360 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 360 new cases of the coronavirus, along with three additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 289,892 with 6,534 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2315 74 72 15 Alcorn 2891 60 130 20 Amite 1098 32 54 7 Attala 2056 69 174 36 Benton 923 24 45 10 Bolivar 4548 119 232 31 Calhoun 1550 26 35 4 Carroll 1169 23 51 9 Chickasaw 2000 50 58 15 Choctaw 693 16 1 0 Claiborne 973 29 45 9 Clarke 1668 70 123 30 Clay 1765 48 38 5 Coahoma 2718 65 129 11 Copiah 2722 57 81 11 Covington 2450 76 136 39 De Soto 19351 226 113 24 Forrest 6971 135 225 50 Franklin 750 19 39 4 George 2286 45 59 7 Greene 1252 32 52 6 Grenada 2438 75 155 32 Hancock 3355 73 68 14 Harrison 16291 267 482 65 Hinds 18519 380 805 128 Holmes 1802 69 104 20 Humphreys 909 26 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2877 71 134 23 Jackson 12332 215 233 33 Jasper 2091 42 43 2 Jefferson 607 27 40 7 Jefferson Davis 992 31 8 1 Jones 7772 142 218 41 Kemper 887 22 44 9 Lafayette 5675 113 187 55 Lamar 5731 77 53 13 Lauderdale 6715 223 441 99 Lawrence 1178 20 27 2 Leake 2505 69 88 15 Lee 9608 159 222 41 Leflore 3330 117 237 52 Lincoln 3413 99 183 38 Lowndes 5954 137 256 62 Madison 9333 189 365 69 Marion 2490 78 158 24 Marshall 3944 92 64 15 Monroe 3961 125 190 55 Montgomery 1199 37 54 9 Neshoba 3729 165 202 58 Newton 2201 51 87 15 Noxubee 1219 29 35 6 Oktibbeha 4371 90 221 36 Panola 4232 91 102 13 Pearl River 4023 126 186 34 Perry 1171 33 21 7 Pike 2958 91 127 34 Pontotoc 4051 66 86 10 Prentiss 2669 58 99 15 Quitman 766 14 0 0 Rankin 12476 258 390 61 Scott 2900 66 115 17 Sharkey 488 17 43 8 Simpson 2641 78 158 20 Smith 1495 29 65 8 Stone 1700 29 84 14 Sunflower 3150 84 121 19 Tallahatchie 1687 39 50 7 Tate 2975 72 80 19 Tippah 2739 64 120 13 Tishomingo 2099 65 102 27 Tunica 969 23 18 2 Union 3899 72 131 23 Walthall 1230 40 69 13 Warren 4083 113 169 37 Washington 5122 128 191 39 Wayne 2492 40 69 11 Webster 1081 29 61 11 Wilkinson 619 26 25 5 Winston 2195 74 130 39 Yalobusha 1416 36 82 22 Yazoo 2822 62 139 18 Total 289,892 6,534 10,363 1,936

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

