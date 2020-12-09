MSDH to make correction to COVID-19 data for Wednesday

UPDATE: 12/9/2020 10:08 a.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced it found a problem in today’s COVID-19 report. The department will issue a corrected update later today.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man shot and killed inside vehicle on Sloane Street in Jackson
- Mississippi Attorney General joins Texas in election lawsuit
- ‘Locked in this house’: Family speaks out after teen dies by suicide amid struggle to cope with pandemic
- Rankin County Schools to dismiss early on Wednesdays starting January 2021
- Mississippi Braves to continue as Braves Double-A affiliate in Pearl