353 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 20,152 total cases with 915 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 353 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. Twenty new deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 20,152 with 915 deaths.
New COVID-19 positive tests reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday:
|Bolivar
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Coahoma
|2
|Copiah
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jones
|4
|Lee
|1
|Madison
|1
|Neshoba
|4
|Newton
|1
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|226
|17
|43
|10
|Alcorn
|32
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|71
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|333
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|19
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|194
|13
|19
|4
|Calhoun
|82
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|122
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|168
|16
|35
|10
|Choctaw
|66
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|142
|9
|43
|8
|Clarke
|166
|21
|17
|9
|Clay
|174
|6
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|153
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|418
|7
|4
|1
|Covington
|209
|3
|1
|0
|Desoto
|740
|13
|18
|4
|Forrest
|689
|41
|93
|29
|Franklin
|30
|2
|3
|1
|George
|40
|2
|1
|0
|Greene
|56
|4
|19
|2
|Grenada
|167
|4
|17
|2
|Hancock
|100
|12
|9
|3
|Harrison
|377
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|1349
|28
|90
|13
|Holmes
|474
|34
|97
|17
|Humphreys
|83
|8
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|106
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|378
|16
|38
|5
|Jasper
|200
|4
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|54
|2
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|84
|3
|3
|1
|Jones
|899
|43
|121
|25
|Kemper
|170
|12
|37
|9
|Lafayette
|195
|4
|40
|1
|Lamar
|292
|6
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|816
|75
|181
|48
|Lawrence
|120
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|491
|15
|2
|0
|Lee
|310
|12
|44
|5
|Leflore
|376
|45
|160
|31
|Lincoln
|329
|32
|93
|25
|Lowndes
|335
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|905
|31
|102
|16
|Marion
|152
|9
|15
|2
|Marshall
|110
|3
|1
|0
|Monroe
|297
|25
|93
|22
|Montgomery
|98
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|895
|54
|68
|23
|Newton
|324
|7
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|216
|6
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|374
|17
|98
|14
|Panola
|137
|4
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|223
|31
|45
|11
|Perry
|54
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|247
|11
|18
|6
|Pontotoc
|79
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|68
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|51
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|550
|10
|14
|0
|Scott
|692
|12
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|123
|1
|2
|0
|Smith
|182
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|127
|4
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|45
|1
|1
|0
|Tate
|135
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|95
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|47
|0
|2
|0
|Tunica
|67
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|108
|8
|19
|7
|Walthall
|107
|1
|0
|0
|Warren
|262
|12
|39
|8
|Washington
|269
|9
|7
|1
|Wayne
|398
|8
|4
|0
|Webster
|109
|8
|50
|7
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|155
|2
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|139
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|350
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|20,152
|915
|2,237
|466
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Columbus Republican Chism will resign from Mississippi House
- AG Fitch petitions U.S. Supreme Court to support Mississippi’s 15 week abortion ban
- Entire high school baseball team kneels during national anthem
- Madison doctor sentenced for conspiracy to commit health care fraud
- Gov. Cuomo gives go-ahead for US Open tennis in NY in August