3,323 new coronavirus cases, 67 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,323 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 67 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 392,309 with 7,880 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs encouraged Mississippians to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. He also suggested COVID-19 patients looking into monoclonal antibody treatment. He said out of all the states, Mississippi is number three in per capita mortality from COVID.

Of U.S. states MS is #3 in per capita mortality from COVID. Be Safe!

Plan A – get vaccinated

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3800 93 83 17 Alcorn 4052 76 130 20 Amite 1558 44 57 9 Attala 2694 77 187 36 Benton 1183 25 47 10 Bolivar 5291 137 237 33 Calhoun 2067 34 36 6 Carroll 1378 32 51 10 Chickasaw 2416 60 61 15 Choctaw 953 20 11 0 Claiborne 1139 32 46 9 Clarke 2155 81 123 31 Clay 2314 56 41 5 Coahoma 3347 86 131 12 Copiah 3563 70 100 12 Covington 3441 86 142 39 De Soto 25113 290 115 24 Forrest 10776 176 274 57 Franklin 949 26 41 5 George 3432 57 61 9 Greene 1644 39 57 6 Grenada 2953 90 154 32 Hancock 5320 91 71 15 Harrison 25536 349 509 72 Hinds 26784 489 828 136 Holmes 2221 75 105 20 Humphreys 1090 33 34 9 Issaquena 180 6 0 0 Itawamba 3484 83 135 24 Jackson 18642 270 263 37 Jasper 2643 49 44 2 Jefferson 789 29 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1371 35 9 1 Jones 10525 178 226 43 Kemper 1179 31 46 9 Lafayette 7098 128 187 55 Lamar 8597 95 54 12 Lauderdale 9419 252 458 102 Lawrence 1645 27 27 2 Leake 3311 77 92 16 Lee 12044 185 223 43 Leflore 3978 127 239 55 Lincoln 4438 119 198 40 Lowndes 8200 155 263 63 Madison 12044 239 405 70 Marion 3289 85 160 24 Marshall 5063 106 65 15 Monroe 4978 139 191 55 Montgomery 1442 47 54 9 Neshoba 5475 183 209 59 Newton 3092 65 87 15 Noxubee 1498 36 35 6 Oktibbeha 5665 101 226 36 Panola 5115 112 104 15 Pearl River 6419 166 202 40 Perry 1510 41 23 9 Pike 4218 116 136 37 Pontotoc 4882 78 86 13 Prentiss 3403 64 100 15 Quitman 915 20 0 0 Rankin 17473 309 472 65 Scott 3833 81 116 19 Sharkey 555 19 45 8 Simpson 3576 96 160 20 Smith 2039 39 68 8 Stone 2828 38 85 14 Sunflower 3729 95 124 20 Tallahatchie 1937 45 50 7 Tate 3674 89 80 19 Tippah 3587 74 120 14 Tishomingo 2578 71 102 27 Tunica 1256 28 18 2 Union 4806 80 132 23 Walthall 1651 52 69 13 Warren 5366 130 169 38 Washington 5980 142 193 41 Wayne 3270 53 79 12 Webster 1441 32 62 12 Wilkinson 883 33 25 5 Winston 2556 86 130 39 Yalobusha 1880 41 82 22 Yazoo 3691 79 149 20 Total 392,309 7,880 10,850 2,026

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.