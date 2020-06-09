Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

341 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 18,109 total cases with 847 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 341 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Ten new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 18,109 with 847 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Attala1
Greene1
Humphreys1
Leflore1
Neshoba1
Rankin1
Sunflower1
Wayne1
Webster1

1 confirmed COVID-19 related death between May 13 and June 1 was identified through death certificate reports. The additional deaths are reported in the following counties:

Lauderdale1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams222174310
Alcorn23100
Amite662122
Attala319218918
Benton16010
Bolivar17911194
Calhoun744234
Carroll12111459
Chickasaw154153510
Choctaw62200
Claiborne1297426
Clarke16321179
Clay137400
Coahoma141400
Copiah360410
Covington189210
Desoto64211184
Forrest649409328
Franklin29231
George32210
Greene442150
Grenada1334172
Hancock931293
Harrison299732
Hinds1186268613
Holmes457319615
Humphreys758176
Issaquena0000
Itawamba938337
Jackson33816385
Jasper185400
Jefferson49100
Jefferson Davis84331
Jones7923611221
Kemper16611378
Lafayette1564401
Lamar272532
Lauderdale7937117945
Lawrence109100
Leake4691220
Lee2489353
Leflore3224311029
Lincoln308329225
Lowndes2779195
Madison8322910015
Marion1299152
Marshall96310
Monroe285259322
Montgomery88100
Neshoba805486922
Newton307540
Noxubee2066153
Oktibbeha307169513
Panola105300
Pearl River221314511
Perry52300
Pike21111146
Pontotoc62331
Prentiss623213
Quitman32000
Rankin4981030
Scott67712132
Sharkey7000
Simpson112020
Smith17211518
Stone33000
Sunflower105400
Tallahatchie35100
Tate112120
Tippah871100
Tishomingo42010
Tunica603122
Union907196
Walthall82000
Warren22312388
Washington221871
Wayne335510
Webster987416
Wilkinson85952
Winston136100
Yalobusha1237357
Yazoo3216182
Total18,1098472,112440

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories