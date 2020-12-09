MSDH to make correction to COVID-19 data for Wednesday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: 12/9/2020 10:08 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced it found a problem in today’s COVID-19 report. The department will issue a corrected update later today.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories