3,385 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,385 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 420,174 with 8,180 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3910 102 83 17 Alcorn 4414 80 129 20 Amite 1683 48 57 9 Attala 2837 79 187 36 Benton 1255 25 47 10 Bolivar 5508 140 237 33 Calhoun 2264 36 36 6 Carroll 1452 34 52 11 Chickasaw 2509 60 61 15 Choctaw 1041 21 11 0 Claiborne 1181 32 46 9 Clarke 2414 81 127 31 Clay 2531 60 41 5 Coahoma 3464 90 132 12 Copiah 3773 75 102 12 Covington 3670 87 * 142 39 De Soto 26328 297 120 26 Forrest 11682 193 278 59 Franklin 1009 26 41 5 George 3825 59 62 9 Greene 1808 39 57 6 Grenada 3125 92 154 32 Hancock 6160 94 71 15 Harrison 28104 379 517 73 Hinds 28101 516 831 137 Holmes 2329 78 106 20 Humphreys 1118 34 34 9 Issaquena 184 6 0 0 Itawamba 3771 84 135 24 Jackson 20209 281 266 37 Jasper 2820 51 44 2 Jefferson 811 31 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1483 37 9 1 Jones 11542 185 * 227 43 Kemper 1251 34 49 10 Lafayette 7304 129 190 55 Lamar 9181 102 55 12 Lauderdale 10219 262 459 102 Lawrence 1809 28 27 2 Leake 3540 77 92 16 Lee 12786 190 223 43 Leflore 4124 131 239 55 Lincoln 4658 122 199 40 Lowndes 8922 159 266 64 Madison 12793 245 409 70 Marion 3545 88 160 24 Marshall 5317 108 65 15 Monroe 5423 144 191 55 Montgomery 1521 47 54 9 Neshoba 5822 187 210 59 Newton 3280 67 87 15 Noxubee 1572 36 37 6 Oktibbeha 6045 106 227 36 Panola 5403 112 104 15 Pearl River 7218 174 209 41 Perry 1680 42 23 9 Pike 4660 122 136 37 Pontotoc 5209 83 86 13 Prentiss 3778 64 101 15 Quitman 938 20 0 0 Rankin 19126 319 478 66 Scott 4025 83 116 19 Sharkey 570 20 45 8 Simpson 3775 100 159 20 Smith 2212 40 72 8 Stone 3062 43 85 14 Sunflower 3836 99 124 20 Tallahatchie 2021 45 50 7 Tate 3782 90 80 19 Tippah 3852 75 120 14 Tishomingo 2804 74 102 27 Tunica 1331 29 18 2 Union 5072 84 132 23 Walthall 1789 53 69 13 Warren 5797 139 173 38 Washington 6163 142 193 41 Wayne 3609 55 80 13 Webster 1605 33 62 12 Wilkinson 908 33 25 5 Winston 2683 88 130 39 Yalobusha 1982 43 82 22 Yazoo 3857 82 149 20 Total 420,174 8,180 10,925 2,038

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.