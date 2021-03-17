352 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 352 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 301,602 with 6,936 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2385 79 78 15 Alcorn 2943 63 130 20 Amite 1155 37 55 9 Attala 2113 72 175 36 Benton 953 24 46 10 Bolivar 4680 125 232 31 Calhoun 1610 29 36 5 Carroll 1201 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2025 55 60 15 Choctaw 717 16 1 0 Claiborne 998 30 45 9 Clarke 1723 75 123 31 Clay 1806 54 38 5 Coahoma 2863 72 129 11 Copiah 2836 60 81 11 Covington 2519 80 136 39 De Soto 20117 244 113 24 Forrest 7415 142 226 51 Franklin 786 21 40 4 George 2346 45 59 7 Greene 1290 33 52 6 Grenada 2516 80 155 32 Hancock 3594 82 69 14 Harrison 17157 296 485 68 Hinds 19368 399 805 131 Holmes 1836 70 104 20 Humphreys 938 29 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2927 76 134 23 Jackson 12893 236 240 35 Jasper 2174 47 43 2 Jefferson 635 27 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1035 32 8 1 Jones 8176 153 219 41 Kemper 930 25 44 9 Lafayette 5858 114 187 55 Lamar 6001 84 54 13 Lauderdale 6946 231 443 100 Lawrence 1231 22 27 2 Leake 2571 72 88 15 Lee 9777 166 222 41 Leflore 3423 123 236 52 Lincoln 3763 104 190 39 Lowndes 6196 143 257 63 Madison 9681 206 366 69 Marion 2631 78 158 24 Marshall 4129 98 64 15 Monroe 4028 130 190 55 Montgomery 1248 40 54 9 Neshoba 3909 172 203 59 Newton 2380 54 87 15 Noxubee 1239 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4477 97 222 36 Panola 4396 99 104 14 Pearl River 4297 133 188 36 Perry 1239 38 21 8 Pike 3092 101 134 35 Pontotoc 4137 72 86 12 Prentiss 2728 58 99 15 Quitman 783 15 0 0 Rankin 13079 271 392 61 Scott 3015 71 115 18 Sharkey 492 17 43 8 Simpson 2819 82 157 20 Smith 1563 34 66 8 Stone 1757 30 84 14 Sunflower 3242 87 121 20 Tallahatchie 1733 39 50 7 Tate 3147 78 80 19 Tippah 2820 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2143 67 102 27 Tunica 1013 25 18 2 Union 3996 74 131 23 Walthall 1267 42 69 13 Warren 4193 116 170 37 Washington 5255 132 191 39 Wayne 2593 41 69 11 Webster 1127 32 61 12 Wilkinson 633 27 25 5 Winston 2235 80 130 39 Yalobusha 1513 36 82 22 Yazoo 2980 67 140 18 Total 301,602 6,936 10,417 1,964

