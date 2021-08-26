3,425 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,425 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 34 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 423,599 with 8,214 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3922
|102
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|4440
|80
|130
|20
|Amite
|1684
|48
|57
|9
|Attala
|2840
|79
|187
|36
|Benton
|1256
|25
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5514
|140
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|2291
|36
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1462
|34
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2524
|60
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1050
|21
|11
|0
|Claiborne
|1189
|32
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2436
|81
|129
|31
|Clay
|2559
|60
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3479
|90
|132
|12
|Copiah
|3789
|75
|102
|12
|Covington
|3723
|87
|142
|39
|De Soto
|26540
|300
|120
|26
|Forrest
|11799
|195
|280
|59
|Franklin
|1016
|26
|41
|5
|George
|3867
|59
|62
|9
|Greene
|1817
|39
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3153
|92
|154
|32
|Hancock
|6223
|94
|71
|15
|Harrison
|28472
|381
|518
|73
|Hinds
|28293
|516
|832
|137
|Holmes
|2350
|79
|106
|20
|Humphreys
|1120
|34
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|184
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3810
|84
|135
|24
|Jackson
|20440
|286
|266
|37
|Jasper
|2838
|51
|45
|2
|Jefferson
|815
|31
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1498
|37
|9
|1
|Jones
|11636
|187
|227
|43
|Kemper
|1256
|34
|49
|10
|Lafayette
|7326
|129
|190
|55
|Lamar
|9241
|103
|55
|12
|Lauderdale
|10278
|263
|459
|102
|Lawrence
|1827
|29
|27
|2
|Leake
|3562
|79
|92
|16
|Lee
|12900
|190
|223
|43
|Leflore
|4143
|131
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4689
|122
|199
|40
|Lowndes
|9011
|159
|266
|64
|Madison
|12887
|246
|410
|70
|Marion
|3599
|88
|160
|24
|Marshall
|5357
|110
|65
|15
|Monroe
|5555
|144
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1533
|47
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|5860
|188
|210
|59
|Newton
|3290
|67
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1584
|36
|37
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6079
|109
|227
|36
|Panola
|5432
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|7332
|175
|209
|42
|Perry
|1697
|42
|23
|9
|Pike
|4695
|122
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|5241
|83
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3817
|64
|101
|15
|Quitman
|939
|20
|0
|0
|Rankin
|19269
|320
|478
|66
|Scott
|4060
|83
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|572
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3789
|101
|159
|20
|Smith
|2224
|40
|72
|8
|Stone
|3096
|43
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3842
|100
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2024
|45
|50
|7
|Tate
|3792
|90
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3871
|75
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2841
|75
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1345
|29
|18
|2
|Union
|5102
|84
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1809
|53
|69
|13
|Warren
|5848
|139
|173
|38
|Washington
|6184
|142
|193
|41
|Wayne
|3661
|56
|80
|13
|Webster
|1633
|34
|62
|12
|Wilkinson
|908
|33
|25
|5
|Winston
|2713
|88
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1986
|43
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3871
|82
|149
|20
|Total
|423,599
|8,214
|10,934
|2,039
