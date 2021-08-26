3,425 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,425 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 34 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 423,599 with 8,214 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3922 102 83 17 Alcorn 4440 80 130 20 Amite 1684 48 57 9 Attala 2840 79 187 36 Benton 1256 25 47 10 Bolivar 5514 140 237 33 Calhoun 2291 36 36 6 Carroll 1462 34 52 11 Chickasaw 2524 60 61 15 Choctaw 1050 21 11 0 Claiborne 1189 32 46 9 Clarke 2436 81 129 31 Clay 2559 60 41 5 Coahoma 3479 90 132 12 Copiah 3789 75 102 12 Covington 3723 87 142 39 De Soto 26540 300 120 26 Forrest 11799 195 280 59 Franklin 1016 26 41 5 George 3867 59 62 9 Greene 1817 39 57 6 Grenada 3153 92 154 32 Hancock 6223 94 71 15 Harrison 28472 381 518 73 Hinds 28293 516 832 137 Holmes 2350 79 106 20 Humphreys 1120 34 34 9 Issaquena 184 6 0 0 Itawamba 3810 84 135 24 Jackson 20440 286 266 37 Jasper 2838 51 45 2 Jefferson 815 31 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1498 37 9 1 Jones 11636 187 227 43 Kemper 1256 34 49 10 Lafayette 7326 129 190 55 Lamar 9241 103 55 12 Lauderdale 10278 263 459 102 Lawrence 1827 29 27 2 Leake 3562 79 92 16 Lee 12900 190 223 43 Leflore 4143 131 239 55 Lincoln 4689 122 199 40 Lowndes 9011 159 266 64 Madison 12887 246 410 70 Marion 3599 88 160 24 Marshall 5357 110 65 15 Monroe 5555 144 191 55 Montgomery 1533 47 54 9 Neshoba 5860 188 210 59 Newton 3290 67 87 15 Noxubee 1584 36 37 6 Oktibbeha 6079 109 227 36 Panola 5432 112 104 15 Pearl River 7332 175 209 42 Perry 1697 42 23 9 Pike 4695 122 136 37 Pontotoc 5241 83 86 13 Prentiss 3817 64 101 15 Quitman 939 20 0 0 Rankin 19269 320 478 66 Scott 4060 83 116 19 Sharkey 572 20 45 8 Simpson 3789 101 159 20 Smith 2224 40 72 8 Stone 3096 43 85 14 Sunflower 3842 100 124 20 Tallahatchie 2024 45 50 7 Tate 3792 90 80 19 Tippah 3871 75 120 14 Tishomingo 2841 75 102 27 Tunica 1345 29 18 2 Union 5102 84 132 23 Walthall 1809 53 69 13 Warren 5848 139 173 38 Washington 6184 142 193 41 Wayne 3661 56 80 13 Webster 1633 34 62 12 Wilkinson 908 33 25 5 Winston 2713 88 130 39 Yalobusha 1986 43 82 22 Yazoo 3871 82 149 20 Total 423,599 8,214 10,934 2,039

