3,608 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths reported in 3 days

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,608 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths. The cases were reported between July 23 and July 25.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 336,788 with 7,508 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3363 87 83 17 Alcorn 3460 74 130 20 Amite 1352 43 57 9 Attala 2227 73 178 36 Benton 1057 25 46 10 Bolivar 4921 134 236 33 Calhoun 1784 32 36 6 Carroll 1254 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2170 60 60 15 Choctaw 817 19 2 0 Claiborne 1047 31 45 9 Clarke 1832 80 123 31 Clay 1937 54 39 5 Coahoma 3105 85 129 12 Copiah 3183 67 86 11 Covington 2865 83 139 39 De Soto 23026 280 113 24 Forrest 8357 157 247 53 Franklin 862 23 40 4 George 2650 51 59 8 Greene 1368 34 53 6 Grenada 2673 88 154 32 Hancock 4152 88 69 14 Harrison 19932 327 493 72 Hinds 23268 438 810 132 Holmes 1971 74 104 20 Humphreys 996 33 34 9 Issaquena 172 6 0 0 Itawamba 3118 80 135 24 Jackson 14595 251 243 35 Jasper 2272 48 44 2 Jefferson 699 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1141 34 9 1 Jones 8835 169 223 42 Kemper 1012 29 44 9 Lafayette 6485 124 187 55 Lamar 6817 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7662 243 449 101 Lawrence 1396 26 27 2 Leake 2807 75 92 16 Lee 10533 179 222 42 Leflore 3582 125 236 52 Lincoln 4131 115 198 40 Lowndes 6885 150 258 63 Madison 10787 227 392 70 Marion 2812 80 158 24 Marshall 4665 106 65 15 Monroe 4277 137 190 55 Montgomery 1312 44 54 9 Neshoba 4216 180 207 59 Newton 2583 64 87 15 Noxubee 1328 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4827 98 222 36 Panola 4736 112 104 15 Pearl River 5009 150 194 39 Perry 1321 38 22 8 Pike 3592 112 135 37 Pontotoc 4423 73 86 13 Prentiss 2943 63 99 15 Quitman 842 19 0 0 Rankin 15058 289 422 62 Scott 3355 75 115 18 Sharkey 515 18 45 8 Simpson 3181 90 158 20 Smith 1772 35 68 8 Stone 2156 37 85 14 Sunflower 3446 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1824 42 50 7 Tate 3509 88 80 19 Tippah 3004 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2375 70 102 27 Tunica 1131 27 18 2 Union 4283 79 131 23 Walthall 1434 48 69 13 Warren 4681 127 168 37 Washington 5547 139 190 39 Wayne 2730 43 70 11 Webster 1184 32 61 12 Wilkinson 759 32 25 5 Winston 2359 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1700 40 82 22 Yazoo 3341 73 147 19 Total 336,788 7,508 10,585 1,994

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

