Montgomery 47 1 0 0 Neshoba 243 10 27 2 Newton 106 0 1 0 Noxubee 92 2 9 2 Oktibbeha 57 4 9 3 Panola 40 2 0 0 Pearl River 183 20 41 6 Perry 31 1 0 0 Pike 160 9 13 4 Pontotoc 22 2 4 0 Prentiss 33 1 20 1 Quitman 16 0 0 0 Rankin 221 6 6 0 Scott 404 3 9 1 Sharkey 5 0 0 0 Simpson 53 0 2 0 Smith 86 4 23 2 Stone 22 0 0 0 Sunflower 60 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 12 1 0 0 Tate 45 0 1 0 Tippah 58 10 0 0 Tishomingo 8 0 1 0 Tunica 36 2 12 2 Union 36 2 10 1 Walthall 35 0 0 0 Warren 88 2 6 0 Washington 78 3 4 1 Wayne 25 0 1 0 Webster 21 1 0 0 Wilkinson 71 7 5 2 Winston 52 0 0 0 Yalobusha 21 0 0 0 Yazoo 154 2 0 0 Total 8,207 342 965 125

