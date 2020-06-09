341 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 18,109 total cases with 847 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 341 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Ten new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 18,109 with 847 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala 1 Greene 1 Humphreys 1 Leflore 1 Neshoba 1 Rankin 1 Sunflower 1 Wayne 1 Webster 1

* 1 confirmed COVID-19 related death between May 13 and June 1 was identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Lauderdale 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 222 17 43 10 Alcorn 23 1 0 0 Amite 66 2 12 2 Attala 319 21 89 18 Benton 16 0 1 0 Bolivar 179 11 19 4 Calhoun 74 4 23 4 Carroll 121 11 45 9 Chickasaw 154 15 35 10 Choctaw 62 2 0 0 Claiborne 129 7 42 6 Clarke 163 21 17 9 Clay 137 4 0 0 Coahoma 141 4 0 0 Copiah 360 4 1 0 Covington 189 2 1 0 Desoto 642 11 18 4 Forrest 649 40 93 28 Franklin 29 2 3 1 George 32 2 1 0 Greene 44 2 15 0 Grenada 133 4 17 2 Hancock 93 12 9 3 Harrison 299 7 3 2 Hinds 1186 26 86 13 Holmes 457 31 96 15 Humphreys 75 8 17 6 Issaquena 0 0 0 0 Itawamba 93 8 33 7 Jackson 338 16 38 5 Jasper 185 4 0 0 Jefferson 49 1 0 0 Jefferson Davis 84 3 3 1 Jones 792 36 112 21 Kemper 166 11 37 8 Lafayette 156 4 40 1 Lamar 272 5 3 2 Lauderdale 793 71 179 45 Lawrence 109 1 0 0 Leake 469 12 2 0 Lee 248 9 35 3 Leflore 322 43 110 29 Lincoln 308 32 92 25 Lowndes 277 9 19 5 Madison 832 29 100 15 Marion 129 9 15 2 Marshall 96 3 1 0 Monroe 285 25 93 22 Montgomery 88 1 0 0 Neshoba 805 48 69 22 Newton 307 5 4 0 Noxubee 206 6 15 3 Oktibbeha 307 16 95 13 Panola 105 3 0 0 Pearl River 221 31 45 11 Perry 52 3 0 0 Pike 211 11 14 6 Pontotoc 62 3 3 1 Prentiss 62 3 21 3 Quitman 32 0 0 0 Rankin 498 10 3 0 Scott 677 12 13 2 Sharkey 7 0 0 0 Simpson 112 0 2 0 Smith 172 11 51 8 Stone 33 0 0 0 Sunflower 105 4 0 0 Tallahatchie 35 1 0 0 Tate 112 1 2 0 Tippah 87 11 0 0 Tishomingo 42 0 1 0 Tunica 60 3 12 2 Union 90 7 19 6 Walthall 82 0 0 0 Warren 223 12 38 8 Washington 221 8 7 1 Wayne 335 5 1 0 Webster 98 7 41 6 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 136 1 0 0 Yalobusha 123 7 35 7 Yazoo 321 6 18 2 Total 18,109 847 2,112 440

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

