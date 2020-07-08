Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

36 COVID-19 cases connected to outbreak in Mississippi Legislature; 26 are lawmakers

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) confirmed 36 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases related to an outbreak at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.

Twenty-six of the cases were lawmakers. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn said they both tested positive for the virus.

One of the lawmakers who tested positive for the virus was Rep. Ronnie Crudup, Jr. He released the following statement on social media.

Rep. Earle Banks and Rep. Bo Brown also confirmed that they tested positive for COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories