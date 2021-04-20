362 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 362 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 309,585 with 7,161 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2471 82 83 16 Alcorn 3019 66 130 20 Amite 1216 41 55 9 Attala 2137 73 175 36 Benton 977 25 46 10 Bolivar 4782 130 234 32 Calhoun 1667 32 36 6 Carroll 1212 26 51 10 Chickasaw 2059 57 60 15 Choctaw 746 17 2 0 Claiborne 1015 30 45 9 Clarke 1782 78 123 31 Clay 1834 54 38 5 Coahoma 2909 79 129 12 Copiah 2946 65 83 11 Covington 2554 80 137 39 De Soto 21058 251 113 24 Forrest 7562 149 228 51 Franklin 831 23 40 4 George 2397 47 59 8 Greene 1296 33 52 6 Grenada 2576 85 155 32 Hancock 3743 85 69 14 Harrison 17609 304 485 68 Hinds 20005 411 804 131 Holmes 1875 72 104 20 Humphreys 947 32 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2980 77 134 23 Jackson 13184 243 240 35 Jasper 2203 48 43 2 Jefferson 649 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1059 32 9 1 Jones 8324 161 220 42 Kemper 957 28 44 9 Lafayette 6093 118 187 55 Lamar 6152 85 54 13 Lauderdale 7248 238 443 100 Lawrence 1268 23 27 2 Leake 2626 73 88 15 Lee 9906 171 222 41 Leflore 3476 124 236 52 Lincoln 3894 109 197 40 Lowndes 6312 144 256 63 Madison 9970 213 368 69 Marion 2670 79 158 24 Marshall 4311 103 64 15 Monroe 4066 132 190 55 Montgomery 1258 42 54 9 Neshoba 4015 176 203 59 Newton 2469 61 87 15 Noxubee 1266 34 35 6 Oktibbeha 4582 98 222 36 Panola 4465 103 104 15 Pearl River 4448 142 188 37 Perry 1253 38 21 8 Pike 3231 105 135 35 Pontotoc 4181 72 86 12 Prentiss 2768 59 99 15 Quitman 790 16 0 0 Rankin 13394 277 392 61 Scott 3121 73 115 18 Sharkey 498 17 43 8 Simpson 2906 86 157 20 Smith 1606 34 66 8 Stone 1797 33 85 14 Sunflower 3323 90 122 20 Tallahatchie 1762 40 50 7 Tate 3270 84 80 19 Tippah 2856 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2230 67 102 27 Tunica 1038 25 18 2 Union 4055 75 131 23 Walthall 1314 44 69 13 Warren 4311 119 170 37 Washington 5297 133 191 39 Wayne 2616 41 69 11 Webster 1140 32 61 12 Wilkinson 657 29 25 5 Winston 2262 81 130 39 Yalobusha 1603 36 82 22 Yazoo 3062 69 140 18 Total 309,585 7,161 10,442 1,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.