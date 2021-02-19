360 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 360 new cases of the coronavirus, along with three additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 289,892 with 6,534 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2315747215
Alcorn28916013020
Amite109832547
Attala20566917436
Benton923244510
Bolivar454811923231
Calhoun155026354
Carroll116923519
Chickasaw2000505815
Choctaw6931610
Claiborne97329459
Clarke16687012330
Clay176548385
Coahoma27186512911
Copiah2722578111
Covington24507613639
De Soto1935122611324
Forrest697113522550
Franklin75019394
George228645597
Greene125232526
Grenada24387515532
Hancock3355736814
Harrison1629126748265
Hinds18519380805128
Holmes18026910420
Humphreys90926348
Issaquena167600
Itawamba28777113423
Jackson1233221523333
Jasper209142432
Jefferson60727407
Jefferson Davis9923181
Jones777214221841
Kemper88722449
Lafayette567511318755
Lamar5731775313
Lauderdale671522344199
Lawrence117820272
Leake2505698815
Lee960815922241
Leflore333011723752
Lincoln34139918338
Lowndes595413725662
Madison933318936569
Marion24907815824
Marshall3944926415
Monroe396112519055
Montgomery119937549
Neshoba372916520258
Newton2201518715
Noxubee121929356
Oktibbeha43719022136
Panola42329110213
Pearl River402312618634
Perry117133217
Pike29589112734
Pontotoc4051668610
Prentiss2669589915
Quitman7661400
Rankin1247625839061
Scott29006611517
Sharkey48817438
Simpson26417815820
Smith149529658
Stone1700298414
Sunflower31508412119
Tallahatchie168739507
Tate2975728019
Tippah27396412013
Tishomingo20996510227
Tunica96923182
Union38997213123
Walthall1230406913
Warren408311316937
Washington512212819139
Wayne2492406911
Webster1081296111
Wilkinson61926255
Winston21957413039
Yalobusha1416368222
Yazoo28226213918
Total289,8926,53410,3631,936

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

