334 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 334 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 311,493 with 7,193 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
As of April 16
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of April 16
|Adams
|2505
|82
|83
|16
|Alcorn
|3083
|68
|130
|20
|Amite
|1226
|41
|55
|9
|Attala
|2142
|73
|175
|36
|Benton
|982
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4790
|131
|234
|32
|Calhoun
|1680
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1215
|27
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2065
|57
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|751
|18
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1020
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1784
|79
|123
|31
|Clay
|1837
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2927
|79
|129
|12
|Copiah
|2954
|65
|83
|11
|Covington
|2560
|80
|137
|39
|De Soto
|21271
|256
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7614
|149
|228
|51
|Franklin
|831
|23
|40
|4
|George
|2446
|47
|59
|8
|Greene
|1300
|33
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2586
|85
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3756
|86
|69
|14
|Harrison
|17710
|306
|485
|68
|Hinds
|20171
|413
|804
|131
|Holmes
|1882
|72
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|949
|32
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|168
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2987
|77
|134
|23
|Jackson
|13341
|246
|240
|35
|Jasper
|2206
|48
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|650
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1066
|32
|9
|1
|Jones
|8348
|163
|220
|42
|Kemper
|961
|28
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6134
|118
|187
|55
|Lamar
|6183
|85
|54
|13
|Lauderdale
|7268
|240
|443
|100
|Lawrence
|1279
|23
|27
|2
|Leake
|2636
|73
|88
|15
|Lee
|9940
|171
|222
|41
|Leflore
|3483
|124
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3923
|110
|197
|40
|Lowndes
|6343
|144
|256
|63
|Madison
|10016
|215
|368
|69
|Marion
|2680
|79
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4352
|103
|64
|15
|Monroe
|4078
|132
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1261
|42
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4030
|176
|203
|59
|Newton
|2476
|61
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1269
|34
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4592
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4520
|103
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|4479
|143
|188
|37
|Perry
|1257
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3268
|105
|135
|35
|Pontotoc
|4186
|72
|86
|12
|Prentiss
|2777
|59
|99
|15
|Quitman
|794
|16
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13494
|278
|392
|61
|Scott
|3138
|73
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|501
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2933
|88
|157
|20
|Smith
|1617
|34
|66
|8
|Stone
|1804
|33
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3344
|90
|122
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1770
|40
|50
|7
|Tate
|3304
|84
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2867
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2242
|67
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1044
|25
|18
|2
|Union
|4076
|76
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1329
|44
|69
|13
|Warren
|4339
|119
|170
|37
|Washington
|5307
|133
|191
|39
|Wayne
|2620
|41
|69
|11
|Webster
|1145
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|664
|30
|25
|5
|Winston
|2268
|81
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1614
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3085
|69
|140
|18
|Total
|311,493
|7,193
|10,442
|1,974
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
