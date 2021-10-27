344 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 344 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 503,666 with 10,059 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46181208818
Alcorn569810213020
Amite206256579
Attala33529018936
Benton1494394710
Bolivar633215023933
Calhoun280147447
Carroll1696395211
Chickasaw3031676115
Choctaw134527120
Claiborne132938469
Clarke29649413332
Clay309277415
Coahoma418210813814
Copiah45009210414
Covington43019414239
De Soto3234341112426
Forrest1350925328360
Franklin120828445
George504179739
Greene220949576
Grenada373210815632
Hancock77531307215
Harrison3442354153277
Hinds32087631853139
Holmes26878810920
Humphreys129938359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba465310513524
Jackson2455738628341
Jasper336665462
Jefferson95834417
Jefferson Davis17244391
Jones1390424323743
Kemper1422415010
Lafayette858814019956
Lamar105341385612
Lauderdale12038318481107
Lawrence213740272
Leake4100889917
Lee1567123522543
Leflore467714424055
Lincoln547413520540
Lowndes1109719227966
Madison1466828141672
Marion423610816224
Marshall64951356917
Monroe680217819155
Montgomery1801576410
Neshoba665820622860
Newton3834798715
Noxubee187140416
Oktibbeha715513327040
Panola657213110315
Pearl River956423821042
Perry206856249
Pike585915417443
Pontotoc67611048613
Prentiss47338210115
Quitman10692800
Rankin2211039249269
Scott47409811719
Sharkey64220458
Simpson446711616320
Smith267251728
Stone3607648814
Sunflower424810512420
Tallahatchie229152507
Tate46361118019
Tippah47278112014
Tishomingo36239210328
Tunica160539193
Union60859413223
Walthall2195646914
Warren675417617438
Washington745916120241
Wayne4408728013
Webster2034466714
Wilkinson105139256
Winston31539113139
Yalobusha2375478222
Yazoo44578815220
Total503,66610,05911,2862,091

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

