365 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; No additional deaths reported

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 365 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. According to MSDH, no additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 120,865 with 3,348 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1131456414
Alcorn113112462
Amite43713152
Attala819279120
Benton37911456
Bolivar20737921930
Calhoun64113254
Carroll53212459
Chickasaw880294714
Choctaw217610
Claiborne54516439
Clarke795539327
Clay72522193
Coahoma1288371057
Copiah141338729
Covington1016295912
De Soto7632818216
Forrest31768017641
Franklin258341
George103720366
Greene48918406
Grenada12494111321
Hancock90030496
Harrison56388928033
Hinds820718047779
Holmes11566010220
Humphreys47017276
Issaquena107400
Itawamba1207298717
Jackson4978911038
Jasper7121810
Jefferson28710133
Jefferson Davis4281381
Jones30328418638
Kemper33715419
Lafayette26144312429
Lamar2391404111
Lauderdale266613526474
Lawrence57414262
Leake118342427
Lee37528318137
Leflore17718819347
Lincoln14846116236
Lowndes18636210233
Madison39189423845
Marion982459215
Marshall1567325612
Monroe15827417052
Montgomery57623529
Neshoba190511113039
Newton887284010
Noxubee60817204
Oktibbeha20895719331
Panola174341608
Pearl River1207609423
Perry54323207
Pike1424569827
Pontotoc155820182
Prentiss112020483
Quitman425600
Rankin41928618123
Scott129929213
Sharkey29315438
Simpson12625012119
Smith61616558
Stone51314559
Sunflower1692518314
Tallahatchie87226297
Tate1276395513
Tippah97725612
Tishomingo845419626
Tunica54417152
Union1279254611
Walthall651276713
Warren15835612526
Washington269110017838
Wayne1041225910
Webster384135211
Wilkinson34621205
Winston886224411
Yalobusha578187410
Yazoo12913513113
Total120,8653,3486,8361,320

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories