3,488 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,488 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 368,549 with 7,685 deaths.
According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the numbers will translate into around 73 deaths in the coming days based on historical trends.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3619
|90
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3759
|75
|130
|20
|Amite
|1458
|43
|57
|9
|Attala
|2447
|74
|187
|36
|Benton
|1120
|25
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|5160
|134
|237
|33
|Calhoun
|1889
|33
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1309
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2291
|60
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|867
|19
|10
|0
|Claiborne
|1081
|31
|46
|9
|Clarke
|1985
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|2153
|55
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3233
|86
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3425
|69
|99
|12
|Covington
|3226
|85
|140
|39
|De Soto
|24216
|286
|113
|24
|Forrest
|9860
|164
|265
|53
|Franklin
|909
|24
|41
|5
|George
|3090
|52
|61
|9
|Greene
|1524
|35
|56
|6
|Grenada
|2805
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|4725
|88
|70
|14
|Harrison
|23161
|343
|502
|72
|Hinds
|25616
|464
|825
|135
|Holmes
|2099
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|1045
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|178
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3287
|82
|135
|24
|Jackson
|17086
|263
|248
|36
|Jasper
|2468
|48
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|746
|29
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1289
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|9760
|174
|225
|43
|Kemper
|1107
|30
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6858
|127
|187
|55
|Lamar
|7924
|92
|54
|12
|Lauderdale
|8811
|246
|457
|102
|Lawrence
|1530
|27
|27
|2
|Leake
|3061
|77
|92
|16
|Lee
|11418
|181
|223
|43
|Leflore
|3789
|125
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4321
|116
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|7557
|153
|262
|63
|Madison
|11559
|233
|401
|70
|Marion
|3048
|83
|160
|24
|Marshall
|4902
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4546
|138
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1380
|45
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4938
|182
|209
|59
|Newton
|2861
|65
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1416
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|5311
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4895
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|5745
|158
|199
|40
|Perry
|1425
|38
|23
|8
|Pike
|3934
|116
|136
|37
|Pontotoc
|4656
|74
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3177
|64
|100
|15
|Quitman
|892
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|16575
|299
|469
|65
|Scott
|3622
|77
|116
|18
|Sharkey
|531
|18
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3393
|93
|160
|20
|Smith
|1918
|37
|68
|8
|Stone
|2586
|38
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3590
|95
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1888
|44
|50
|7
|Tate
|3610
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3327
|71
|121
|14
|Tishomingo
|2474
|70
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1189
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4569
|79
|132
|23
|Walthall
|1580
|50
|69
|13
|Warren
|4970
|128
|169
|38
|Washington
|5784
|140
|193
|41
|Wayne
|3040
|46
|79
|11
|Webster
|1314
|32
|62
|12
|Wilkinson
|822
|33
|25
|5
|Winston
|2461
|85
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1797
|41
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3562
|77
|149
|20
|Total
|368,549
|7,685
|10,787
|2,016
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
