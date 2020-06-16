Breaking News
353 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 20,152 total cases with 915 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 353 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Twenty new deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 20,152 with 915 deaths.

New COVID-19 positive tests reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:

Bolivar1
Claiborne1
Coahoma2
Copiah1
Greene1
Hinds1
Jones4
Lee1
Madison1
Neshoba4
Newton1
Washington1
Wayne1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams226174310
Alcorn32100
Amite712122
Attala333238919
Benton19010
Bolivar19413194
Calhoun824234
Carroll12211459
Chickasaw168163510
Choctaw66200
Claiborne1429438
Clarke16621179
Clay174600
Coahoma153600
Copiah418741
Covington209310
Desoto74013184
Forrest689419329
Franklin30231
George40210
Greene564192
Grenada1674172
Hancock1001293
Harrison377732
Hinds1349289013
Holmes474349717
Humphreys838186
Issaquena0000
Itawamba1068347
Jackson37816385
Jasper200400
Jefferson54200
Jefferson Davis84331
Jones8994312125
Kemper17012379
Lafayette1954401
Lamar292632
Lauderdale8167518148
Lawrence120100
Leake4911520
Lee31012445
Leflore3764516031
Lincoln329329325
Lowndes3359195
Madison9053110216
Marion1529152
Marshall110310
Monroe297259322
Montgomery98100
Neshoba895546823
Newton324740
Noxubee2166153
Oktibbeha374179814
Panola137400
Pearl River223314511
Perry54300
Pike24711186
Pontotoc79331
Prentiss683243
Quitman51000
Rankin55010140
Scott69212132
Sharkey8000
Simpson123120
Smith18211528
Stone34000
Sunflower127400
Tallahatchie45110
Tate135120
Tippah951100
Tishomingo47020
Tunica673122
Union1088197
Walthall107100
Warren26212398
Washington269971
Wayne398840
Webster1098507
Wilkinson85952
Winston155200
Yalobusha1397357
Yazoo3506192
Total20,1529152,237466

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

