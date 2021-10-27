344 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 344 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 503,666 with 10,059 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4618 120 88 18 Alcorn 5698 102 130 20 Amite 2062 56 57 9 Attala 3352 90 189 36 Benton 1494 39 47 10 Bolivar 6332 150 239 33 Calhoun 2801 47 44 7 Carroll 1696 39 52 11 Chickasaw 3031 67 61 15 Choctaw 1345 27 12 0 Claiborne 1329 38 46 9 Clarke 2964 94 133 32 Clay 3092 77 41 5 Coahoma 4182 108 138 14 Copiah 4500 92 104 14 Covington 4301 94 142 39 De Soto 32343 411 124 26 Forrest 13509 253 283 60 Franklin 1208 28 44 5 George 5041 79 73 9 Greene 2209 49 57 6 Grenada 3732 108 156 32 Hancock 7753 130 72 15 Harrison 34423 541 532 77 Hinds 32087 631 853 139 Holmes 2687 88 109 20 Humphreys 1299 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4653 105 135 24 Jackson 24557 386 283 41 Jasper 3366 65 46 2 Jefferson 958 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1724 43 9 1 Jones 13904 243 237 43 Kemper 1422 41 50 10 Lafayette 8588 140 199 56 Lamar 10534 138 56 12 Lauderdale 12038 318 481 107 Lawrence 2137 40 27 2 Leake 4100 88 99 17 Lee 15671 235 225 43 Leflore 4677 144 240 55 Lincoln 5474 135 205 40 Lowndes 11097 192 279 66 Madison 14668 281 416 72 Marion 4236 108 162 24 Marshall 6495 135 69 17 Monroe 6802 178 191 55 Montgomery 1801 57 64 10 Neshoba 6658 206 228 60 Newton 3834 79 87 15 Noxubee 1871 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7155 133 270 40 Panola 6572 131 103 15 Pearl River 9564 238 210 42 Perry 2068 56 24 9 Pike 5859 154 174 43 Pontotoc 6761 104 86 13 Prentiss 4733 82 101 15 Quitman 1069 28 0 0 Rankin 22110 392 492 69 Scott 4740 98 117 19 Sharkey 642 20 45 8 Simpson 4467 116 163 20 Smith 2672 51 72 8 Stone 3607 64 88 14 Sunflower 4248 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2291 52 50 7 Tate 4636 111 80 19 Tippah 4727 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3623 92 103 28 Tunica 1605 39 19 3 Union 6085 94 132 23 Walthall 2195 64 69 14 Warren 6754 176 174 38 Washington 7459 161 202 41 Wayne 4408 72 80 13 Webster 2034 46 67 14 Wilkinson 1051 39 25 6 Winston 3153 91 131 39 Yalobusha 2375 47 82 22 Yazoo 4457 88 152 20 Total 503,666 10,059 11,286 2,091

