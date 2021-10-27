344 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 344 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 503,666 with 10,059 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4618
|120
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5698
|102
|130
|20
|Amite
|2062
|56
|57
|9
|Attala
|3352
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1494
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6332
|150
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2801
|47
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1696
|39
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3031
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1345
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1329
|38
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2964
|94
|133
|32
|Clay
|3092
|77
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4182
|108
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4500
|92
|104
|14
|Covington
|4301
|94
|142
|39
|De Soto
|32343
|411
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13509
|253
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1208
|28
|44
|5
|George
|5041
|79
|73
|9
|Greene
|2209
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3732
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7753
|130
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34423
|541
|532
|77
|Hinds
|32087
|631
|853
|139
|Holmes
|2687
|88
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1299
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4653
|105
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24557
|386
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3366
|65
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|958
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1724
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|13904
|243
|237
|43
|Kemper
|1422
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8588
|140
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10534
|138
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12038
|318
|481
|107
|Lawrence
|2137
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4100
|88
|99
|17
|Lee
|15671
|235
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4677
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5474
|135
|205
|40
|Lowndes
|11097
|192
|279
|66
|Madison
|14668
|281
|416
|72
|Marion
|4236
|108
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6495
|135
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6802
|178
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1801
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6658
|206
|228
|60
|Newton
|3834
|79
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1871
|40
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7155
|133
|270
|40
|Panola
|6572
|131
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9564
|238
|210
|42
|Perry
|2068
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5859
|154
|174
|43
|Pontotoc
|6761
|104
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4733
|82
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1069
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22110
|392
|492
|69
|Scott
|4740
|98
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|642
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4467
|116
|163
|20
|Smith
|2672
|51
|72
|8
|Stone
|3607
|64
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4248
|105
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2291
|52
|50
|7
|Tate
|4636
|111
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4727
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3623
|92
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1605
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6085
|94
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2195
|64
|69
|14
|Warren
|6754
|176
|174
|38
|Washington
|7459
|161
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4408
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2034
|46
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1051
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3153
|91
|131
|39
|Yalobusha
|2375
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4457
|88
|152
|20
|Total
|503,666
|10,059
|11,286
|2,091
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.