357 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 357 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Three new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 31,257 with 1,114 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|Clay
|1
|Lee
|1
|Sunflower
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|313
|18
|44
|10
|Alcorn
|71
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|91
|2
|13
|2
|Attala
|361
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|38
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|340
|14
|29
|4
|Calhoun
|132
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|166
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|279
|18
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|74
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|279
|10
|43
|8
|Clarke
|207
|24
|19
|9
|Clay
|251
|11
|1
|1
|Coahoma
|201
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|607
|15
|29
|3
|Covington
|359
|5
|2
|0
|Desoto
|1620
|16
|18
|5
|Forrest
|878
|42
|95
|29
|Franklin
|45
|2
|3
|1
|George
|89
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|105
|8
|34
|5
|Grenada
|490
|5
|34
|2
|Hancock
|130
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|933
|11
|67
|5
|Hinds
|2536
|40
|134
|15
|Holmes
|557
|41
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|150
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|136
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|638
|16
|46
|5
|Jasper
|263
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|108
|3
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|112
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1128
|49
|152
|32
|Kemper
|179
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|393
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|465
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|910
|79
|201
|51
|Lawrence
|178
|2
|0
|0
|Leake
|578
|19
|3
|0
|Lee
|552
|19
|62
|13
|Leflore
|491
|51
|168
|36
|Lincoln
|466
|34
|111
|26
|Lowndes
|494
|13
|21
|6
|Madison
|1314
|34
|135
|18
|Marion
|284
|11
|15
|2
|Marshall
|234
|3
|5
|0
|Monroe
|403
|30
|97
|25
|Montgomery
|135
|2
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|992
|71
|90
|27
|Newton
|339
|9
|5
|0
|Noxubee
|267
|8
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|541
|26
|128
|18
|Panola
|352
|6
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|257
|32
|48
|12
|Perry
|67
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|441
|12
|40
|6
|Pontotoc
|292
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|108
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|78
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|951
|12
|32
|0
|Scott
|773
|15
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|38
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|323
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|218
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|65
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|400
|8
|1
|0
|Tallahatchie
|137
|4
|3
|1
|Tate
|288
|10
|28
|7
|Tippah
|131
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|83
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|105
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|210
|9
|20
|8
|Walthall
|204
|5
|1
|1
|Warren
|516
|18
|39
|9
|Washington
|591
|9
|8
|1
|Wayne
|545
|13
|26
|2
|Webster
|127
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|94
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|266
|6
|32
|3
|Yalobusha
|173
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|513
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|31,257
|1,114
|2,759
|542
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
