Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

357 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 357 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Three new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 31,257 with 1,114 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Clay1
Lee1
Sunflower1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams313184410
Alcorn71211
Amite912132
Attala361238919
Benton38010
Bolivar34014294
Calhoun1324234
Carroll16611459
Chickasaw279183611
Choctaw74400
Claiborne27910438
Clarke20724199
Clay2511111
Coahoma201600
Copiah60715293
Covington359520
Desoto162016185
Forrest878429529
Franklin45231
George89310
Greene1058345
Grenada4905342
Hancock1301384
Harrison93311675
Hinds25364013415
Holmes557419820
Humphreys1509186
Issaquena9100
Itawamba1368347
Jackson63816465
Jasper263600
Jefferson108300
Jefferson Davis112431
Jones11284915232
Kemper17914389
Lafayette3934421
Lamar465732
Lauderdale9107920151
Lawrence178200
Leake5781930
Lee552196213
Leflore4915116836
Lincoln4663411126
Lowndes49413216
Madison13143413518
Marion28411152
Marshall234350
Monroe403309725
Montgomery135200
Neshoba992719027
Newton339950
Noxubee2678153
Oktibbeha5412612818
Panola352621
Pearl River257324812
Perry67400
Pike44112406
Pontotoc292631
Prentiss1083243
Quitman78000
Rankin95112320
Scott77315132
Sharkey38010
Simpson323320
Smith21811528
Stone65100
Sunflower400810
Tallahatchie137431
Tate28810287
Tippah1311100
Tishomingo83120
Tunica1053122
Union2109208
Walthall204511
Warren51618399
Washington591981
Wayne54513262
Webster12710529
Wilkinson94952
Winston2666323
Yalobusha1737357
Yazoo5136192
Total31,2571,1142,759542

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

