365 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; No additional deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 365 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. According to MSDH, no additional deaths were reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 120,865 with 3,348 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1131
|45
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1131
|12
|46
|2
|Amite
|437
|13
|15
|2
|Attala
|819
|27
|91
|20
|Benton
|379
|11
|45
|6
|Bolivar
|2073
|79
|219
|30
|Calhoun
|641
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|532
|12
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|880
|29
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|217
|6
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|545
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|795
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|725
|22
|19
|3
|Coahoma
|1288
|37
|105
|7
|Copiah
|1413
|38
|72
|9
|Covington
|1016
|29
|59
|12
|De Soto
|7632
|81
|82
|16
|Forrest
|3176
|80
|176
|41
|Franklin
|258
|3
|4
|1
|George
|1037
|20
|36
|6
|Greene
|489
|18
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1249
|41
|113
|21
|Hancock
|900
|30
|49
|6
|Harrison
|5638
|89
|280
|33
|Hinds
|8207
|180
|477
|79
|Holmes
|1156
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|470
|17
|27
|6
|Issaquena
|107
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1207
|29
|87
|17
|Jackson
|4978
|91
|103
|8
|Jasper
|712
|18
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|287
|10
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|428
|13
|8
|1
|Jones
|3032
|84
|186
|38
|Kemper
|337
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|2614
|43
|124
|29
|Lamar
|2391
|40
|41
|11
|Lauderdale
|2666
|135
|264
|74
|Lawrence
|574
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1183
|42
|42
|7
|Lee
|3752
|83
|181
|37
|Leflore
|1771
|88
|193
|47
|Lincoln
|1484
|61
|162
|36
|Lowndes
|1863
|62
|102
|33
|Madison
|3918
|94
|238
|45
|Marion
|982
|45
|92
|15
|Marshall
|1567
|32
|56
|12
|Monroe
|1582
|74
|170
|52
|Montgomery
|576
|23
|52
|9
|Neshoba
|1905
|111
|130
|39
|Newton
|887
|28
|40
|10
|Noxubee
|608
|17
|20
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2089
|57
|193
|31
|Panola
|1743
|41
|60
|8
|Pearl River
|1207
|60
|94
|23
|Perry
|543
|23
|20
|7
|Pike
|1424
|56
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1558
|20
|18
|2
|Prentiss
|1120
|20
|48
|3
|Quitman
|425
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|4192
|86
|181
|23
|Scott
|1299
|29
|21
|3
|Sharkey
|293
|15
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1262
|50
|121
|19
|Smith
|616
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|513
|14
|55
|9
|Sunflower
|1692
|51
|83
|14
|Tallahatchie
|872
|26
|29
|7
|Tate
|1276
|39
|55
|13
|Tippah
|977
|25
|61
|2
|Tishomingo
|845
|41
|96
|26
|Tunica
|544
|17
|15
|2
|Union
|1279
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|651
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1583
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|2691
|100
|178
|38
|Wayne
|1041
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|384
|13
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|346
|21
|20
|5
|Winston
|886
|22
|44
|11
|Yalobusha
|578
|18
|74
|10
|Yazoo
|1291
|35
|131
|13
|Total
|120,865
|3,348
|6,836
|1,320
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
