365 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; No additional deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 365 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. According to MSDH, no additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 120,865 with 3,348 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1131 45 64 14 Alcorn 1131 12 46 2 Amite 437 13 15 2 Attala 819 27 91 20 Benton 379 11 45 6 Bolivar 2073 79 219 30 Calhoun 641 13 25 4 Carroll 532 12 45 9 Chickasaw 880 29 47 14 Choctaw 217 6 1 0 Claiborne 545 16 43 9 Clarke 795 53 93 27 Clay 725 22 19 3 Coahoma 1288 37 105 7 Copiah 1413 38 72 9 Covington 1016 29 59 12 De Soto 7632 81 82 16 Forrest 3176 80 176 41 Franklin 258 3 4 1 George 1037 20 36 6 Greene 489 18 40 6 Grenada 1249 41 113 21 Hancock 900 30 49 6 Harrison 5638 89 280 33 Hinds 8207 180 477 79 Holmes 1156 60 102 20 Humphreys 470 17 27 6 Issaquena 107 4 0 0 Itawamba 1207 29 87 17 Jackson 4978 91 103 8 Jasper 712 18 1 0 Jefferson 287 10 13 3 Jefferson Davis 428 13 8 1 Jones 3032 84 186 38 Kemper 337 15 41 9 Lafayette 2614 43 124 29 Lamar 2391 40 41 11 Lauderdale 2666 135 264 74 Lawrence 574 14 26 2 Leake 1183 42 42 7 Lee 3752 83 181 37 Leflore 1771 88 193 47 Lincoln 1484 61 162 36 Lowndes 1863 62 102 33 Madison 3918 94 238 45 Marion 982 45 92 15 Marshall 1567 32 56 12 Monroe 1582 74 170 52 Montgomery 576 23 52 9 Neshoba 1905 111 130 39 Newton 887 28 40 10 Noxubee 608 17 20 4 Oktibbeha 2089 57 193 31 Panola 1743 41 60 8 Pearl River 1207 60 94 23 Perry 543 23 20 7 Pike 1424 56 98 27 Pontotoc 1558 20 18 2 Prentiss 1120 20 48 3 Quitman 425 6 0 0 Rankin 4192 86 181 23 Scott 1299 29 21 3 Sharkey 293 15 43 8 Simpson 1262 50 121 19 Smith 616 16 55 8 Stone 513 14 55 9 Sunflower 1692 51 83 14 Tallahatchie 872 26 29 7 Tate 1276 39 55 13 Tippah 977 25 61 2 Tishomingo 845 41 96 26 Tunica 544 17 15 2 Union 1279 25 46 11 Walthall 651 27 67 13 Warren 1583 56 125 26 Washington 2691 100 178 38 Wayne 1041 22 59 10 Webster 384 13 52 11 Wilkinson 346 21 20 5 Winston 886 22 44 11 Yalobusha 578 18 74 10 Yazoo 1291 35 131 13 Total 120,865 3,348 6,836 1,320

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

