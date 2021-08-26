3,425 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,425 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 34 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 423,599 with 8,214 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams39221028317
Alcorn44408013020
Amite168448579
Attala28407918736
Benton1256254710
Bolivar551414023733
Calhoun229136366
Carroll1462345211
Chickasaw2524606115
Choctaw105021110
Claiborne118932469
Clarke24368112931
Clay255960415
Coahoma34799013212
Copiah37897510212
Covington37238714239
De Soto2654030012026
Forrest1179919528059
Franklin101626415
George386759629
Greene181739576
Grenada31539215432
Hancock6223947115
Harrison2847238151873
Hinds28293516832137
Holmes23507910620
Humphreys112034349
Issaquena184600
Itawamba38108413524
Jackson2044028626637
Jasper283851452
Jefferson81531417
Jefferson Davis14983791
Jones1163618722743
Kemper1256344910
Lafayette732612919055
Lamar92411035512
Lauderdale10278263459102
Lawrence182729272
Leake3562799216
Lee1290019022343
Leflore414313123955
Lincoln468912219940
Lowndes901115926664
Madison1288724641070
Marion35998816024
Marshall53571106515
Monroe555514419155
Montgomery153347549
Neshoba586018821059
Newton3290678715
Noxubee158436376
Oktibbeha607910922736
Panola543211210415
Pearl River733217520942
Perry169742239
Pike469512213637
Pontotoc5241838613
Prentiss38176410115
Quitman9392000
Rankin1926932047866
Scott40608311619
Sharkey57220458
Simpson378910115920
Smith222440728
Stone3096438514
Sunflower384210012420
Tallahatchie202445507
Tate3792908019
Tippah38717512014
Tishomingo28417510227
Tunica134529182
Union51028413223
Walthall1809536913
Warren584813917338
Washington618414219341
Wayne3661568013
Webster1633346212
Wilkinson90833255
Winston27138813039
Yalobusha1986438222
Yazoo38718214920
Total423,5998,21410,9342,039

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

