348 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 348 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 291,222 with 6,577 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2323 74 72 15 Alcorn 2897 60 130 20 Amite 1106 32 54 7 Attala 2056 69 174 36 Benton 925 24 45 10 Bolivar 4567 120 232 31 Calhoun 1553 27 36 4 Carroll 1171 23 51 9 Chickasaw 2002 50 58 15 Choctaw 693 16 1 0 Claiborne 973 29 45 9 Clarke 1676 71 123 31 Clay 1773 48 38 5 Coahoma 2722 65 129 11 Copiah 2733 57 81 11 Covington 2462 77 136 39 De Soto 19470 226 113 24 Forrest 7055 135 225 50 Franklin 753 19 39 4 George 2295 45 59 7 Greene 1263 33 52 6 Grenada 2445 76 155 32 Hancock 3377 73 68 14 Harrison 16385 273 482 65 Hinds 18555 383 806 129 Holmes 1814 70 104 20 Humphreys 912 26 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2884 71 134 23 Jackson 12401 216 235 33 Jasper 2103 43 43 2 Jefferson 608 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 998 31 8 1 Jones 7836 144 218 41 Kemper 892 22 44 9 Lafayette 5688 113 187 55 Lamar 5793 79 53 13 Lauderdale 6735 225 441 99 Lawrence 1184 20 27 2 Leake 2508 70 88 15 Lee 9635 160 222 41 Leflore 3346 118 237 52 Lincoln 3437 99 183 38 Lowndes 5989 137 256 62 Madison 9353 193 365 69 Marion 2494 78 158 24 Marshall 3979 92 64 15 Monroe 3971 125 190 55 Montgomery 1205 37 54 9 Neshoba 3746 166 203 58 Newton 2225 51 87 15 Noxubee 1224 29 35 6 Oktibbeha 4380 91 221 36 Panola 4240 92 102 13 Pearl River 4070 127 186 34 Perry 1201 33 21 7 Pike 2977 92 127 34 Pontotoc 4060 66 86 10 Prentiss 2671 58 99 15 Quitman 766 14 0 0 Rankin 12498 260 390 61 Scott 2913 67 115 18 Sharkey 488 17 43 8 Simpson 2692 78 158 20 Smith 1511 31 65 8 Stone 1707 29 84 14 Sunflower 3157 85 121 20 Tallahatchie 1690 39 50 7 Tate 2991 72 80 19 Tippah 2752 65 120 14 Tishomingo 2109 65 102 27 Tunica 979 23 18 2 Union 3913 72 131 23 Walthall 1230 40 69 13 Warren 4091 113 169 37 Washington 5124 128 191 39 Wayne 2501 40 69 11 Webster 1086 29 61 11 Wilkinson 622 26 25 5 Winston 2201 74 130 39 Yalobusha 1419 36 82 22 Yazoo 2826 62 139 18 Total 291,222 6,577 10,368 1,941

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.