3,385 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,385 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 420,174 with 8,180 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams39101028317
Alcorn44148012920
Amite168348579
Attala28377918736
Benton1255254710
Bolivar550814023733
Calhoun226436366
Carroll1452345211
Chickasaw2509606115
Choctaw104121110
Claiborne118132469
Clarke24148112731
Clay253160415
Coahoma34649013212
Copiah37737510212
Covington367087 *14239
De Soto2632829712026
Forrest1168219327859
Franklin100926415
George382559629
Greene180839576
Grenada31259215432
Hancock6160947115
Harrison2810437951773
Hinds28101516831137
Holmes23297810620
Humphreys111834349
Issaquena184600
Itawamba37718413524
Jackson2020928126637
Jasper282051442
Jefferson81131417
Jefferson Davis14833791
Jones11542185 *22743
Kemper1251344910
Lafayette730412919055
Lamar91811025512
Lauderdale10219262459102
Lawrence180928272
Leake3540779216
Lee1278619022343
Leflore412413123955
Lincoln465812219940
Lowndes892215926664
Madison1279324540970
Marion35458816024
Marshall53171086515
Monroe542314419155
Montgomery152147549
Neshoba582218721059
Newton3280678715
Noxubee157236376
Oktibbeha604510622736
Panola540311210415
Pearl River721817420941
Perry168042239
Pike466012213637
Pontotoc5209838613
Prentiss37786410115
Quitman9382000
Rankin1912631947866
Scott40258311619
Sharkey57020458
Simpson377510015920
Smith221240728
Stone3062438514
Sunflower38369912420
Tallahatchie202145507
Tate3782908019
Tippah38527512014
Tishomingo28047410227
Tunica133129182
Union50728413223
Walthall1789536913
Warren579713917338
Washington616314219341
Wayne3609558013
Webster1605336212
Wilkinson90833255
Winston26838813039
Yalobusha1982438222
Yazoo38578214920
Total420,1748,18010,9252,038

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

