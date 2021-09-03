3,352 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,352 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 446,863 with 8,540 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4038 107 87 18 Alcorn 4750 80 130 20 Amite 1823 49 57 9 Attala 2988 80 187 36 Benton 1307 26 47 10 Bolivar 5756 140 237 33 Calhoun 2423 36 36 6 Carroll 1522 35 52 11 Chickasaw 2668 62 61 15 Choctaw 1162 21 11 0 Claiborne 1214 33 46 9 Clarke 2600 82 133 31 Clay 2716 65 41 5 Coahoma 3695 93 132 12 Copiah 3966 79 102 13 Covington 3900 89 142 39 De Soto 27975 316 120 26 Forrest 12429 209 282 59 Franklin 1086 26 41 5 George 4238 63 62 9 Greene 1935 41 57 6 Grenada 3304 96 154 32 Hancock 6684 99 72 15 Harrison 30193 416 521 75 Hinds 29522 541 840 137 Holmes 2456 81 106 20 Humphreys 1179 35 34 9 Issaquena 185 6 0 0 Itawamba 4112 86 135 24 Jackson 21708 298 273 38 Jasper 2978 54 45 2 Jefferson 844 31 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1566 40 9 1 Jones 12307 194 227 43 Kemper 1309 35 49 10 Lafayette 7644 130 191 55 Lamar 9625 111 55 12 Lauderdale 10860 274 467 104 Lawrence 1938 30 27 2 Leake 3731 80 94 16 Lee 13684 198 223 43 Leflore 4264 136 239 55 Lincoln 4967 122 200 40 Lowndes 9554 164 269 64 Madison 13418 256 414 71 Marion 3787 94 161 24 Marshall 5612 114 65 15 Monroe 5987 152 191 55 Montgomery 1600 47 54 9 Neshoba 6111 191 212 59 Newton 3417 67 87 15 Noxubee 1659 36 38 6 Oktibbeha 6465 114 229 36 Panola 5755 115 103 15 Pearl River 8090 185 210 42 Perry 1824 45 24 9 Pike 5075 125 136 37 Pontotoc 5574 86 86 13 Prentiss 4072 71 101 15 Quitman 981 21 0 0 Rankin 20192 329 480 66 Scott 4213 87 116 19 Sharkey 593 20 45 8 Simpson 4028 106 159 20 Smith 2315 41 72 8 Stone 3287 49 86 14 Sunflower 3963 101 124 20 Tallahatchie 2088 46 50 7 Tate 3975 93 80 19 Tippah 4047 75 120 14 Tishomingo 3023 80 102 27 Tunica 1402 32 18 2 Union 5352 84 132 23 Walthall 1936 53 69 13 Warren 6100 148 173 38 Washington 6442 143 193 41 Wayne 3993 58 80 13 Webster 1788 36 63 12 Wilkinson 955 34 25 5 Winston 2874 89 130 39 Yalobusha 2070 45 82 22 Yazoo 3995 83 149 20 Total 446,863 8,540 10,993 2,047

