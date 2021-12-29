3,594 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,594 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 positive test results were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 28.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 538,852 with 10,439 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said there has been a rapid increase in COVID ER visits in the state. He encouraged Mississippians to get the vaccine, wear masks indoors and stay home when they are sick.

According to Dobbs, most monoclonal treatments are ineffective against the Omicron variant.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams49121258818
Alcorn627811513020
Amite217558579
Attala35229018936
Benton1594404710
Bolivar669915424033
Calhoun299851447
Carroll1837415211
Chickasaw3454736115
Choctaw140727120
Claiborne136640469
Clarke30599613232
Clay330578415
Coahoma452911313814
Copiah48519510915
Covington45279614239
De Soto3544544412727
Forrest1432726328461
Franklin130632465
George515780739
Greene228050586
Grenada395311115632
Hancock80381328115
Harrison3582556753880
Hinds35615654855140
Holmes28629010920
Humphreys138039359
Issaquena195700
Itawamba513511113624
Jackson2548039328541
Jasper347566462
Jefferson99035417
Jefferson Davis184643101
Jones1446925026445
Kemper1489425010
Lafayette939614320257
Lamar111171405712
Lauderdale12701323495108
Lawrence233943272
Leake4281929917
Lee1766024822443
Leflore522514424255
Lincoln574513620941
Lowndes1172019930569
Madison1603528341672
Marion450011516224
Marshall70721476917
Monroe745918319155
Montgomery1913576410
Neshoba691621022961
Newton4033848715
Noxubee192144416
Oktibbeha741014127140
Panola706914010315
Pearl River1000724421042
Perry219156249
Pike611015817844
Pontotoc74571128713
Prentiss54018710115
Quitman11352800
Rankin2398040949969
Scott49559911719
Sharkey66521458
Simpson484411716620
Smith277754738
Stone3733678814
Sunflower448410812520
Tallahatchie240253507
Tate49511208019
Tippah51888612214
Tishomingo40959810328
Tunica176639193
Union67699913323
Walthall2279666914
Warren712718017538
Washington770817120241
Wayne4474728013
Webster2136496714
Wilkinson114839256
Winston32649213539
Yalobusha2617488222
Yazoo48979415220
Total538,85210,43911,4222,108

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

