352 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 352 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 301,602 with 6,936 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2385797815
Alcorn29436313020
Amite115537559
Attala21137217536
Benton953244610
Bolivar468012523231
Calhoun161029365
Carroll1201255110
Chickasaw2025556015
Choctaw7171610
Claiborne99830459
Clarke17237512331
Clay180654385
Coahoma28637212911
Copiah2836608111
Covington25198013639
De Soto2011724411324
Forrest741514222651
Franklin78621404
George234645597
Greene129033526
Grenada25168015532
Hancock3594826914
Harrison1715729648568
Hinds19368399805131
Holmes18367010420
Humphreys93829348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba29277613423
Jackson1289323624035
Jasper217447432
Jefferson63527417
Jefferson Davis10353281
Jones817615321941
Kemper93025449
Lafayette585811418755
Lamar6001845413
Lauderdale6946231443100
Lawrence123122272
Leake2571728815
Lee977716622241
Leflore342312323652
Lincoln376310419039
Lowndes619614325763
Madison968120636669
Marion26317815824
Marshall4129986415
Monroe402813019055
Montgomery124840549
Neshoba390917220359
Newton2380548715
Noxubee123931356
Oktibbeha44779722236
Panola43969910414
Pearl River429713318836
Perry123938218
Pike309210113435
Pontotoc4137728612
Prentiss2728589915
Quitman7831500
Rankin1307927139261
Scott30157111518
Sharkey49217438
Simpson28198215720
Smith156334668
Stone1757308414
Sunflower32428712120
Tallahatchie173339507
Tate3147788019
Tippah28206811913
Tishomingo21436710227
Tunica101325182
Union39967413123
Walthall1267426913
Warren419311617037
Washington525513219139
Wayne2593416911
Webster1127326112
Wilkinson63327255
Winston22358013039
Yalobusha1513368222
Yazoo29806714018
Total301,6026,93610,4171,964

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

