362 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 362 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 314,509 with 7,247 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams286882
Alcorn313368
Amite123142
Attala214473
Benton99525
Bolivar4802132
Calhoun170832
Carroll121829
Chickasaw207857
Choctaw76418
Claiborne102430
Clarke178080
Clay185454
Coahoma295479
Copiah297065
Covington259681
De Soto21626259
Forrest7683152
Franklin83823
George248048
Greene130633
Grenada261487
Hancock379386
Harrison17934309
Hinds20359415
Holmes189173
Humphreys96733
Issaquena1686
Itawamba300477
Jackson13447246
Jasper221148
Jefferson65728
Jefferson Davis107133
Jones8381163
Kemper95828
Lafayette6200118
Lamar623086
Lauderdale7191241
Lawrence128624
Leake268373
Lee9980174
Leflore3497125
Lincoln3968110
Lowndes6401147
Madison10099217
Marion269280
Marshall4443103
Monroe4113133
Montgomery126942
Neshoba4031176
Newton246861
Noxubee126734
Oktibbeha462798
Panola4588107
Pearl River4512146
Perry126338
Pike3325105
Pontotoc420772
Prentiss279760
Quitman80916
Rankin13634278
Scott315973
Sharkey50217
Simpson295288
Smith162434
Stone182833
Sunflower336090
Tallahatchie178841
Tate334084
Tippah288768
Tishomingo226967
Tunica105726
Union411076
Walthall133945
Warren4393121
Washington5339134
Wayne262641
Webster114532
Wilkinson67331
Winston227281
Yalobusha164338
Yazoo311669
Total314,5097,247

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

