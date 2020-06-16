353 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 20,152 total cases with 915 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 353 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Twenty new deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 20,152 with 915 deaths.

New COVID-19 positive tests reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Bolivar 1 Claiborne 1 Coahoma 2 Copiah 1 Greene 1 Hinds 1 Jones 4 Lee 1 Madison 1 Neshoba 4 Newton 1 Washington 1 Wayne 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 226 17 43 10 Alcorn 32 1 0 0 Amite 71 2 12 2 Attala 333 23 89 19 Benton 19 0 1 0 Bolivar 194 13 19 4 Calhoun 82 4 23 4 Carroll 122 11 45 9 Chickasaw 168 16 35 10 Choctaw 66 2 0 0 Claiborne 142 9 43 8 Clarke 166 21 17 9 Clay 174 6 0 0 Coahoma 153 6 0 0 Copiah 418 7 4 1 Covington 209 3 1 0 Desoto 740 13 18 4 Forrest 689 41 93 29 Franklin 30 2 3 1 George 40 2 1 0 Greene 56 4 19 2 Grenada 167 4 17 2 Hancock 100 12 9 3 Harrison 377 7 3 2 Hinds 1349 28 90 13 Holmes 474 34 97 17 Humphreys 83 8 18 6 Issaquena 0 0 0 0 Itawamba 106 8 34 7 Jackson 378 16 38 5 Jasper 200 4 0 0 Jefferson 54 2 0 0 Jefferson Davis 84 3 3 1 Jones 899 43 121 25 Kemper 170 12 37 9 Lafayette 195 4 40 1 Lamar 292 6 3 2 Lauderdale 816 75 181 48 Lawrence 120 1 0 0 Leake 491 15 2 0 Lee 310 12 44 5 Leflore 376 45 160 31 Lincoln 329 32 93 25 Lowndes 335 9 19 5 Madison 905 31 102 16 Marion 152 9 15 2 Marshall 110 3 1 0 Monroe 297 25 93 22 Montgomery 98 1 0 0 Neshoba 895 54 68 23 Newton 324 7 4 0 Noxubee 216 6 15 3 Oktibbeha 374 17 98 14 Panola 137 4 0 0 Pearl River 223 31 45 11 Perry 54 3 0 0 Pike 247 11 18 6 Pontotoc 79 3 3 1 Prentiss 68 3 24 3 Quitman 51 0 0 0 Rankin 550 10 14 0 Scott 692 12 13 2 Sharkey 8 0 0 0 Simpson 123 1 2 0 Smith 182 11 52 8 Stone 34 0 0 0 Sunflower 127 4 0 0 Tallahatchie 45 1 1 0 Tate 135 1 2 0 Tippah 95 11 0 0 Tishomingo 47 0 2 0 Tunica 67 3 12 2 Union 108 8 19 7 Walthall 107 1 0 0 Warren 262 12 39 8 Washington 269 9 7 1 Wayne 398 8 4 0 Webster 109 8 50 7 Wilkinson 85 9 5 2 Winston 155 2 0 0 Yalobusha 139 7 35 7 Yazoo 350 6 19 2 Total 20,152 915 2,237 466

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: