330 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 8,207 total cases with 342 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 330 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. 32 new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 8,207 with 342 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 330
- New deaths reported today: 32
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|151
|10
|27
|4
|Alcorn
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|32
|0
|1
|0
|Attala
|137
|2
|38
|2
|Benton
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|112
|8
|15
|2
|Calhoun
|58
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|111
|3
|29
|2
|Chickasaw
|80
|9
|25
|6
|Choctaw
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|67
|6
|12
|3
|Clay
|57
|2
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|70
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|126
|1
|2
|1
|Covington
|84
|0
|0
|0
|Desoto
|308
|4
|1
|1
|Forrest
|259
|14
|22
|7
|Franklin
|17
|1
|0
|0
|George
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|36
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|68
|5
|6
|3
|Harrison
|186
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|565
|9
|16
|5
|Holmes
|168
|10
|27
|2
|Humphreys
|26
|4
|6
|2
|Itawamba
|64
|6
|32
|5
|Jackson
|270
|9
|39
|1
|Jasper
|64
|2
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|45
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|193
|2
|15
|0
|Kemper
|79
|3
|20
|1
|Lafayette
|96
|3
|36
|0
|Lamar
|125
|3
|1
|0
|Lauderdale
|436
|33
|104
|18
|Lawrence
|57
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|257
|2
|0
|0
|Lee
|75
|4
|5
|0
|Leflore
|175
|18
|42
|8
|Lincoln
|155
|12
|49
|8
|Lowndes
|65
|3
|7
|2
|Madison
|298
|11
|40
|8
|Marion
|76
|7
|14
|2
|Marshall
|48
|2
|0
|0
|Monroe
|177
|16
|88
|14
|Montgomery
|47
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|243
|10
|27
|2
|Newton
|106
|0
|1
|0
|Noxubee
|92
|2
|9
|2
|Oktibbeha
|57
|4
|9
|3
|Panola
|40
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|183
|20
|41
|6
|Perry
|31
|1
|0
|0
|Pike
|160
|9
|13
|4
|Pontotoc
|22
|2
|4
|0
|Prentiss
|33
|1
|20
|1
|Quitman
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|221
|6
|6
|0
|Scott
|404
|3
|9
|1
|Sharkey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|53
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|86
|4
|23
|2
|Stone
|22
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|60
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|45
|0
|1
|0
|Tippah
|58
|10
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|8
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|36
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|36
|2
|10
|1
|Walthall
|35
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|88
|2
|6
|0
|Washington
|78
|3
|4
|1
|Wayne
|25
|0
|1
|0
|Webster
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|71
|7
|5
|2
|Winston
|52
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|154
|2
|0
|0
|Total
|8,207
|342
|965
|125
