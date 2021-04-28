334 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 334 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 311,493 with 7,193 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
As of April 16		Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of April 16
Adams2505828316
Alcorn30836813020
Amite122641559
Attala21427317536
Benton982254610
Bolivar479013123432
Calhoun168032366
Carroll1215275110
Chickasaw2065576015
Choctaw7511820
Claiborne102030459
Clarke17847912331
Clay183754385
Coahoma29277912912
Copiah2954658311
Covington25608013739
De Soto2127125611324
Forrest761414922851
Franklin83123404
George244647598
Greene130033526
Grenada25868515532
Hancock3756866914
Harrison1771030648568
Hinds20171413804131
Holmes18827210420
Humphreys94932349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29877713423
Jackson1334124624035
Jasper220648432
Jefferson65028417
Jefferson Davis10663291
Jones834816322042
Kemper96128449
Lafayette613411818755
Lamar6183855413
Lauderdale7268240443100
Lawrence127923272
Leake2636738815
Lee994017122241
Leflore348312423652
Lincoln392311019740
Lowndes634314425663
Madison1001621536869
Marion26807915824
Marshall43521036415
Monroe407813219055
Montgomery126142549
Neshoba403017620359
Newton2476618715
Noxubee126934356
Oktibbeha45929822236
Panola452010310415
Pearl River447914318837
Perry125738218
Pike326810513535
Pontotoc4186728612
Prentiss2777599915
Quitman7941600
Rankin1349427839261
Scott31387311518
Sharkey50117438
Simpson29338815720
Smith161734668
Stone1804338514
Sunflower33449012220
Tallahatchie177040507
Tate3304848019
Tippah28676811913
Tishomingo22426710227
Tunica104425182
Union40767613123
Walthall1329446913
Warren433911917037
Washington530713319139
Wayne2620416911
Webster1145326112
Wilkinson66430255
Winston22688113039
Yalobusha1614368222
Yazoo30856914018
Total311,4937,19310,4421,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

