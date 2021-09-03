3,352 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,352 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 446,863 with 8,540 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams40381078718
Alcorn47508013020
Amite182349579
Attala29888018736
Benton1307264710
Bolivar575614023733
Calhoun242336366
Carroll1522355211
Chickasaw2668626115
Choctaw116221110
Claiborne121433469
Clarke26008213331
Clay271665415
Coahoma36959313212
Copiah39667910213
Covington39008914239
De Soto2797531612026
Forrest1242920928259
Franklin108626415
George423863629
Greene193541576
Grenada33049615432
Hancock6684997215
Harrison3019341652175
Hinds29522541840137
Holmes24568110620
Humphreys117935349
Issaquena185600
Itawamba41128613524
Jackson2170829827338
Jasper297854452
Jefferson84431417
Jefferson Davis15664091
Jones1230719422743
Kemper1309354910
Lafayette764413019155
Lamar96251115512
Lauderdale10860274467104
Lawrence193830272
Leake3731809416
Lee1368419822343
Leflore426413623955
Lincoln496712220040
Lowndes955416426964
Madison1341825641471
Marion37879416124
Marshall56121146515
Monroe598715219155
Montgomery160047549
Neshoba611119121259
Newton3417678715
Noxubee165936386
Oktibbeha646511422936
Panola575511510315
Pearl River809018521042
Perry182445249
Pike507512513637
Pontotoc5574868613
Prentiss40727110115
Quitman9812100
Rankin2019232948066
Scott42138711619
Sharkey59320458
Simpson402810615920
Smith231541728
Stone3287498614
Sunflower396310112420
Tallahatchie208846507
Tate3975938019
Tippah40477512014
Tishomingo30238010227
Tunica140232182
Union53528413223
Walthall1936536913
Warren610014817338
Washington644214319341
Wayne3993588013
Webster1788366312
Wilkinson95534255
Winston28748913039
Yalobusha2070458222
Yazoo39958314920
Total446,8638,54010,9932,047

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

