341 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 18,109 total cases with 847 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 341 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Ten new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 18,109 with 847 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Attala
|1
|Greene
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Sunflower
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Webster
|1
* 1 confirmed COVID-19 related death between May 13 and June 1 was identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:
|Lauderdale
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|222
|17
|43
|10
|Alcorn
|23
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|66
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|319
|21
|89
|18
|Benton
|16
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|179
|11
|19
|4
|Calhoun
|74
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|121
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|154
|15
|35
|10
|Choctaw
|62
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|129
|7
|42
|6
|Clarke
|163
|21
|17
|9
|Clay
|137
|4
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|141
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|360
|4
|1
|0
|Covington
|189
|2
|1
|0
|Desoto
|642
|11
|18
|4
|Forrest
|649
|40
|93
|28
|Franklin
|29
|2
|3
|1
|George
|32
|2
|1
|0
|Greene
|44
|2
|15
|0
|Grenada
|133
|4
|17
|2
|Hancock
|93
|12
|9
|3
|Harrison
|299
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|1186
|26
|86
|13
|Holmes
|457
|31
|96
|15
|Humphreys
|75
|8
|17
|6
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|93
|8
|33
|7
|Jackson
|338
|16
|38
|5
|Jasper
|185
|4
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|49
|1
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|84
|3
|3
|1
|Jones
|792
|36
|112
|21
|Kemper
|166
|11
|37
|8
|Lafayette
|156
|4
|40
|1
|Lamar
|272
|5
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|793
|71
|179
|45
|Lawrence
|109
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|469
|12
|2
|0
|Lee
|248
|9
|35
|3
|Leflore
|322
|43
|110
|29
|Lincoln
|308
|32
|92
|25
|Lowndes
|277
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|832
|29
|100
|15
|Marion
|129
|9
|15
|2
|Marshall
|96
|3
|1
|0
|Monroe
|285
|25
|93
|22
|Montgomery
|88
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|805
|48
|69
|22
|Newton
|307
|5
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|206
|6
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|307
|16
|95
|13
|Panola
|105
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|221
|31
|45
|11
|Perry
|52
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|211
|11
|14
|6
|Pontotoc
|62
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|62
|3
|21
|3
|Quitman
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|498
|10
|3
|0
|Scott
|677
|12
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|112
|0
|2
|0
|Smith
|172
|11
|51
|8
|Stone
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|105
|4
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|35
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|112
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|87
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|42
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|60
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|90
|7
|19
|6
|Walthall
|82
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|223
|12
|38
|8
|Washington
|221
|8
|7
|1
|Wayne
|335
|5
|1
|0
|Webster
|98
|7
|41
|6
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|136
|1
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|123
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|321
|6
|18
|2
|Total
|18,109
|847
|2,112
|440
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.