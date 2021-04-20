362 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 362 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 309,585 with 7,161 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2471828316
Alcorn30196613020
Amite121641559
Attala21377317536
Benton977254610
Bolivar478213023432
Calhoun166732366
Carroll1212265110
Chickasaw2059576015
Choctaw7461720
Claiborne101530459
Clarke17827812331
Clay183454385
Coahoma29097912912
Copiah2946658311
Covington25548013739
De Soto2105825111324
Forrest756214922851
Franklin83123404
George239747598
Greene129633526
Grenada25768515532
Hancock3743856914
Harrison1760930448568
Hinds20005411804131
Holmes18757210420
Humphreys94732349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29807713423
Jackson1318424324035
Jasper220348432
Jefferson64928417
Jefferson Davis10593291
Jones832416122042
Kemper95728449
Lafayette609311818755
Lamar6152855413
Lauderdale7248238443100
Lawrence126823272
Leake2626738815
Lee990617122241
Leflore347612423652
Lincoln389410919740
Lowndes631214425663
Madison997021336869
Marion26707915824
Marshall43111036415
Monroe406613219055
Montgomery125842549
Neshoba401517620359
Newton2469618715
Noxubee126634356
Oktibbeha45829822236
Panola446510310415
Pearl River444814218837
Perry125338218
Pike323110513535
Pontotoc4181728612
Prentiss2768599915
Quitman7901600
Rankin1339427739261
Scott31217311518
Sharkey49817438
Simpson29068615720
Smith160634668
Stone1797338514
Sunflower33239012220
Tallahatchie176240507
Tate3270848019
Tippah28566811913
Tishomingo22306710227
Tunica103825182
Union40557513123
Walthall1314446913
Warren431111917037
Washington529713319139
Wayne2616416911
Webster1140326112
Wilkinson65729255
Winston22628113039
Yalobusha1603368222
Yazoo30626914018
Total309,5857,16110,4421,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

