3,608 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths reported in 3 days

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 3,608 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths. The cases were reported between July 23 and July 25.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 336,788 with 7,508 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3363878317
Alcorn34607413020
Amite135243579
Attala22277317836
Benton1057254610
Bolivar492113423633
Calhoun178432366
Carroll1254315110
Chickasaw2170606015
Choctaw8171920
Claiborne104731459
Clarke18328012331
Clay193754395
Coahoma31058512912
Copiah3183678611
Covington28658313939
De Soto2302628011324
Forrest835715724753
Franklin86223404
George265051598
Greene136834536
Grenada26738815432
Hancock4152886914
Harrison1993232749372
Hinds23268438810132
Holmes19717410420
Humphreys99633349
Issaquena172600
Itawamba31188013524
Jackson1459525124335
Jasper227248442
Jefferson69928417
Jefferson Davis11413491
Jones883516922342
Kemper101229449
Lafayette648512418755
Lamar6817885312
Lauderdale7662243449101
Lawrence139626272
Leake2807759216
Lee1053317922242
Leflore358212523652
Lincoln413111519840
Lowndes688515025863
Madison1078722739270
Marion28128015824
Marshall46651066515
Monroe427713719055
Montgomery131244549
Neshoba421618020759
Newton2583648715
Noxubee132835356
Oktibbeha48279822236
Panola473611210415
Pearl River500915019439
Perry132138228
Pike359211213537
Pontotoc4423738613
Prentiss2943639915
Quitman8421900
Rankin1505828942262
Scott33557511518
Sharkey51518458
Simpson31819015820
Smith177235688
Stone2156378514
Sunflower34469312320
Tallahatchie182442507
Tate3509888019
Tippah30046811913
Tishomingo23757010227
Tunica113127182
Union42837913123
Walthall1434486913
Warren468112716837
Washington554713919039
Wayne2730437011
Webster1184326112
Wilkinson75932255
Winston23598413039
Yalobusha1700408222
Yazoo33417314719
Total336,7887,50810,5851,994

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

