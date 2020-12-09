MSDH to make correction to COVID-19 data for Wednesday

UPDATE: 12/9/2020 10:08 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced it found a problem in today’s COVID-19 report. The department will issue a corrected update later today.

MSDH has found a data problem in today's COVID-19 report. We will be issuing a corrected update later today. Thank you for your patience while we work to bring you more accurate numbers. pic.twitter.com/Oy1499mVIG — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 9, 2020

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

