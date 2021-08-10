3,488 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,488 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 368,549 with 7,685 deaths.

According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the numbers will translate into around 73 deaths in the coming days based on historical trends.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3619 90 83 17 Alcorn 3759 75 130 20 Amite 1458 43 57 9 Attala 2447 74 187 36 Benton 1120 25 47 10 Bolivar 5160 134 237 33 Calhoun 1889 33 36 6 Carroll 1309 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2291 60 61 15 Choctaw 867 19 10 0 Claiborne 1081 31 46 9 Clarke 1985 80 123 31 Clay 2153 55 41 5 Coahoma 3233 86 129 12 Copiah 3425 69 99 12 Covington 3226 85 140 39 De Soto 24216 286 113 24 Forrest 9860 164 265 53 Franklin 909 24 41 5 George 3090 52 61 9 Greene 1524 35 56 6 Grenada 2805 88 154 32 Hancock 4725 88 70 14 Harrison 23161 343 502 72 Hinds 25616 464 825 135 Holmes 2099 74 104 20 Humphreys 1045 33 34 9 Issaquena 178 6 0 0 Itawamba 3287 82 135 24 Jackson 17086 263 248 36 Jasper 2468 48 44 2 Jefferson 746 29 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1289 34 9 1 Jones 9760 174 225 43 Kemper 1107 30 44 9 Lafayette 6858 127 187 55 Lamar 7924 92 54 12 Lauderdale 8811 246 457 102 Lawrence 1530 27 27 2 Leake 3061 77 92 16 Lee 11418 181 223 43 Leflore 3789 125 239 55 Lincoln 4321 116 198 40 Lowndes 7557 153 262 63 Madison 11559 233 401 70 Marion 3048 83 160 24 Marshall 4902 106 65 15 Monroe 4546 138 191 55 Montgomery 1380 45 54 9 Neshoba 4938 182 209 59 Newton 2861 65 87 15 Noxubee 1416 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 5311 98 222 36 Panola 4895 112 104 15 Pearl River 5745 158 199 40 Perry 1425 38 23 8 Pike 3934 116 136 37 Pontotoc 4656 74 86 13 Prentiss 3177 64 100 15 Quitman 892 19 0 0 Rankin 16575 299 469 65 Scott 3622 77 116 18 Sharkey 531 18 45 8 Simpson 3393 93 160 20 Smith 1918 37 68 8 Stone 2586 38 85 14 Sunflower 3590 95 124 20 Tallahatchie 1888 44 50 7 Tate 3610 88 80 19 Tippah 3327 71 121 14 Tishomingo 2474 70 102 27 Tunica 1189 27 18 2 Union 4569 79 132 23 Walthall 1580 50 69 13 Warren 4970 128 169 38 Washington 5784 140 193 41 Wayne 3040 46 79 11 Webster 1314 32 62 12 Wilkinson 822 33 25 5 Winston 2461 85 130 39 Yalobusha 1797 41 82 22 Yazoo 3562 77 149 20 Total 368,549 7,685 10,787 2,016

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.