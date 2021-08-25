3,385 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,385 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 420,174 with 8,180 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3910
|102
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|4414
|80
|129
|20
|Amite
|1683
|48
|57
|9
|Attala
|2837
|79
|187
|36
|Benton
|1255
|25
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5508
|140
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2264
|36
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1452
|34
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2509
|60
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1041
|21
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1181
|32
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2414
|81
|127
|31
|Clay
|2531
|60
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3464
|90
|132
|12
|Copiah
|3773
|75
|102
|12
|Covington
|3670
|87 *
|142
|39
|De Soto
|26328
|297
|120
|26
|Forrest
|11682
|193
|278
|59
|Franklin
|1009
|26
|41
|5
|George
|3825
|59
|62
|9
|Greene
|1808
|39
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3125
|92
|154
|32
|Hancock
|6160
|94
|71
|15
|Harrison
|28104
|379
|517
|73
|Hinds
|28101
|516
|831
|137
|Holmes
|2329
|78
|106
|20
|Humphreys
|1118
|34
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|184
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3771
|84
|135
|24
|Jackson
|20209
|281
|266
|37
|Jasper
|2820
|51
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|811
|31
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1483
|37
|9
|1
|Jones
|11542
|185 *
|227
|43
|Kemper
|1251
|34
|49
|10
|Lafayette
|7304
|129
|190
|55
|Lamar
|9181
|102
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|10219
|262
|459
|102
|Lawrence
|1809
|28
|27
|2
|Leake
|3540
|77
|92
|16
|Lee
|12786
|190
|223
|43
|Leflore
|4124
|131
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4658
|122
|199
|40
|Lowndes
|8922
|159
|266
|64
|Madison
|12793
|245
|409
|70
|Marion
|3545
|88
|160
|24
|Marshall
|5317
|108
|65
|15
|Monroe
|5423
|144
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1521
|47
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|5822
|187
|210
|59
|Newton
|3280
|67
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1572
|36
|37
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6045
|106
|227
|36
|Panola
|5403
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|7218
|174
|209
|41
|Perry
|1680
|42
|23
|9
|Pike
|4660
|122
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|5209
|83
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3778
|64
|101
|15
|Quitman
|938
|20
|0
|0
|Rankin
|19126
|319
|478
|66
|Scott
|4025
|83
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|570
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3775
|100
|159
|20
|Smith
|2212
|40
|72
|8
|Stone
|3062
|43
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3836
|99
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2021
|45
|50
|7
|Tate
|3782
|90
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3852
|75
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2804
|74
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1331
|29
|18
|2
|Union
|5072
|84
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1789
|53
|69
|13
|Warren
|5797
|139
|173
|38
|Washington
|6163
|142
|193
|41
|Wayne
|3609
|55
|80
|13
|Webster
|1605
|33
|62
|12
|Wilkinson
|908
|33
|25
|5
|Winston
|2683
|88
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1982
|43
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3857
|82
|149
|20
|Total
|420,174
|8,180
|10,925
|2,038
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.