36 COVID-19 cases connected to outbreak in Mississippi Legislature; 26 are lawmakers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) confirmed 36 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases related to an outbreak at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.

Twenty-six of the cases were lawmakers. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn said they both tested positive for the virus.

One of the lawmakers who tested positive for the virus was Rep. Ronnie Crudup, Jr. He released the following statement on social media.

Rep. Earle Banks and Rep. Bo Brown also confirmed that they tested positive for COVID-19.

