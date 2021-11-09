360 new coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 360 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 25 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 507,476 with 10,178 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4665 124 88 18 Alcorn 5759 104 130 20 Amite 2075 56 57 9 Attala 3355 90 189 36 Benton 1508 39 47 10 Bolivar 6402 151 239 33 Calhoun 2825 49 44 7 Carroll 1710 40 52 11 Chickasaw 3053 67 61 15 Choctaw 1355 27 12 0 Claiborne 1337 38 46 9 Clarke 2984 95 132 32 Clay 3100 77 41 5 Coahoma 4205 109 138 14 Copiah 4512 94 104 15 Covington 4309 95 142 39 De Soto 32652 422 124 26 Forrest 13584 255 283 60 Franklin 1223 28 46 5 George 5070 80 73 9 Greene 2226 49 57 6 Grenada 3753 109 156 32 Hancock 7796 130 72 15 Harrison 34599 551 534 78 Hinds 32308 638 853 139 Holmes 2696 88 109 20 Humphreys 1306 39 35 9 Issaquena 194 7 0 0 Itawamba 4717 106 135 24 Jackson 24693 386 283 41 Jasper 3381 66 46 2 Jefferson 960 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1 Jones 13970 243 239 43 Kemper 1427 41 50 10 Lafayette 8703 141 200 57 Lamar 10566 140 56 12 Lauderdale 12121 323 482 108 Lawrence 2153 40 27 2 Leake 4107 89 99 17 Lee 15877 238 225 43 Leflore 4699 144 240 55 Lincoln 5492 136 208 41 Lowndes 11184 192 280 67 Madison 14778 282 416 72 Marion 4246 108 162 24 Marshall 6550 139 69 17 Monroe 6871 179 191 55 Montgomery 1805 57 64 10 Neshoba 6685 210 228 61 Newton 3882 81 87 15 Noxubee 1879 42 41 6 Oktibbeha 7178 138 271 40 Panola 6663 133 103 15 Pearl River 9646 241 210 42 Perry 2108 56 24 9 Pike 5895 155 177 44 Pontotoc 6842 108 86 13 Prentiss 4900 83 101 15 Quitman 1070 28 0 0 Rankin 22294 400 492 69 Scott 4750 98 117 19 Sharkey 647 21 45 8 Simpson 4503 117 165 20 Smith 2684 52 71 8 Stone 3639 66 88 14 Sunflower 4270 105 124 20 Tallahatchie 2301 52 50 7 Tate 4660 113 80 19 Tippah 4786 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3705 93 103 28 Tunica 1612 39 19 3 Union 6167 94 132 23 Walthall 2204 64 69 14 Warren 6800 176 175 38 Washington 7527 167 202 41 Wayne 4417 72 80 13 Webster 2042 48 67 14 Wilkinson 1054 39 25 6 Winston 3168 91 135 39 Yalobusha 2399 47 82 22 Yazoo 4513 90 152 20 Total 507,476 10,178 11,307 2,099

