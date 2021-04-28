334 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 334 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 311,493 with 7,193 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

As of April 16 Total LTC Facility Deaths

As of April 16 Adams 2505 82 83 16 Alcorn 3083 68 130 20 Amite 1226 41 55 9 Attala 2142 73 175 36 Benton 982 25 46 10 Bolivar 4790 131 234 32 Calhoun 1680 32 36 6 Carroll 1215 27 51 10 Chickasaw 2065 57 60 15 Choctaw 751 18 2 0 Claiborne 1020 30 45 9 Clarke 1784 79 123 31 Clay 1837 54 38 5 Coahoma 2927 79 129 12 Copiah 2954 65 83 11 Covington 2560 80 137 39 De Soto 21271 256 113 24 Forrest 7614 149 228 51 Franklin 831 23 40 4 George 2446 47 59 8 Greene 1300 33 52 6 Grenada 2586 85 155 32 Hancock 3756 86 69 14 Harrison 17710 306 485 68 Hinds 20171 413 804 131 Holmes 1882 72 104 20 Humphreys 949 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2987 77 134 23 Jackson 13341 246 240 35 Jasper 2206 48 43 2 Jefferson 650 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1066 32 9 1 Jones 8348 163 220 42 Kemper 961 28 44 9 Lafayette 6134 118 187 55 Lamar 6183 85 54 13 Lauderdale 7268 240 443 100 Lawrence 1279 23 27 2 Leake 2636 73 88 15 Lee 9940 171 222 41 Leflore 3483 124 236 52 Lincoln 3923 110 197 40 Lowndes 6343 144 256 63 Madison 10016 215 368 69 Marion 2680 79 158 24 Marshall 4352 103 64 15 Monroe 4078 132 190 55 Montgomery 1261 42 54 9 Neshoba 4030 176 203 59 Newton 2476 61 87 15 Noxubee 1269 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4592 98 222 36 Panola 4520 103 104 15 Pearl River 4479 143 188 37 Perry 1257 38 21 8 Pike 3268 105 135 35 Pontotoc 4186 72 86 12 Prentiss 2777 59 99 15 Quitman 794 16 0 0 Rankin 13494 278 392 61 Scott 3138 73 115 18 Sharkey 501 17 43 8 Simpson 2933 88 157 20 Smith 1617 34 66 8 Stone 1804 33 85 14 Sunflower 3344 90 122 20 Tallahatchie 1770 40 50 7 Tate 3304 84 80 19 Tippah 2867 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2242 67 102 27 Tunica 1044 25 18 2 Union 4076 76 131 23 Walthall 1329 44 69 13 Warren 4339 119 170 37 Washington 5307 133 191 39 Wayne 2620 41 69 11 Webster 1145 32 61 12 Wilkinson 664 30 25 5 Winston 2268 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1614 36 82 22 Yazoo 3085 69 140 18 Total 311,493 7,193 10,442 1,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.