357 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 357 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 26 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 298,008 with 6,834 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals usually updated today have been delayed.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams236579
Alcorn292863
Amite112837
Attala210571
Benton94124
Bolivar4640125
Calhoun158829
Carroll119725
Chickasaw202054
Choctaw70417
Claiborne99330
Clarke171374
Clay179453
Coahoma283569
Copiah280159
Covington250680
De Soto19848232
Forrest7309138
Franklin76620
George232945
Greene128233
Grenada249278
Hancock355578
Harrison16943288
Hinds18985396
Holmes183570
Humphreys93328
Issaquena1676
Itawamba290775
Jackson12773234
Jasper214845
Jefferson63027
Jefferson Davis102931
Jones8052149
Kemper91623
Lafayette5777114
Lamar594782
Lauderdale6892228
Lawrence121821
Leake255072
Lee9729163
Leflore3413123
Lincoln3644104
Lowndes6065141
Madison9533204
Marion258978
Marshall407196
Monroe3998129
Montgomery123540
Neshoba3861172
Newton233653
Noxubee123531
Oktibbeha443895
Panola434299
Pearl River4226132
Perry123536
Pike303597
Pontotoc411171
Prentiss271258
Quitman77515
Rankin12864266
Scott297171
Sharkey49217
Simpson278681
Smith154534
Stone173729
Sunflower322187
Tallahatchie171939
Tate307275
Tippah280565
Tishomingo213366
Tunica100724
Union397274
Walthall125841
Warren4146115
Washington5236130
Wayne256241
Webster111132
Wilkinson62727
Winston222679
Yalobusha146336
Yazoo293166
Total298,0086,834

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

