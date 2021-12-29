3,594 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,594 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 positive test results were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 28.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 538,852 with 10,439 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said there has been a rapid increase in COVID ER visits in the state. He encouraged Mississippians to get the vaccine, wear masks indoors and stay home when they are sick.

According to Dobbs, most monoclonal treatments are ineffective against the Omicron variant.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4912 125 88 18 Alcorn 6278 115 130 20 Amite 2175 58 57 9 Attala 3522 90 189 36 Benton 1594 40 47 10 Bolivar 6699 154 240 33 Calhoun 2998 51 44 7 Carroll 1837 41 52 11 Chickasaw 3454 73 61 15 Choctaw 1407 27 12 0 Claiborne 1366 40 46 9 Clarke 3059 96 132 32 Clay 3305 78 41 5 Coahoma 4529 113 138 14 Copiah 4851 95 109 15 Covington 4527 96 142 39 De Soto 35445 444 127 27 Forrest 14327 263 284 61 Franklin 1306 32 46 5 George 5157 80 73 9 Greene 2280 50 58 6 Grenada 3953 111 156 32 Hancock 8038 132 81 15 Harrison 35825 567 538 80 Hinds 35615 654 855 140 Holmes 2862 90 109 20 Humphreys 1380 39 35 9 Issaquena 195 7 0 0 Itawamba 5135 111 136 24 Jackson 25480 393 285 41 Jasper 3475 66 46 2 Jefferson 990 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1846 43 10 1 Jones 14469 250 264 45 Kemper 1489 42 50 10 Lafayette 9396 143 202 57 Lamar 11117 140 57 12 Lauderdale 12701 323 495 108 Lawrence 2339 43 27 2 Leake 4281 92 99 17 Lee 17660 248 224 43 Leflore 5225 144 242 55 Lincoln 5745 136 209 41 Lowndes 11720 199 305 69 Madison 16035 283 416 72 Marion 4500 115 162 24 Marshall 7072 147 69 17 Monroe 7459 183 191 55 Montgomery 1913 57 64 10 Neshoba 6916 210 229 61 Newton 4033 84 87 15 Noxubee 1921 44 41 6 Oktibbeha 7410 141 271 40 Panola 7069 140 103 15 Pearl River 10007 244 210 42 Perry 2191 56 24 9 Pike 6110 158 178 44 Pontotoc 7457 112 87 13 Prentiss 5401 87 101 15 Quitman 1135 28 0 0 Rankin 23980 409 499 69 Scott 4955 99 117 19 Sharkey 665 21 45 8 Simpson 4844 117 166 20 Smith 2777 54 73 8 Stone 3733 67 88 14 Sunflower 4484 108 125 20 Tallahatchie 2402 53 50 7 Tate 4951 120 80 19 Tippah 5188 86 122 14 Tishomingo 4095 98 103 28 Tunica 1766 39 19 3 Union 6769 99 133 23 Walthall 2279 66 69 14 Warren 7127 180 175 38 Washington 7708 171 202 41 Wayne 4474 72 80 13 Webster 2136 49 67 14 Wilkinson 1148 39 25 6 Winston 3264 92 135 39 Yalobusha 2617 48 82 22 Yazoo 4897 94 152 20 Total 538,852 10,439 11,422 2,108

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.