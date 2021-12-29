3,594 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,594 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 positive test results were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 28.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 538,852 with 10,439 deaths.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said there has been a rapid increase in COVID ER visits in the state. He encouraged Mississippians to get the vaccine, wear masks indoors and stay home when they are sick.
According to Dobbs, most monoclonal treatments are ineffective against the Omicron variant.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4912
|125
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|6278
|115
|130
|20
|Amite
|2175
|58
|57
|9
|Attala
|3522
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1594
|40
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6699
|154
|240
|33
|Calhoun
|2998
|51
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1837
|41
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3454
|73
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1407
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1366
|40
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3059
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|3305
|78
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4529
|113
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4851
|95
|109
|15
|Covington
|4527
|96
|142
|39
|De Soto
|35445
|444
|127
|27
|Forrest
|14327
|263
|284
|61
|Franklin
|1306
|32
|46
|5
|George
|5157
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2280
|50
|58
|6
|Grenada
|3953
|111
|156
|32
|Hancock
|8038
|132
|81
|15
|Harrison
|35825
|567
|538
|80
|Hinds
|35615
|654
|855
|140
|Holmes
|2862
|90
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1380
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|195
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|5135
|111
|136
|24
|Jackson
|25480
|393
|285
|41
|Jasper
|3475
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|990
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1846
|43
|10
|1
|Jones
|14469
|250
|264
|45
|Kemper
|1489
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|9396
|143
|202
|57
|Lamar
|11117
|140
|57
|12
|Lauderdale
|12701
|323
|495
|108
|Lawrence
|2339
|43
|27
|2
|Leake
|4281
|92
|99
|17
|Lee
|17660
|248
|224
|43
|Leflore
|5225
|144
|242
|55
|Lincoln
|5745
|136
|209
|41
|Lowndes
|11720
|199
|305
|69
|Madison
|16035
|283
|416
|72
|Marion
|4500
|115
|162
|24
|Marshall
|7072
|147
|69
|17
|Monroe
|7459
|183
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1913
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6916
|210
|229
|61
|Newton
|4033
|84
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1921
|44
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7410
|141
|271
|40
|Panola
|7069
|140
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|10007
|244
|210
|42
|Perry
|2191
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|6110
|158
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|7457
|112
|87
|13
|Prentiss
|5401
|87
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1135
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|23980
|409
|499
|69
|Scott
|4955
|99
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|665
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4844
|117
|166
|20
|Smith
|2777
|54
|73
|8
|Stone
|3733
|67
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4484
|108
|125
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2402
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|4951
|120
|80
|19
|Tippah
|5188
|86
|122
|14
|Tishomingo
|4095
|98
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1766
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6769
|99
|133
|23
|Walthall
|2279
|66
|69
|14
|Warren
|7127
|180
|175
|38
|Washington
|7708
|171
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4474
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2136
|49
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1148
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3264
|92
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2617
|48
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4897
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|538,852
|10,439
|11,422
|2,108
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.