3,323 new coronavirus cases, 67 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,323 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 67 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 392,309 with 7,880 deaths.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs encouraged Mississippians to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. He also suggested COVID-19 patients looking into monoclonal antibody treatment. He said out of all the states, Mississippi is number three in per capita mortality from COVID.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3800
|93
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|4052
|76
|130
|20
|Amite
|1558
|44
|57
|9
|Attala
|2694
|77
|187
|36
|Benton
|1183
|25
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5291
|137
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2067
|34
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1378
|32
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2416
|60
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|953
|20
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1139
|32
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2155
|81
|123
|31
|Clay
|2314
|56
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3347
|86
|131
|12
|Copiah
|3563
|70
|100
|12
|Covington
|3441
|86
|142
|39
|De Soto
|25113
|290
|115
|24
|Forrest
|10776
|176
|274
|57
|Franklin
|949
|26
|41
|5
|George
|3432
|57
|61
|9
|Greene
|1644
|39
|57
|6
|Grenada
|2953
|90
|154
|32
|Hancock
|5320
|91
|71
|15
|Harrison
|25536
|349
|509
|72
|Hinds
|26784
|489
|828
|136
|Holmes
|2221
|75
|105
|20
|Humphreys
|1090
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|180
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3484
|83
|135
|24
|Jackson
|18642
|270
|263
|37
|Jasper
|2643
|49
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|789
|29
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1371
|35
|9
|1
|Jones
|10525
|178
|226
|43
|Kemper
|1179
|31
|46
|9
|Lafayette
|7098
|128
|187
|55
|Lamar
|8597
|95
|54
|12
|Lauderdale
|9419
|252
|458
|102
|Lawrence
|1645
|27
|27
|2
|Leake
|3311
|77
|92
|16
|Lee
|12044
|185
|223
|43
|Leflore
|3978
|127
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4438
|119
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|8200
|155
|263
|63
|Madison
|12044
|239
|405
|70
|Marion
|3289
|85
|160
|24
|Marshall
|5063
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4978
|139
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1442
|47
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|5475
|183
|209
|59
|Newton
|3092
|65
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1498
|36
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|5665
|101
|226
|36
|Panola
|5115
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|6419
|166
|202
|40
|Perry
|1510
|41
|23
|9
|Pike
|4218
|116
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|4882
|78
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3403
|64
|100
|15
|Quitman
|915
|20
|0
|0
|Rankin
|17473
|309
|472
|65
|Scott
|3833
|81
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|555
|19
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3576
|96
|160
|20
|Smith
|2039
|39
|68
|8
|Stone
|2828
|38
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3729
|95
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1937
|45
|50
|7
|Tate
|3674
|89
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3587
|74
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2578
|71
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1256
|28
|18
|2
|Union
|4806
|80
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1651
|52
|69
|13
|Warren
|5366
|130
|169
|38
|Washington
|5980
|142
|193
|41
|Wayne
|3270
|53
|79
|12
|Webster
|1441
|32
|62
|12
|Wilkinson
|883
|33
|25
|5
|Winston
|2556
|86
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1880
|41
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3691
|79
|149
|20
|Total
|392,309
|7,880
|10,850
|2,026
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.