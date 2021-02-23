348 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 348 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 291,222 with 6,577 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2323747215
Alcorn28976013020
Amite110632547
Attala20566917436
Benton925244510
Bolivar456712023231
Calhoun155327364
Carroll117123519
Chickasaw2002505815
Choctaw6931610
Claiborne97329459
Clarke16767112331
Clay177348385
Coahoma27226512911
Copiah2733578111
Covington24627713639
De Soto1947022611324
Forrest705513522550
Franklin75319394
George229545597
Greene126333526
Grenada24457615532
Hancock3377736814
Harrison1638527348265
Hinds18555383806129
Holmes18147010420
Humphreys91226348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba28847113423
Jackson1240121623533
Jasper210343432
Jefferson60827407
Jefferson Davis9983181
Jones783614421841
Kemper89222449
Lafayette568811318755
Lamar5793795313
Lauderdale673522544199
Lawrence118420272
Leake2508708815
Lee963516022241
Leflore334611823752
Lincoln34379918338
Lowndes598913725662
Madison935319336569
Marion24947815824
Marshall3979926415
Monroe397112519055
Montgomery120537549
Neshoba374616620358
Newton2225518715
Noxubee122429356
Oktibbeha43809122136
Panola42409210213
Pearl River407012718634
Perry120133217
Pike29779212734
Pontotoc4060668610
Prentiss2671589915
Quitman7661400
Rankin1249826039061
Scott29136711518
Sharkey48817438
Simpson26927815820
Smith151131658
Stone1707298414
Sunflower31578512120
Tallahatchie169039507
Tate2991728019
Tippah27526512014
Tishomingo21096510227
Tunica97923182
Union39137213123
Walthall1230406913
Warren409111316937
Washington512412819139
Wayne2501406911
Webster1086296111
Wilkinson62226255
Winston22017413039
Yalobusha1419368222
Yazoo28266213918
Total291,2226,57710,3681,941

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

