343 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 343 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 504,009 with 10,064 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4622 120 88 18 Alcorn 5701 102 130 20 Amite 2064 56 57 9 Attala 3352 90 189 36 Benton 1500 39 47 10 Bolivar 6339 150 239 33 Calhoun 2806 47 44 7 Carroll 1697 40 52 11 Chickasaw 3031 67 61 15 Choctaw 1347 27 12 0 Claiborne 1331 38 46 9 Clarke 2971 94 133 32 Clay 3093 77 41 5 Coahoma 4186 108 138 14 Copiah 4500 92 104 14 Covington 4303 94 142 39 De Soto 32375 412 124 26 Forrest 13521 253 283 60 Franklin 1211 28 44 5 George 5043 79 73 9 Greene 2211 49 57 6 Grenada 3732 108 156 32 Hancock 7755 130 72 15 Harrison 34445 541 533 77 Hinds 32114 632 853 139 Holmes 2688 88 109 20 Humphreys 1299 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4654 105 135 24 Jackson 24569 386 283 41 Jasper 3367 65 46 2 Jefferson 958 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1 Jones 13911 243 237 43 Kemper 1422 41 50 10 Lafayette 8592 140 199 56 Lamar 10536 138 56 12 Lauderdale 12040 318 481 107 Lawrence 2137 40 27 2 Leake 4100 88 99 17 Lee 15689 235 225 43 Leflore 4678 144 240 55 Lincoln 5474 135 205 40 Lowndes 11099 192 279 66 Madison 14677 281 416 72 Marion 4238 108 162 24 Marshall 6503 136 69 17 Monroe 6807 178 191 55 Montgomery 1801 57 64 10 Neshoba 6658 206 228 60 Newton 3833 79 87 15 Noxubee 1871 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7158 133 270 40 Panola 6579 131 103 15 Pearl River 9582 238 210 42 Perry 2070 56 24 9 Pike 5862 154 174 43 Pontotoc 6769 104 86 13 Prentiss 4746 82 101 15 Quitman 1069 28 0 0 Rankin 22117 392 492 69 Scott 4742 98 117 19 Sharkey 642 20 45 8 Simpson 4466 116 163 20 Smith 2675 51 71 8 Stone 3609 64 88 14 Sunflower 4248 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2293 52 50 7 Tate 4639 111 80 19 Tippah 4729 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3627 92 103 28 Tunica 1606 39 19 3 Union 6092 94 132 23 Walthall 2196 64 69 14 Warren 6757 176 174 38 Washington 7469 162 202 41 Wayne 4409 72 80 13 Webster 2035 46 67 14 Wilkinson 1051 39 25 6 Winston 3158 91 131 39 Yalobusha 2379 47 82 22 Yazoo 4466 88 152 20 Total 504,009 10,064 11,286 2,091

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.