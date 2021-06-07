332 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 332 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between June 4 and June 6, 2021.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 318,521 with 7,333 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3029848316
Alcorn32237213020
Amite125442579
Attala21497317536
Benton1022254610
Bolivar482313323533
Calhoun173432366
Carroll1222305110
Chickasaw2101596015
Choctaw7881820
Claiborne102930459
Clarke17898012331
Clay186954385
Coahoma29798112912
Copiah2992668311
Covington26588113939
De Soto2218626411324
Forrest779715324452
Franklin84923404
George251748598
Greene131533536
Grenada26378715533
Hancock3842876914
Harrison1826931449069
Hinds20565419804131
Holmes19027410420
Humphreys97233349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30467713423
Jackson1361624824135
Jasper221648432
Jefferson66228417
Jefferson Davis10733391
Jones843916622042
Kemper96628449
Lafayette628312018755
Lamar6304885413
Lauderdale7250242443101
Lawrence130824272
Leake2713749216
Lee1004017622242
Leflore351112523652
Lincoln400311119740
Lowndes647214925863
Madison1020222436969
Marion27128015824
Marshall45671056515
Monroe415013519055
Montgomery128643549
Neshoba405917920359
Newton2480638815
Noxubee127934356
Oktibbeha46569822236
Panola465211010415
Pearl River457614619037
Perry126638218
Pike335910713535
Pontotoc4237738613
Prentiss2828609915
Quitman8171600
Rankin1381928239261
Scott31877411518
Sharkey50817438
Simpson29778915820
Smith163934688
Stone1862338514
Sunflower33899112320
Tallahatchie179841507
Tate3419868019
Tippah29086811913
Tishomingo23036710227
Tunica107827182
Union41517613123
Walthall1350466913
Warren443212117037
Washington540513519039
Wayne2643426911
Webster1150326112
Wilkinson69232255
Winston22968113039
Yalobusha1674398222
Yazoo31327114118
Total318,5217,33310,4851,982

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories