332 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 332 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between June 4 and June 6, 2021.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 318,521 with 7,333 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3029 84 83 16 Alcorn 3223 72 130 20 Amite 1254 42 57 9 Attala 2149 73 175 36 Benton 1022 25 46 10 Bolivar 4823 133 235 33 Calhoun 1734 32 36 6 Carroll 1222 30 51 10 Chickasaw 2101 59 60 15 Choctaw 788 18 2 0 Claiborne 1029 30 45 9 Clarke 1789 80 123 31 Clay 1869 54 38 5 Coahoma 2979 81 129 12 Copiah 2992 66 83 11 Covington 2658 81 139 39 De Soto 22186 264 113 24 Forrest 7797 153 244 52 Franklin 849 23 40 4 George 2517 48 59 8 Greene 1315 33 53 6 Grenada 2637 87 155 33 Hancock 3842 87 69 14 Harrison 18269 314 490 69 Hinds 20565 419 804 131 Holmes 1902 74 104 20 Humphreys 972 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3046 77 134 23 Jackson 13616 248 241 35 Jasper 2216 48 43 2 Jefferson 662 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1073 33 9 1 Jones 8439 166 220 42 Kemper 966 28 44 9 Lafayette 6283 120 187 55 Lamar 6304 88 54 13 Lauderdale 7250 242 443 101 Lawrence 1308 24 27 2 Leake 2713 74 92 16 Lee 10040 176 222 42 Leflore 3511 125 236 52 Lincoln 4003 111 197 40 Lowndes 6472 149 258 63 Madison 10202 224 369 69 Marion 2712 80 158 24 Marshall 4567 105 65 15 Monroe 4150 135 190 55 Montgomery 1286 43 54 9 Neshoba 4059 179 203 59 Newton 2480 63 88 15 Noxubee 1279 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4656 98 222 36 Panola 4652 110 104 15 Pearl River 4576 146 190 37 Perry 1266 38 21 8 Pike 3359 107 135 35 Pontotoc 4237 73 86 13 Prentiss 2828 60 99 15 Quitman 817 16 0 0 Rankin 13819 282 392 61 Scott 3187 74 115 18 Sharkey 508 17 43 8 Simpson 2977 89 158 20 Smith 1639 34 68 8 Stone 1862 33 85 14 Sunflower 3389 91 123 20 Tallahatchie 1798 41 50 7 Tate 3419 86 80 19 Tippah 2908 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2303 67 102 27 Tunica 1078 27 18 2 Union 4151 76 131 23 Walthall 1350 46 69 13 Warren 4432 121 170 37 Washington 5405 135 190 39 Wayne 2643 42 69 11 Webster 1150 32 61 12 Wilkinson 692 32 25 5 Winston 2296 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1674 39 82 22 Yazoo 3132 71 141 18 Total 318,521 7,333 10,485 1,982

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.