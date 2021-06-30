356 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 356 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. No additional deaths have been reported.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 321,764 with 7,412 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3124868316
Alcorn33097413020
Amite127143579
Attala21547317536
Benton1024254610
Bolivar484813423633
Calhoun174432366
Carroll1223305110
Chickasaw2117596015
Choctaw7971820
Claiborne103330459
Clarke17928012331
Clay188454385
Coahoma30128412912
Copiah3013668311
Covington26868313939
De Soto2239727311324
Forrest788815324452
Franklin85223404
George253351598
Greene131934536
Grenada26418815432
Hancock3893876914
Harrison1856931749070
Hinds21005424808132
Holmes19077410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30528013524
Jackson1383725024135
Jasper222548432
Jefferson66328417
Jefferson Davis10873491
Jones849016722042
Kemper96729449
Lafayette633312218755
Lamar6398885312
Lauderdale7272243443101
Lawrence132025272
Leake2732749216
Lee1010217622242
Leflore351812523652
Lincoln402111319740
Lowndes655715025863
Madison1032322739170
Marion27248015824
Marshall45941056515
Monroe417913619055
Montgomery129044549
Neshoba408318020359
Newton2495648715
Noxubee128634356
Oktibbeha46759822236
Panola467911110415
Pearl River464414819439
Perry128338218
Pike338011113436
Pontotoc4290738613
Prentiss2864619915
Quitman8251700
Rankin1404128240261
Scott32117411518
Sharkey51017448
Simpson30168915820
Smith164934688
Stone1914348514
Sunflower33999312320
Tallahatchie180142507
Tate3433878019
Tippah29336811913
Tishomingo23316910227
Tunica108327182
Union41687813123
Walthall1359476913
Warren445512116937
Washington543513819039
Wayne2659426911
Webster1151326112
Wilkinson70032255
Winston23118213039
Yalobusha1682408222
Yazoo31567114118
Total321,7647,41210,5231,987

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

