360 new coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 360 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 25 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 507,476 with 10,178 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams46651248818
Alcorn575910413020
Amite207556579
Attala33559018936
Benton1508394710
Bolivar640215123933
Calhoun282549447
Carroll1710405211
Chickasaw3053676115
Choctaw135527120
Claiborne133738469
Clarke29849513232
Clay310077415
Coahoma420510913814
Copiah45129410415
Covington43099514239
De Soto3265242212426
Forrest1358425528360
Franklin122328465
George507080739
Greene222649576
Grenada375310915632
Hancock77961307215
Harrison3459955153478
Hinds32308638853139
Holmes26968810920
Humphreys130639359
Issaquena194700
Itawamba471710613524
Jackson2469338628341
Jasper338166462
Jefferson96034417
Jefferson Davis17254391
Jones1397024323943
Kemper1427415010
Lafayette870314120057
Lamar105661405612
Lauderdale12121323482108
Lawrence215340272
Leake4107899917
Lee1587723822543
Leflore469914424055
Lincoln549213620841
Lowndes1118419228067
Madison1477828241672
Marion424610816224
Marshall65501396917
Monroe687117919155
Montgomery1805576410
Neshoba668521022861
Newton3882818715
Noxubee187942416
Oktibbeha717813827140
Panola666313310315
Pearl River964624121042
Perry210856249
Pike589515517744
Pontotoc68421088613
Prentiss49008310115
Quitman10702800
Rankin2229440049269
Scott47509811719
Sharkey64721458
Simpson450311716520
Smith268452718
Stone3639668814
Sunflower427010512420
Tallahatchie230152507
Tate46601138019
Tippah47868112014
Tishomingo37059310328
Tunica161239193
Union61679413223
Walthall2204646914
Warren680017617538
Washington752716720241
Wayne4417728013
Webster2042486714
Wilkinson105439256
Winston31689113539
Yalobusha2399478222
Yazoo45139015220
Total507,47610,17811,3072,099

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories