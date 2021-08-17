3,323 new coronavirus cases, 67 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,323 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 67 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 392,309 with 7,880 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs encouraged Mississippians to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. He also suggested COVID-19 patients looking into monoclonal antibody treatment. He said out of all the states, Mississippi is number three in per capita mortality from COVID.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3800938317
Alcorn40527613020
Amite155844579
Attala26947718736
Benton1183254710
Bolivar529113723733
Calhoun206734366
Carroll1378325110
Chickasaw2416606115
Choctaw95320110
Claiborne113932469
Clarke21558112331
Clay231456415
Coahoma33478613112
Copiah35637010012
Covington34418614239
De Soto2511329011524
Forrest1077617627457
Franklin94926415
George343257619
Greene164439576
Grenada29539015432
Hancock5320917115
Harrison2553634950972
Hinds26784489828136
Holmes22217510520
Humphreys109033349
Issaquena180600
Itawamba34848313524
Jackson1864227026337
Jasper264349442
Jefferson78929417
Jefferson Davis13713591
Jones1052517822643
Kemper117931469
Lafayette709812818755
Lamar8597955412
Lauderdale9419252458102
Lawrence164527272
Leake3311779216
Lee1204418522343
Leflore397812723955
Lincoln443811919840
Lowndes820015526363
Madison1204423940570
Marion32898516024
Marshall50631066515
Monroe497813919155
Montgomery144247549
Neshoba547518320959
Newton3092658715
Noxubee149836356
Oktibbeha566510122636
Panola511511210415
Pearl River641916620240
Perry151041239
Pike421811613637
Pontotoc4882788613
Prentiss34036410015
Quitman9152000
Rankin1747330947265
Scott38338111619
Sharkey55519458
Simpson35769616020
Smith203939688
Stone2828388514
Sunflower37299512420
Tallahatchie193745507
Tate3674898019
Tippah35877412014
Tishomingo25787110227
Tunica125628182
Union48068013223
Walthall1651526913
Warren536613016938
Washington598014219341
Wayne3270537912
Webster1441326212
Wilkinson88333255
Winston25568613039
Yalobusha1880418222
Yazoo36917914920
Total392,3097,88010,8502,026

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

