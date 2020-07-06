357 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 357 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Three new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 31,257 with 1,114 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Clay 1 Lee 1 Sunflower 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 313 18 44 10 Alcorn 71 2 1 1 Amite 91 2 13 2 Attala 361 23 89 19 Benton 38 0 1 0 Bolivar 340 14 29 4 Calhoun 132 4 23 4 Carroll 166 11 45 9 Chickasaw 279 18 36 11 Choctaw 74 4 0 0 Claiborne 279 10 43 8 Clarke 207 24 19 9 Clay 251 11 1 1 Coahoma 201 6 0 0 Copiah 607 15 29 3 Covington 359 5 2 0 Desoto 1620 16 18 5 Forrest 878 42 95 29 Franklin 45 2 3 1 George 89 3 1 0 Greene 105 8 34 5 Grenada 490 5 34 2 Hancock 130 13 8 4 Harrison 933 11 67 5 Hinds 2536 40 134 15 Holmes 557 41 98 20 Humphreys 150 9 18 6 Issaquena 9 1 0 0 Itawamba 136 8 34 7 Jackson 638 16 46 5 Jasper 263 6 0 0 Jefferson 108 3 0 0 Jefferson Davis 112 4 3 1 Jones 1128 49 152 32 Kemper 179 14 38 9 Lafayette 393 4 42 1 Lamar 465 7 3 2 Lauderdale 910 79 201 51 Lawrence 178 2 0 0 Leake 578 19 3 0 Lee 552 19 62 13 Leflore 491 51 168 36 Lincoln 466 34 111 26 Lowndes 494 13 21 6 Madison 1314 34 135 18 Marion 284 11 15 2 Marshall 234 3 5 0 Monroe 403 30 97 25 Montgomery 135 2 0 0 Neshoba 992 71 90 27 Newton 339 9 5 0 Noxubee 267 8 15 3 Oktibbeha 541 26 128 18 Panola 352 6 2 1 Pearl River 257 32 48 12 Perry 67 4 0 0 Pike 441 12 40 6 Pontotoc 292 6 3 1 Prentiss 108 3 24 3 Quitman 78 0 0 0 Rankin 951 12 32 0 Scott 773 15 13 2 Sharkey 38 0 1 0 Simpson 323 3 2 0 Smith 218 11 52 8 Stone 65 1 0 0 Sunflower 400 8 1 0 Tallahatchie 137 4 3 1 Tate 288 10 28 7 Tippah 131 11 0 0 Tishomingo 83 1 2 0 Tunica 105 3 12 2 Union 210 9 20 8 Walthall 204 5 1 1 Warren 516 18 39 9 Washington 591 9 8 1 Wayne 545 13 26 2 Webster 127 10 52 9 Wilkinson 94 9 5 2 Winston 266 6 32 3 Yalobusha 173 7 35 7 Yazoo 513 6 19 2 Total 31,257 1,114 2,759 542

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: