330 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 8,207 total cases with 342 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 330 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. 32 new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 8,207 with 342 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 330
  • New deaths reported today: 32

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of all total cases and deaths, and those in long-term care (LTC) facilities, since March 11, 2020.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams15110274
Alcorn10100
Amite32010
Attala1372382
Benton12010
Bolivar1128152
Calhoun584234
Carroll1113292
Chickasaw809256
Choctaw14100
Claiborne33000
Clarke676123
Clay57200
Coahoma70300
Copiah126121
Covington84000
Desoto308411
Forrest25914227
Franklin17100
George14100
Greene6100
Grenada362142
Hancock68563
Harrison186611
Hinds5659165
Holmes16810272
Humphreys26462
Itawamba646325
Jackson2709391
Jasper64200
Jefferson24000
Jefferson Davis45120
Jones1932150
Kemper793201
Lafayette963360
Lamar125310
Lauderdale4363310418
Lawrence57010
Leake257200
Lee75450
Leflore17518428
Lincoln15512498
Lowndes65372
Madison29811408
Marion767142
Marshall48200
Monroe177168814
Montgomery47100
Neshoba24310272
Newton106010
Noxubee92292
Oktibbeha57493
Panola40200
Pearl River18320416
Perry31100
Pike1609134
Pontotoc22240
Prentiss331201
Quitman16000
Rankin221660
Scott404391
Sharkey5000
Simpson53020
Smith864232
Stone22000
Sunflower60300
Tallahatchie12100
Tate45010
Tippah581000
Tishomingo8010
Tunica362122
Union362101
Walthall35000
Warren88260
Washington78341
Wayne25010
Webster21100
Wilkinson71752
Winston52000
Yalobusha21000
Yazoo154200
Total8,207342965125

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

