3,352 new coronavirus cases, 33 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,352 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 446,863 with 8,540 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4038
|107
|87
|18
|Alcorn
|4750
|80
|130
|20
|Amite
|1823
|49
|57
|9
|Attala
|2988
|80
|187
|36
|Benton
|1307
|26
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5756
|140
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2423
|36
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1522
|35
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2668
|62
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1162
|21
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1214
|33
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2600
|82
|133
|31
|Clay
|2716
|65
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3695
|93
|132
|12
|Copiah
|3966
|79
|102
|13
|Covington
|3900
|89
|142
|39
|De Soto
|27975
|316
|120
|26
|Forrest
|12429
|209
|282
|59
|Franklin
|1086
|26
|41
|5
|George
|4238
|63
|62
|9
|Greene
|1935
|41
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3304
|96
|154
|32
|Hancock
|6684
|99
|72
|15
|Harrison
|30193
|416
|521
|75
|Hinds
|29522
|541
|840
|137
|Holmes
|2456
|81
|106
|20
|Humphreys
|1179
|35
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|185
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4112
|86
|135
|24
|Jackson
|21708
|298
|273
|38
|Jasper
|2978
|54
|45
|2
|Jefferson
|844
|31
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1566
|40
|9
|1
|Jones
|12307
|194
|227
|43
|Kemper
|1309
|35
|49
|10
|Lafayette
|7644
|130
|191
|55
|Lamar
|9625
|111
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|10860
|274
|467
|104
|Lawrence
|1938
|30
|27
|2
|Leake
|3731
|80
|94
|16
|Lee
|13684
|198
|223
|43
|Leflore
|4264
|136
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4967
|122
|200
|40
|Lowndes
|9554
|164
|269
|64
|Madison
|13418
|256
|414
|71
|Marion
|3787
|94
|161
|24
|Marshall
|5612
|114
|65
|15
|Monroe
|5987
|152
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1600
|47
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|6111
|191
|212
|59
|Newton
|3417
|67
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1659
|36
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6465
|114
|229
|36
|Panola
|5755
|115
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|8090
|185
|210
|42
|Perry
|1824
|45
|24
|9
|Pike
|5075
|125
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|5574
|86
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4072
|71
|101
|15
|Quitman
|981
|21
|0
|0
|Rankin
|20192
|329
|480
|66
|Scott
|4213
|87
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|593
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4028
|106
|159
|20
|Smith
|2315
|41
|72
|8
|Stone
|3287
|49
|86
|14
|Sunflower
|3963
|101
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2088
|46
|50
|7
|Tate
|3975
|93
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4047
|75
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3023
|80
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1402
|32
|18
|2
|Union
|5352
|84
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1936
|53
|69
|13
|Warren
|6100
|148
|173
|38
|Washington
|6442
|143
|193
|41
|Wayne
|3993
|58
|80
|13
|Webster
|1788
|36
|63
|12
|Wilkinson
|955
|34
|25
|5
|Winston
|2874
|89
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2070
|45
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3995
|83
|149
|20
|Total
|446,863
|8,540
|10,993
|2,047
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.