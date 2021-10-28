343 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 343 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 504,009 with 10,064 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46221208818
Alcorn570110213020
Amite206456579
Attala33529018936
Benton1500394710
Bolivar633915023933
Calhoun280647447
Carroll1697405211
Chickasaw3031676115
Choctaw134727120
Claiborne133138469
Clarke29719413332
Clay309377415
Coahoma418610813814
Copiah45009210414
Covington43039414239
De Soto3237541212426
Forrest1352125328360
Franklin121128445
George504379739
Greene221149576
Grenada373210815632
Hancock77551307215
Harrison3444554153377
Hinds32114632853139
Holmes26888810920
Humphreys129938359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba465410513524
Jackson2456938628341
Jasper336765462
Jefferson95834417
Jefferson Davis17254391
Jones1391124323743
Kemper1422415010
Lafayette859214019956
Lamar105361385612
Lauderdale12040318481107
Lawrence213740272
Leake4100889917
Lee1568923522543
Leflore467814424055
Lincoln547413520540
Lowndes1109919227966
Madison1467728141672
Marion423810816224
Marshall65031366917
Monroe680717819155
Montgomery1801576410
Neshoba665820622860
Newton3833798715
Noxubee187140416
Oktibbeha715813327040
Panola657913110315
Pearl River958223821042
Perry207056249
Pike586215417443
Pontotoc67691048613
Prentiss47468210115
Quitman10692800
Rankin2211739249269
Scott47429811719
Sharkey64220458
Simpson446611616320
Smith267551718
Stone3609648814
Sunflower424810512420
Tallahatchie229352507
Tate46391118019
Tippah47298112014
Tishomingo36279210328
Tunica160639193
Union60929413223
Walthall2196646914
Warren675717617438
Washington746916220241
Wayne4409728013
Webster2035466714
Wilkinson105139256
Winston31589113139
Yalobusha2379478222
Yazoo44668815220
Total504,00910,06411,2862,091

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

