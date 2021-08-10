3,488 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,488 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 368,549 with 7,685 deaths.

According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the numbers will translate into around 73 deaths in the coming days based on historical trends.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3619908317
Alcorn37597513020
Amite145843579
Attala24477418736
Benton1120254710
Bolivar516013423733
Calhoun188933366
Carroll1309315110
Chickasaw2291606115
Choctaw86719100
Claiborne108131469
Clarke19858012331
Clay215355415
Coahoma32338612912
Copiah3425699912
Covington32268514039
De Soto2421628611324
Forrest986016426553
Franklin90924415
George309052619
Greene152435566
Grenada28058815432
Hancock4725887014
Harrison2316134350272
Hinds25616464825135
Holmes20997410420
Humphreys104533349
Issaquena178600
Itawamba32878213524
Jackson1708626324836
Jasper246848442
Jefferson74629417
Jefferson Davis12893491
Jones976017422543
Kemper110730449
Lafayette685812718755
Lamar7924925412
Lauderdale8811246457102
Lawrence153027272
Leake3061779216
Lee1141818122343
Leflore378912523955
Lincoln432111619840
Lowndes755715326263
Madison1155923340170
Marion30488316024
Marshall49021066515
Monroe454613819155
Montgomery138045549
Neshoba493818220959
Newton2861658715
Noxubee141635356
Oktibbeha53119822236
Panola489511210415
Pearl River574515819940
Perry142538238
Pike393411613637
Pontotoc4656748613
Prentiss31776410015
Quitman8921900
Rankin1657529946965
Scott36227711618
Sharkey53118458
Simpson33939316020
Smith191837688
Stone2586388514
Sunflower35909512420
Tallahatchie188844507
Tate3610888019
Tippah33277112114
Tishomingo24747010227
Tunica118927182
Union45697913223
Walthall1580506913
Warren497012816938
Washington578414019341
Wayne3040467911
Webster1314326212
Wilkinson82233255
Winston24618513039
Yalobusha1797418222
Yazoo35627714920
Total368,5497,68510,7872,016

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

